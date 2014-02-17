‘The Walking Dead’ Discussion: By God, Now We’re Getting Somewhere

RELATED: Here Are All The Reveals From This Week’s ‘The Walking Dead.’ In GIFs!
I had concerns after the first act of “Inmates,” the second episode back after the desolate midseason finale of The Walking Dead. The problems I had with the midseason premiere had not been immediately alleviated, namely the lack of hope. Where was this show headed? What was the point? Besides regrouping, what could we look forward to besides more grim despair, more zombie killings, and more character deaths? The second, more hopeful act in “Inmates,” however, addressed some of those concerns.
The pairings the writers have set up this season offer a few interesting dynamics, although I’m not thrilled with the pairing of Beth and Daryl, an odd duo of numbness (Daryl) and illusory hopefulness (Beth). Beth’s voiceover narration from her journal doesn’t help matters, both because it was out of character for this show and poorly written.
The opening act also didn’t establish much, except that Beth and Daryl were together (which we already knew), that Daryl had the zombie apocalypse blues, and that Beth — in her crying scene — clearly comes from the CORAL GRIMES school of acting. My concerns were that “Inmates” would be like last week’s episode, featuring Beth and Daryl walking for 42 minutes until they stumbled upon another prison survivor. It was a relief, then, to see Tyreese open up the second act, and a bigger relief still to find out at the end of that second act that it appears that Beth and Daryl are close behind (Tyreese’s act ended with Tyreese, Lizzie, and Mika leaving the same scene of carnage near the railroad tracks that Daryl and Beth stumbled upon at the end of their act. The timeline is a little confusing. The important thing, however, is that Daryl is very near a reunion with Carol.)
That second act turned things completely around for the episode. Seeing Tyreese meant that it wouldn’t be the Beth and Daryl show all episode, and more importantly, we learned that the Internet theories were right: He was fleeing the prison with Judith in his arms (although, she’s aged several months in the hours since they left the prison). Judith almost didn’t make it out of the second act, however, after psycho Lizzie nearly killed her had Carol not stumbled upon them as the walkers were approaching. Lizzie’s psychopathy lends more credibility to the theories that she was both behind rats, and probably behind the burning of Karen, as well.
But was is psychopathy? Or was Lizzie being the practical survivor Carol taught her to be? Judith’s screams were endangering both her and Mika, and while smothering Judith to death seems crazy, from a very practical standpoint, maybe it’s the pragmatic thing to do? All I know is, she’s a cute baby, and the more we see her, the harder it will be to lose her.
Speaking of Carol, Tyreese still doesn’t know that Carol took the blame for killing Karen, so while he was clearly excited to see Carol, Carol was not as excited to be seeing Tyreese, which led to an uncomfortable reunion, where Carol must have wondered whether Tyreese was going to hug her or stab her. Why was Carol walking back to the prison when it burned down, anyway?
Maybe the best part of that act, however, was that it gave the latter half of the season a point: They’re going somewhere, specifically Terminus, which is either an apocalyptic utopia, or a trap designed by cannibals. Either way, I expect that Terminus will be the ultimate reunion point for the remaining survivors.
The third act revealed that Maggie, Sasha, and Bob were still alive, and on the hunt for Glenn. They found the bus he was on, and while everyone on the bus was dead, Glenn was not among them. So much for the Woodbury survivors. Maggie, however, was devastated because it appeared that she believed that one of the walkers on the bus was Glenn (unfortunately from a dramatic standpoint, most of us knew he wasn’t, because we’d seen promo trailers and pictures from this episode which clearly showed that Glenn was alive). While that will make ultimate Glenn and Maggie reunion even more sweet, it probably also means an episode or two of Maggie in histrionics.
Where was Glenn? As we saw in the fourth act, he’s still back at the prison, having passed out in a very opportune place where the walkers couldn’t reach him. Out of necessity, he joined forces with Tara, who was feeling remorse about the fact that she’d been part of the Governor’s clan. Glenn, nevertheless, took her under his wing, which paid off in the end when Tara saved Glenn from the walkers just as Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), Eugene, and Rosita drove up. Abraham looks like a guy who owned a lot of beer koozies before the apocalypse. I have a good feeling about him, although we don’t know whether Abraham and his cronies are friend or foe. Is Abraham from Terminus? Are we positive that Glenn survived (I didn’t see scenes from next week, but I’m 99 percent sure he’s fine)?
… and with that, it appears that all the main cast members are alive and accounted for except for Lilly, who we haven’t seen since she shot the Governor in the head.
“Inmates” definitely picked up some momentum, although there is some question over whether the series can maintain it. Much of momentum in “Inmates” was driven by reintroductions, the reunion with Carol, and the reveal of Judith. If they handle it right, they should be able to extract some dramatic interest out of the pairings in subsequent episodes, the reunion of Daryl and Carol, and the reunion of Maggie and Glenn. It should be interesting to see how Tyreese, Carol, and the psychopath get along until Carol’s secret is revealed. Glenn and Tara also have a compelling dynamic thanks to the arrival of Abraham. I am not as intrigued, however, by Beth and Daryl; Beth just seems like dead weight at this point.
Still pushing the Lizzie murdering and burning the sick people theory, eh Rawles? You’ve reached the point of self-parody with your shitty recaps. I’m not sure whether I want to tell you to kill yourself or never change. Probably both. In that order.
My favorite part was when you were a horrible person.
I disagree strongly with the writer on this point –
Beth’s voiceover narration from her journal doesn’t help matters, both because it was out of character for this show and poorly written.
I thought that was the very best part of the show. Well done.
incredibly contrived and a cheap shot at engendering emotional response where such a vehicle is completely unnecessary; the audience is already engaged. this isn’t an origin story.
Two things. One, Maggie was not devastated because she thought the one zombie was Glenn, she was crying because she realized it wasn’t him and that there was still hope. Thought that was somewhat obvious. Second, I am pretty sure Tara said that she saw her sister (Lily) and niece, and that her sister was overrun by zombies after shooting the governor.
While I’m glad that Judith didn’t get devoured at the prison, the scene seems emotionally manipulative in hindsight. If you’re going to have CORAL and Rick tearfully break down, at least commit to Judith being, you know, dead.
So judging by the previews next week, do we get Michonne/Rick/Carl coming across Abraham/Eugnene/Rosita/Glenn/Tara? Or do they come across another new group of people? Possibly the camp from Terminus?
Agreed, the whole Glenn got off the bus when you weren’t looking was a little too convenient for my liking. Also, I would think he would burn out after his first push through the hoard not 20 minutes later at the road side.
Beth and Daryl were walking the opposite direction Tyrese and Carol were walking towards after the encounter with the walkers on the railroad. So I doubt they’ll bump into each other any time soon.
Yeah, I thought that was odd given that Darryl is an expert tracker. They didn’t even attempt to examine the area
Yeah I thought Daryl and Beth went into the woods directly across the tracks so they are definitely going in the wrong direction.
The advantage of breaking the group down into smaller groups is that for a couple episodes you can develop characters that are way underdeveloped, like Beth. She may be dead weight at the moment but this is an opportunity to have her snap-to and become useful and interesting.
Agreed. We all used to hate Carol before they gave her an opportunity to grow.
Spat tea all over the floor when Tyreese turned to reveal Lil’ Asskicker was still alive. Best kept secret this season.
It may be the heavy influence of last week’s episode focusing entirely on Carl’s inability to act, but I thought this was a really good episode overall. Sure, some things weren’t very good like Beth’s crying, Glenn still being at the prison and plowing over the walkers, or Abraham in general. But I liked Beth’s narration in the open. I thought it was a good glimpse into what most of the people at the prison were thinking, and how that’s all been destroyed again. The scene with Lizzie smothering Judith was great. You knew something was going to stop her from killing the baby, but I didn’t expect it to be Carol. I also really like a lot of the pairings that were formed. As mentioned in the post, if done right, there could be some great conflicts ahead between people like Tyreese and Carol, Carol and Lizzie, Maggie/Beth and Tara.
I think the reason Carol was coming back to the prison was to try and get the 2-girls from Rick, and I think she now knows that Lizzie is a psycho. She said she saw a little bit of the end of what happened at the prison, and I think she means she saw Lizzie shoot that girl in the head. Maybe even the mutilated rabbits too. Not to mention she may have already known something was off with her from when she was taking care of them at the prison.
I know Dustin seems to be pumped about the guy playing Abraham, but his first impression was pretty terrible. He looks like a bad GI Joe figure, and that sucks because Abraham is an awesome character in the comics. Eugene looked pretty terrible too. The scene in which we first saw all 3 of them was almost identical to how it looks in the comics. But some things look great in comics, and just don’t translate to TV.
Anyway, I’m hoping for the best with Abraham because he’s part of some really great story lines in the comics. I’m also hoping we get a lot less of Carl being the main focus of an episode from here on out. He gets a small pass for the whole puberty thing, but that kid just can’t act.
Ive decided to move onto reading about the show on here instead of watching it. 5 minutes of decent reading instead of 46 minutes of pain. That last episode of Carl being a bitch the entire time ruined the series for me. When Carl, Tyreese, and/or Rick die I will watch the corresponding episode.
Dude, please let go of the theory that Lizzie burned/killed/did anything to Karen and other guy. She didn’t. Carol did. You’re the only person who thinks Carol was covering for Lizzie. She isn’t. Let it go.
Sorry, had to get that off my chest before I read any more of the post.
I’ll be really surprised if she’s covering for Lizzie. I’m sure we’ll find out the full story within the next episode or 2. Like I said, I do think Carol knows that Lizzie’s crazy, but I think the story she told Rick is the truth. Maybe Lizzie helped, but I even doubt that. And @Canadian Scott- I think Mika’s gettin killed by Lizzie real soon
I agree with you. Lizzie is showing slow signs of being a psychopath. There is no way she could go from killing rats to flat out stabbing someone. There is a little path to her madness, killing animals then trying to suffocate a baby, next episode or encounter she will probably threaten or injury Mika, Carol or Tyrese. And if someone wants to point out she killed someone in cold blood with a gun well everyone was doing it so it doesn’t make Lizzie any more of a psycho.
I beg to differ. I still think Carol is covering for Lizzie. Also, Lizzie only does things to further confirm my suspicions- like smother babies and cut the heads off of rabbits.
Good points. We’ve seen she’s certainly capable of killing (witness her shooting of the woman in the Governor’s group during the prison attack in the mid-season finale), but was she capable of what amounted to cold-blooded murder at that time?
I think I’m still having problems believing Carol actually did it. She seemed anxious for Rick to believe that she did, but I haven’t been able to convince myself that she was capable of it.
I just don’t see it. They rushed Karen and the other guy down there right after the council meeting before they told anybody else, and they were both burning a couple of hours later. I don’t think Lizzie even knew they were down there before they were dead. Plus it seems like they are building her psychotic issues as we go. She was still only at naming the zombies stage of crazy, so I can’t see her being a full out murderer before she was even killing rats and bunnies for fun.
I’m not so sure Lizzie didn’t do the actual killing, with Carol finding her with the bodies, and then dragging them out to burn.
Here’s what’s worse, in my book. When we left Glenn after episode 8, he was at death’s door from the flu … his color was like a corpse and he could barely stand/walk to the bus. How much time passed between then and him waking up on the broken up walkway, a few hours at most? Even 24 hours? Suddenly he’s be-bopping and scatting around, zipping through the prison loading up on supplies, full color back in his face, and donning body armor and pile driving through a scrum of walkers. Freakin’ lame.
First: had some real flashbacks to Quigley Down Under during that “be quiet Judith” scene, except the girl didn’t wig out and start singing full blast while blowing away zombie dingos (note to producers, introduce zombie dingos)
Second: Glenn pretty much confirms that no reasonably intelligent, able-bodied person should ever be killed by zombies (except for the terrifying ZOMBIE NINJA!). I mean, really, he just ran into a pack of them unscathed? Why is anyone ever worried about these things?
Finally: the three new characters give me no hope for the future, since one is dressed like an extra for the Top Gun volleyball scene, the other looked like he was going to hunt dinosaurs instead, and the girl looked like every cartoon version of a woman ever. Laura Croft apparently has a sister in Georgia.
Tyreese is gonna lead Carol back to this place under the bridge, where his buddy Duncan likes to hang out. Sometimes whole boxes of denim wash up there. Just make sure you boil em first.
This all happened because of that. Baby being raised by a tranny with a gay marriage? Why, that’s the end of days.
You win these comments,As soon as I read it I pictured the scene (totally forgot that was him).I wonder how the tranny`s doing raising Sweet D`s baby?
The zombies are drawn by noise. Like Judith crying. A bottle crashing and fire starting makes noise, which would draw them over. That’s the best argument I have for it.
The start of this episode had me really worried we were going to get another “taciturn badass rediscovers hope” story (which worked okay for Michonne, but really does not need to be reiterated). I’m glad they went the parallel plots route instead.
Also glad to see: Glenn taking the time to tool up; Tyrese still has his hammer; Creepy Lizzie is blatantly going to kill Judith OR her sister (Micah?) but not both; Maggie in that tight shirt.
You have you timeline messed up a little bit here.
Tyrees, lizzie, and mika are ahead of Daryl and Beth. When we see Daryl tracking we see dead rabbits, we see where mika scrated tyrees putting blood on the leaves, and we see the walkers that carol probably killed when she caught up to them when mika and lizzie were standing back to back.
When daryl and beth get jumped by the walker, its the guy that tyrees and co left alive after he had been bitten.
I usually have a weekly nitpick, and this week it’s Tyreese. Actually, the nitpick covers every scene Tyreese has been in. In the comics, Tyreese is this intimidating, kick your ass alpha male that will, from time to time, break down with emotion. TV Tyreese is and has always been this wide eyed spazz who, admittedly, can kick ass when he has too. The only scene where comics Tyreese came out is when he fought with Rick after finding the burned bodies.
I just wish TV Tyreese was a little more alpha male-ish.
I don’t know what it was about it, but the noise Judith was making when Lizzie covered her mouth made both of my dogs start freaking out and looking for the source.
1) I actually like slower paced episodes, but, they need to have a purpose. Nothing was really accomplished last night and that’s really unfortunate.
2) We need a Rosita Espinosa prequel on HBO. That’d be amazing. I love how she went into Halloween Depot to pick out her army uniform. Bravo, Amc. Bravo.
3) Beth is still pretty useless, but, she looks like she’s finally getting a backbone. She also looks pretty good in that tank top.
4) Anyone else feel a little uneasy with the relationship Maggie had with Sasha and Bob in this episode? It seemed like their interactions was very. . . 19th century.
5) I hope Lizzie sticks around for a while and becomes the new bad guy by the 12th season (lets face it, this show is going 20 seasons). She is so incredibly evil. . . With that said, I also get this feeling Coral is going to have to kill her after she goes on a baby and sister killing spree. Baby Judith getting eaten by Cannibals would be wonderful.
6) I wouldn’t mind one episode designated to Carol’s whereabouts.
One last thing: Nearly Dead Glenn doing his best Bill “The Bulldozer” Dautrieve impersonation to power through the walkers was kind of silly. I know the Walkers are soft now, but, he pushed through like 40 of them.
I actually think it would have been better if he did his best Devin Hester (in his prime) impersonation to escape.
Do it Hunger Games style!
Not impressed with the casting of Abraham.
Michael Cudlitz was one of the best actors on one of the best shows I have ever seen. I have no doubt he will be an excellent addition to the WD.
@JGOriginal That’s my initial reaction too. He looks corny. But it is pretty close to how he looks in the comics. I’m going to wait and see and hope for the best, but I really doubt I’m going to like him.
Have you read the comics? Abraham Ford is a grunt sergeant. He stands where he’s told to stand. He protects those he’s told to protect. He kills what needs killing. Cudlitz will make a perfect Abraham. He’ll essentially be reprising his role in Band of Brothers.
I thought they were GI Joe action figures.
Have you never seen Life or Southland of Band of Brothers? Michael Cudlitz a better Abraham than anyone I could think of. Dude will make that role his.
He sorta resembles the comic figure. But yeah, wait a few episodes first, hombre.
Yeah you had a whole, what, 5 seconds to judge?
SPOILER-ISH COMIC-RELATED COMMENT
Said it before and I’ll say it again: this thing with Lizzie is going to turn into a Billy & Ben situation.
I hope not. But if it does, I hope she gives Judith to the Cannibals.
Does that mean Carl kills Lizzie?
Lizzie wasn’t smothering Judith. She was smothering a chicken.
Good call. Was thinking of that throughout the scene.
Someone call zombie Sidney Freedman!
I swear I thought I heard Tara tell Glenn about seeing her sister and “nephew” run off. First, is that what she said, and second, didn’t she have a niece?
I deleted if off my dvr before going back to watch that part again.
@squabbler Tara said she saw her sister walk in to a field, and then get completely surrounded by zombies. She kept saying that she wasn’t even supposed to be there, and she had no interest in going to look for her. So I’m pretty sure they were telling the audience that she’s dead.
Thank you!
I thought so too. Went back with closed caption on and it was “all i saw was my sister in that field”
I am much more excited for Telltale season 2 episode 2 than this entire season. Clementine > Rick
In World War Z, them bitches were scaling walls on the backs of their dead brethren.
Justin continues to surprise us. No matter how low we set our expectations, he just limbos right under the bar.
@tuggernuts judging by the name drop, someone here is a very fancy man.
My favorite part is his describing the VO from Beth’s journal as “poorly written.” The writings of a 16 year old girl, whose high school education was interrupted by the apocalypse, into her diary was supposed to sound like it was written how, by David Foster Wallace?
This week he seems to have learned what an “act” is in storytelling. That’s the only possible explanation for using the word five separate times in the exact same way.
@Arrogant Bastard Uproxx would probably get better, more competent recaps from almost anybody posting in the comments for no pay than they get from Dustin. I don’t care if the dude doesn’t like the show, but if you’re getting paid to watch something and write about it, you should probably at least pay attention. This show really isn’t that hard to follow.
this is so hilarious to me. I literally pictured someone limboing under an incredibly low bar but everyone being dejected an bored +1
How was the timeline confusing? Each scene was shown in reverse chronological order. SMH.
It was a pretty good little moment when you consider how low the bar for this show has set for itself. She started off crying but slowly appeared to be laughing with increasing relief which lead up to the dissolve of Glenn waking up in the prison.
The ambiguity of not seeing that last walker’s face was a nice touch.
Also, how did you get from the bus scene that Maggie thought the last zombie was Glenn? She was pretty clearly laughing in a mixture of relief/worry that it wasn’t him.
I like the style and tone that the show’s been heading in, overall.
That doesn’t excuse the absolute terrible decisions of the characters. Or how so many people get snuck up on by a loud, growling, stumbling corpse.
Even when they were intently looking for walkers, Beth’s first detection of the approaching walker was when it was about 6 inches behind her.
I like the pace, but I’m not liking the execution/purpose of the show.
well unless your Tarzan eventually supplies will run low and a crowd of walkers could of gathered by the accumulation of excrement your sending off the side of a branch lol
Why do people expect so much action out of a TV Drama, let them build some moods jeez. Its better than the previous filler plots, i can put up with a few minutes of downtime of the dead.
I’ve said the same thing. You don’t need to see them fighting zombies every episode to know that they are there.
Man I wasn’t crazy about the premier but I still thought this episode was a lot worse. Just in general so far this season has been super boring.
So many little things bothered me. Even though Beth’s narration was corny and shitty, it’s still bad writing to introduce a device like that and then only use it for one act.
Out of all the characters you can recast to maintain the correct age, the fucking baby is the easiest one. They all look the same. And yet Judith now looks like she’s fucking 1 and a half years old.
And initially I was annoyed that the scene with Maggie finding the bus was shown after we already knew the passengers survived. Then I realized none of the people we’ve seen were actually on the bus. So who the fuck was on that thing? Are they all dead? Am I wrong about all of this?
I thought the bus had kids and old people originally
If that’s the mindset of the writers, then that makes sense why all the characters are so dumb because the South!
Yeah sorry but I don’t buy for a fucking second that the writers of this show are that good
It was written the way a teenage girl would write in her diary. Ergo, it’s SUPPOSED to sound bad.
Why is he still allowed to do any recaps? It truly angers me to think he might be paid for this level of “excellence”
This episode was so poorly written I got woods walks vibes from it. HOly shit I mean Glen charging through 20 walkers when he couldnt walk hours before (timeline of end of last season) not to mention the stupidity of even trying it when they are so easily distracted and slow. The 4 or 5 assholes who just stood there while slow ass loud ass walkers just walked right up on them and killed their asses, as should have also happened to beth. I laughed about 6-7 times loudly at how bad it was. Didnt help that I just got through one of the best episodes of television ever in True Detective. Step up your game TWD!
That True Detective band wagon is already getting is quality writing tag line i see. I must of dreamed those first few episodes of “why are we watching this again”.
Take a cantine. Problem solved, apocalypse survived.
Enough. We SAW Carol stab them in the back, not Lizzie. Please stop.
Yeah I was gonna say, we saw Rick walking the scene and trying to figure out what happened. I don’t think that scene meant it was 100% what happened. Just Rick trying to piece it together.
I remember Rick sort of hallucinating Carol stab Karen and Stock Character when he was reflecting what to do as a leader, despite him not making decisions anymore.
Did we? I remember seeing Carol burn the bodies, but not do the killing. Based on the bunny & almost baby murdering, I’m pretty sure the writers are telegraphing that Lizzie killed them and will kill others.
You always like the awful episodes and shit talk the slightly less awful or decent ones. ROWLESSSSSSS!!!
Carl better do the smart thing with that Lizzie chick… hit it and quit it!!
As long as quit means kill, then yes. He should totally do her from behind and then kill her. Because a girl THAT crazy is going to do some crazy shit if she gets her heart broken.
Learn from Marty, do not fuck crazy.
“Maggie, however, was devastated because it appeared that she believed that one of the walkers on the bus was Glenn”
Wut? While I will give you that maggie’s collapse was intentionally ambiguous, it reads just as well as a mixture of relief at Glenn NOT being on the bus and of anxiety over the fact that if he wasn’t on the bus then where the heck is he? Mix those two things with a splash of adrenaline and exhaustion and there goes Maggies manicly laugh/crying on a bus full of guts. I mean, sure we saw the guy only from the back, but maggie got a good look at the face. She knew that wasnt Glenn.
Also, Lily’s dead, Tara told Glenn that she saw her sister get overrun despite her having the gun.
Sorry, I don’t think Lily’s death deserves more than a mention.
I find it hard to believe that they are not going to show Lily’s death. I’m glad they are still keeping the flash back game plan going so i hope thats how they send her off.
Lol yea it would be so hard to tell whether the guy she just stabbed in the FACE was her husband! lol rowlsed.
How did Glenn, 140 pounds and dying from the flu, break through a pack of at least 20 walkers? Was he a punt returner in high school?
It would have been better if he did his best Devin Hester (in his prime) impersonation. I’d find it easier to believe he used the 5 D’s of dodgeball to escape a horde than him being Bill The Refrigerator Dauterive.
Adrenaline. He channeled Chair Leg Glenn.
Hopefully they got all the cries out in this episode. It felt like half the show was just people crying.
and probably behind the burning of Karen
Here we go again…someone hit Dustin with Cutty Wise’s hammer already
It’s still feasible. The scene was Rick walking the scene and trying to figure out what happened. It could have been his imagination ( iiiimmmmmaaaaagggggiiiiinnnnnaaaaattttttttiiiioooonnnn!!!) Rather than what happened.
It’s like the walker that refuses to die. Or Boris the Blade in “Snatch.”
WTF? Carol just shows up to save the day? She was banished forever yet just hangs around somewhere in the near distance? Makes no sense at all.
I think she was keeping an eye on lizze, but since she didn’t know if Tyresse knew or not hung back till the last possible moment.
Well it does make a little sense that she would not take Rick’s orders as the end all abandon the little girls you love so much decision.
Yea you know its bad when the only thing that kept me from throwing up in my mouth at her reappearance was that it at least saved Judith from getting smothered by crazy.
She may have been lurking to get the Gruesome Twosome to come with her.
“I think it’s pretty obvious that Abraham is actually T-Dog”–Rowles, probably
I think she’d been spying on them for a while.
I wonder by how much Glenn/Tara missed Maggie/Sasha/Bob as they traveled the same stretch of road, but in opposite directions. We see M/S/B traveling past the burnt out Crown Vic near the “Hitchhikers may be escaped inmates” sign – the car is on their right. But we see Glenn/Tara with the car on their left.
That also brings up whether they’ll reunite late in the game. I guess that largely depends on which way Abraham is going to take Glenn & Tara.
Can’t wait to find out where this goes.
I think they also show the Dead rabbits on the log that the little girl kills. So hopefully next episode brings most people together, but i doubt it since their going to need a entire episode to into Abraham and crew.
Dammmmn, who’s the chick in the banner? I don’t watch TWD, but I wouldn’t mind taking dat bitch to Popeyes.
sasha looks damn good too. bob lucked out getting separated with them too.
I think she’s British, so you might have to tempt her with the cajun fish n chips mate!
That’s Maggie, the only real eye candy on the show. Although maybe that Hispanic chick introduced at the end of the ep will be something to drool over.
Maybe it was the marathoning of House of Cards I did over the weekend, but I thought this episode was meh. Of everyone shown, Lizzy is the most interesting character.
I am also getting annoyed that zombies are these stealth ninjas when it serves the plot, the rest of the time they are clumsy head shot machines. I swear, if Abraham turns out to be the Governor 2.0 I am done.
***SPOILER*** Abe wont be anything like the Gov, unless they stray drastically from the comic.
Nah, it wasn’t your marathon. Dead is what it is. And yes, somehow Lizzy is the most interesting character.