People Are Sharing Voter Turnout Pictures And Long Polling Lines On Social Media

News & Culture Writer
11.06.18

Getty Image

In the two years since Donald Trump was elected president, a swelling wave of resistance has been bubbling up across the country as women, minorities, immigrants, and the LGTBQ community are seeing the rights infringed upon — or at risk of being infringed upon. And today is the day that discontented progressives may change that by heading to the polls to vote in the midterm election and herald in the much-hyped blue wave everyone is hoping for.

But if early voting turnout was any indication, people heading to the polls on Election Day were going to anticipate long lines, and long lines there were. Many took to social media to express longer waits than they had ever previously experienced, whether it was the before-work bottleneck or due to states where voter suppression is rampant.

Georgia in particular, is experiencing the latter problem thanks to the hotly contested race between Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is vying to be the first black female governor; and Republican Brian Kemp, the current Georgia Secretary of State who is just so happens to be in charge of running the election.

Around The Web

TAGSelection 2018Election daymidterm electionsvoting

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP