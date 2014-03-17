‘The Walking Dead’ Plumbs The Bottom Depths Of Darkness In This Week’s Traumatizing Episode

For a drama that drew us to it in large part because of the the fantastic gore, the special effects, and the zombie stomping, it’s ironic that two of the most — if not the most — harrowing moments of the entire The Walking Dead happened off screen. Thank God, too, because it’s a horrifying thing to know a child has been killed — and to see the blood of the aftermath — but it’s quite another to watch it happen. In the most gut-punching episode of this season of The Walking Dead, Scott Gimple — who wrote the brilliant episode — pulled no punches, but he held back a pinky finger, and I’m actually grateful the series spared us from the kill shots.
Mika and Lizzie Samuels did not survive “The Grove.” Mika died because she was too nice for this zombie dystopia, and Lizzie died because she was too horrible for it. We’d seen the signs, of course. The lines had already began to blur for Lizzie back in the prison, when she was naming walkers. She’s just a kid, of course, and the trauma of losing her father, and seeing him turn, and then to see him die a second time was too much for Lizzie. There was something already strangely twisted about the way she looked up to the very woman who had snuffed out her father’s re-animated life. That, on top of the fact that the walkers were all around them, had created too much familiarity for Lizzie. She stopped being afraid of the walkers. She began to sympathize with them, to care for them, to feel something for the undead.
Somewhere along the way, Lizzie’s brain broke. Alive, dead, and undead all became twisted in her mind. She detached from reality. We saw it when she nearly suffocated Judith. It wasn’t entirely because Judith’s crying had created a threat, it was also because Lizzie didn’t see anything wrong with a zombie baby. In “The Grove” last night, she prevented Tyreese from taking out a walker who posed no threat because she felt something for it, and when finally Lizzie was forced to shoot walkers to spare her sister later in the episode, Lizzie “knew what she had to do.”
What neither we nor Carol understood, however, was that Lizzie thought what she needed to do was to prove to everyone that the walkers were not, in fact, a threat. So she killed Mika. She stabbed her sister. Not with malice, but with hope. With no concern that Mika would stop being her sister, and with every belief that everything would be the same, save for the fact that Mika might be a little slower, a little hungrier, a little less articulate.
Carol did what she had to do, of course. The only thing she could do. Because that’s the woman that Carol has evolved into. As she did when she killed Karen and David, Carol killed Lizzie, ending the life of the girl she’d considered her surrogate daughter. She did it because Lizzie couldn’t be trusted around anyone ever again. She did it to save herself, to save baby Judith, and to save Tyreese. She made a decision no one, even in the zombie apocalypse, should ever have to make: She killed a child who was too far gone to make it in that world. Carol put a bullet in Lizzie’s head as she looked at the flowers.
With that barely behind her, Carol confessed to Tyreese that she had killed his girlfriend. Tyreese, who a day earlier had dreams of living a peaceful life in that house with Carol, Lizzie, Mika, and Judith as his family, found it within him to forgive Carol. He understood why Carol had killed Karen, because he’d just witnessed her make the same brutally difficult decision to end the life of Lizzie. She didn’t do it because she’s a bad person, or a cold-blooded one. She did it to protect the living.
As Tyreese had suggested earlier, “the people who are living are haunted by the dead.” No one, it seems, is as haunted as Carol, who has lost a husband, who has lost a daughter, and who lost two girls she loved and vowed to protect. Carol is saddled with more weight and more guilt than anyone should have to bear. Tyreese’s forgiveness is small consolation, but at least it’s something.
Random Observations
— Melissa McBride is absolutely killing it this season. Literally no one on this show has evolved as much as Carol, and I have to remind myself sometimes that, four seasons ago, Carol was a meek, stepped-upon, kind-hearted character who had allowed herself to be controlled by her abusive husband. Daryl’s redneck past may have made him perfectly suited to the zombie apocalypse, but the zombie apocalypse itself transformed Carol into the same kind of person, perfectly suited to that life. She and Daryl really are meant for one another.
— Likewise, Chad Coleman was terrific in last night’s episode, and I think for the first time I finally thought of him as Tyreese, and not Cutty from The Wire.
— I guess they lost a day or two, but it appears that Tyreese and Carol are not too far behind Daryl, who could possibly be responsible for the fire that Carol and Tyreese saw in the distance.
— So much for part of that Bob theory. The immune part hasn’t been completely ruled out, but any notion that Bob was using rats or rabbits to experiment on a cure was put to rest once we learned, for sure, that Lizzie had been behind feeding the rats to the zombies.
— One of the things I really liked about this episode is that it demonstrated that Scott Gimple really had planned it out well in advance. He’d been building the Lizzie character up for this moment since the opening episode of the fourth season. I’m sure if we went back and rewatched it, we might even pick up some more troubling signs.
— Was that the darkest moment of the entire series? According to AMC’s poll, it was. Unanimously.
— Here’s a moment of levity to go out on, from The Talking Dead. It’s much needed after that episode.
Late to the party. Just watched it. Stayed off the interwebs for a week to avoid spoilers.Fuuuuuuuuuck me.
Explain to me why Carol and Tyrese continued to leave the house together. They should never be together because one needs to keep an eye on the baby at all times. But, it’s Tyrese and Carol, can’t you feel the tension?? Lame. Even after they’re worried about Lizzie they just walkoff and trust the girls with the baby. And why was Carol so hard on Mika but not Lizzie!?! It’s dumb.
They stayed in the house for several nights but never once blocked out the windows from light, this shit was covered in the Pilot. That fence can barely keep deer out, much less walkers yet they’re cool with it. No need for sound alarms, Carol would created that screeching mechanism at the prison to distract walkers while she unclogged the water, let her guard down. Bull shit. There’s fucking zombies, they know it and so do we. Stop pretending like they got too comfortable and let their guard down. I imagine that’d come back to you so fast.
brilliant episode??
Best episode so far, and I mean out of ALL the episodes so far.
Definitely my favorite episode of the half season, but damn if they didn’t shoehorn as much symbolism in there as they could. Between Cain and Abel and Of Mice and Men, it felt like they maybe were trying a bit too hard? That’s just me picking nits though.
I do, however, feel like people (I guess meaning us, the viewer) should be questioning Carol and Tyreese’s decision more. She was psychotic, and dangerous, and almost certainly broken, but she was also a child who got shot because she didn’t understand. Not necessarily saying it was the wrong choice, but I’m also not 100% convinced it was the right one.
I can’t believe how I hated the little psycho for trying to kill Lil’ Ass Kicker and how bad it felt when it actually happened.
I felt that Tyreese forgave Carol because after what had happened he realized that there needed to be some humanity left in the world and the easiest way to do that was the act of kindness in forgiving Carol.
And yet, this is still not nearly as dark as the comic. Well, I guess it’s a start. With other unbelievably awesome and popular episodes such as Red Wedding on GoT, producers are growing balls.
fuck man. i just sat there watching thinking “ah no”
Damn, that was grim. Great work by McBride and Coleman. That jigsaw scene was amazing.
I love how half the posts written here say, “Best episode of the season, but this show sucks.” Trolls. I’m sure your television show about the zombie apocalypse is much better.
Basically you either watch the show, or you don’t. Some folks have commitment issues. I’ve also noticed that some people have zombie count needs, which I do not. I’m all for story and some folks get bored with story very quickly. I feel bad for them. Seriously, I motored through the Sophia season. That was not easy.
Fantastic episode, just when my interest in the show started to seriously weaken. Although traumatizing i have to say i had quite a chuckle to myself at two points; namely Tyreese’s ‘woman dont you leave me with this crazy little bitch’ look to carol when she suggested he take Lizzie inside, and then right at the end at what has to be the worst jigsaw moment ever, I mean which one of them suggested that? Did Tyreese see Carol shoot Lizzie and think “this calls for a jigsaw”?
Last night’s episode showed just how effed up their world is. I think the twist was just the Boost the show needed. It was becoming a little stagnant.
Was i really the only one who thought of AMERICAN ME when she shot her??? as soon as i seen it i thought to myself “Don’t look at me Puppet!”
So the walkers are a huge threat and eat people all the time and you better have your head on a swivel or you’ll die in half a second…..but an 11 year old girl can play tag with one consequence-free? Seems legit.
First thing I thought when they smelled the fire was that it had to be from the cabin Daryl and Beth started for some reason. Then when seeing the smoke and how big it was I definitely knew it had to be from that. I have a feeling Tyreese and Carol will walk up on the Cannibals and Daryl soon.
POSSIBLE COMIC SPOILER – The only thing I didn’t like about this episode was that Carol killed Lizzie, which robs Carl of one of his most badass moments from the comics. When Carl kills off Billy, it’s the first time I actually kind of liked him. He became more than just a kid they have to protect. I think it would’ve helped me and a lot of other viewers to think Carl was the capable, badass leader-in-training that they’re trying to make him on TV, if somehow he was the one to off the psycho kid.
I just got the Compendium that has Glenn’s death. That sent me for a loop.
NOTHING, and I mean NOTHING compares to the brutal death of Glen in the comic. That was the most heart wrenching thing I’ve ever read in the medium.
Spoilers i suppose: in the comic he kills living shane, also. which added to his survival cred. Rick weeks later find out that everyone is already infected and drives back to dig up shane and kill his reanimated corpse..that also should of been done.
This was a good tip of the hat to Billy and carl. if its going to be filler anyways make it jaw dropping.
@Huells Half Brother That’s a great point. Maybe a little too early in the series, but it would’ve made that 2nd season a lot better. I guess they kind of tried to do it with zombie-Shane, but it just didn’t have any lasting impact. Or at least I forgot about it.
I still think Carl should have been the one to shoot Sophia. That would have been a moment.
This is easily one of my favorite episodes in the show’s history. In fact, both episodes that focused on Tyreese, Carol, Lizzie and Mika were really strong.
I like that Dustin can’t even put together that the smoke Carol and crew were seeing was from the cabin that Darryl and Beth burnt down, and the burning walkers were also from there. At least he put together that Darryl “could possibly” be the cause.
I have to give credit where it’s due – Mika’s acting coach is far, far better than Lizzie’s. Neither one could act at all when we first met them, but Mika was a little better than just bearable last night, while Lizzie remained worse than Carl.
Mika was soooo much better than Lizzie last night.
Carol is now becoming more like Merle then anyone. Merle was the guy who did the dirty work. Now it’s Carol.
Yeah but Carol does things that need to be done to protect the living and does them without malice. Merle did things because he was an asshole.
Damn! Just damn. This episode destroyed me. Even for a series that started with Rick shooting a little girl in the head, this was harsh.
I once played Lennie in a production of Of Mice and Men, so maybe it hit me harder than most, but damn.
I would have been a lot more moved if I cared even one tiny little bit about either Mika or Lizzie, but I did not. Neither character was worthwhile at all, and the loss of the two of them doesn’t change the group dynamic in any way.
For me the impact as less about the kids and more about Carol. It was tough for her and I felt for her.
I second this! Yeah it was bad that two kids just died, but I really made no emotional ties to these characters because they were shown in what like 4-5 episodes?
I am still baffled when I remember just how different Carol was
I couldn’t stop laughing at Tyrese’s backpack. Was there suppose to be a baby in that ?
My wife was very surprised that i knew what a baby bjorn was.
The zombie apocalypse baby bjorn.
I agree. But I at least appreciate that something happened. Every other episode this (half)season has been walking and talking. And that house had a crib, surely there had to be a baby bjorn or some other baby carrier. Otherwise, Judith’s name would be change to “Bait”.
Great job by Tyreese and Carol! They helped to make it the best episode of “The Walking Dead” in…probably, forever. I’ll still be out at the end of the year but hoping to at least leave with a slightly pleasant taste in my mouth.
Totally just realized there is both a Carol on this show and a Coral
Can’t say I was traumatized by the episode since it was so contrived the way the writing it was leading us. We have another set up where two characters have different philosophies that will come to a head at the end. And really? We’re ripping off John Steinbeck now? “look at the rabbits Lennie”
Early Carol seems like the kind of person that would escape the reality of her life by reading a ton of books. So the Steinbeck reference seems perfectly in character.
For me it wasn’t a Of Mice and Men reference as much as a callback to the earlier scene where Lizzie was freaking out and Mika told her to look at the flowers to help calm her down.
@alexstorm i forgot about Roots and you are gonna hate me for this but I liked how Reek was executed in the book better because Ramsay Snow was originally disguised as Reek the whole time at Winterfell. Yeah he Keyzer Soze’d us, but it was beautifully executed by RR.
They made the reference to Huck Finn earlier in the show, so the literary reference at the end worked well (for me). If UPROXX didn’t alert me on Facebook that “Something actually happens on Dead tonight” it may not have been so telegraphed.
I’m actually less bothered by the Steinbeck reference if what led up to it hadn’t been so lame with the same set up they always do with two characters representing some opposing thought. It’s the same theme where one character is the hardened realist and the other is the hopeful optimist.
Did you also get mad when Game Of Thrones ripped of Alex Haley’s Roots with Theon & the whole ‘your name is Reek’ bit?
These have got to be the same people during South Park’s heyday screaming “SIMPSONS DID IT!!!!”
Who cares if it’s inspired by Of Mice & Men….just enjoy the show.
Yep, my thoughts exactly.
Without Dustin, all of that obvious and unnecessary exposition would have felt obvious. And unnecessary. Dustin makes this show slightly better by comparison.
Am I the only point that was really distracted by the fact that the gas stove worked?
And propane accessories.
Strickland Propane to be exact.
The house was pretty remote, so, yeah…probably propane.
My thoughts too…but yes, probably propane.
I spoke up about that too, but my bf pointed out that the place probably had a propane tank.
I’m still wondering why there were three graves, one had baby shoes on it, and why no one was visibly carrying Judith at the end….
Yeah Lizzie and Mica mentioned earlier in the episode and I def thought that one of the kids or baby were going to die. Foreshadowing indeed.
Foreshadowing?
That baby grave was already there when they got to the house.
She was in a papoose on Tyreese’s back.
I bet the Governor moved the bodies.
The Walking Dead is meant to be entertaining, not necessarily good, I’ve accepted that for some time now – in that regards, it was entertaining.
Two things that bugged me –
1. How are we to believe Carol was so oblivious up to this point how batshit Lizzie was?
2. So Lizzie was not at all afraid of walkers, therefore getting as close as we saw her get them…but she just always lucked out of being bitten by one?
@johnnyhopkins Lizzie has been avoiding getting bit. We’ve seen that before. Even this episode during the creepy tag game. It really seemed to me that her…well whatever the hell is wrong with her…really kicked into overdrive when she found and cared for the walker on the tracks. That’s when she said, “maybe I should let them change me” and reached for his mouth.
@MagSeven I agree it’s not that hard. In fact I think that a lot of the time the characters overreact to seeing a walker, especially when it’s one shuffling around 50 feet away (I get it though, it’s a show)
But that being said, those are characters actively trying not to get bad. One could assume Lizzie made no attempt not to get bit, so you would think it would happen just by her own obliviousness.
Zombie Survival guide answers some of these points (Yes I know its fiction), but the virus that causes Zombies also slows decomposition way way down. The virus is also make Zombie flesh poisonous to animals so they tend to stay away form them. I don’t remember anything about bugs but I would assume the same logic would apply
Gonna guess Patton Oswalt. Also, cracked.com did a great article recently that scientifically explained that zombies wouldn’t last very long no matter how dumb and/or religious people were towards zombies. The weather elements would take care of them depending on location, as well as the natural decomposition rate of dead tissue. Artic zombies freeze, tropical zombies decompose much quicker due to the heat, city zombies are eaten by stray dogs, racoons, and mice (probably bugs and insects to).
With all that in mind, I wonder if maybe the reason zombies on the show only appear when it’s convenient to the plot is cuz the majority of the human race has taken care of “the first wave” and any subsequent zombie hordes we see are people in large groups that tried to survive but failed.
I can’t remember which comedian said, “The only way a zombie apocalypse works is if it takes place in a universe where no one has heard of zombies.”
1. Everyone is a little batshit in TWD world. They’re all traumatized, but Lizzie seemed to hide her extreme batshititis (doing things away from Carol and adults) until it was way too late.
2. Lizzie has avoid getting bitten. When you think about it, it’s not that hard to avoid getting bitten as long as you don’t fall down or get swarmed.
I think its funny that the main idea of the TWD discussion every single week is “dont like the show, stop watching it” really a testament to how shit the show has gotten. Fell completely off after the first season. Im glad I stopped watching it after that Carl episode. 46 minutes of carl being a bitch was all it took to push me over the edge and never look back
So you stopped watching it? Why are you posting than?
When Carol said it was a stupid idea that Lizzy could have possibly moved the dead bodies, I laughed out loud. It’s almost like that line was written specifically by someone who read one of Dustin’s recaps as if to say: “No. No. No. No.”
i thought maybe they were setting things up so that lizzie would try to kill mika but then mika would “grow up” and kill lizzie.
that said, definitely the best ep in a very long time. but considering the previous post that was the “most must see episode of the season” i’m not holding out much hope for the last 2 to have anything exciting
The critics/recappers haven’t seen the last two yet either, so they can’t really give guidance if those are going to be better.
The second half of Season 4 has been fantastic. It is a shame that this group of writers/ show runner/ producers were not here since Season 2 because the writing has improved by light years.
Top 3 episode last night.
We’re watching the same show right?!? The 2nd half of season 4 is worse than searching Sophie. It’s pathetic their inability to include the entire cast in one episode. We’re getting too much of characters. These two episodes better be good. I have no interest/desire to keep watching and I loved Walking Dead it’s just gone downhill quick, fast and in a hurry.
“Walking Dead” has been really disappointing this season, especially when directly juxtaposed against “True Detective.” With this said, best episode of the season, BY FAR, and one of the best ever. Wow. Gut punch all the way, and the death of Mika is, surprisingly, the toughest yet, IMHO. Great all the way around – and does the actress that played Lizzie deserve some love? She has creepy psycho down cold.
Between typecasting and puberty… Lizzie’s acting career is about to be zombified.
And was there ANY question that it was Daryl/Beth’s fire? I thought it was completely clear that it was meant to be…
And I don’t think Daryl and Beth would be in a huge hurry to run towards the sound of gunfire off in the distance. My guess is we start getting the smaller groups meeting up with each other next week before the midseason finale after that.
I wouldn’t say they just missed them, that fire looked to be miles in the distance and Beth and Darryl were not following the train tracks.
Shit you’re right. I forgot about that. So in a way Carol and co. juuuust missed them. I’m hoping the timeline is at least somewhat established before the season’s over, but if it’s at the cost of more bad writing/dialogue, then just leave it open-ended.
@Steve – I don’t feel like the show is clever enough that they would have 3 separate conversations about the fire and have it NOT be the same giant fire we saw before. Also, Daryl and Beth took off immediately after the fire so…
I dunno. Sound travels further wherever it’s quiet. I think Daryl and Beth would’ve heard the shots fired midway through the episode. All 4 of them had guns a-blazin’.
“Likewise, Chad Coleman was terrific in last night’s episode, and I think for the first time I finally thought of him as Tyreese, and not Cutty from The Wire.”
Totally agree!!
Possible comics **SPOILERS** below (but not really):
1. Since Baby Judith was killed in the Gov’s attack on the prison in the comics, I’m a little surprised they didn’t go ahead and have Lizzie kill Judith as well. It would have eliminated the problem of what to do with her for the rest of the series.
2. I’m still not liking the spazz that TV Tyreese is compared to the comics Tyreese. Comics Tyreese would have been the one to pop Lizzie. He wouldn’t have let Carol do it.
in re: Baby Judith, we all know that baby death is coming, I’m sure the showrunners want to make sure it’s given its own due gravitas. Or heck, maybe the censors are like “Not on your life, guys! Deal with the baby and don’t kill her.”
It’s easy to see Tyreese being an “OJ” type guy beforehand. He gets really attached, Karen starts dating a waiter and then it’s Daryl and Tyreese driving down zombie riddled roads in a Hyundai.
I thought they knew each other before the Zday?
Also, agree…Comic Ty would kick this Trese’s a**. Dont think he would of killed the kid though cant wish that on anyone, even fictional characters.
I thought about this too. I guess after losing so many people and then getting to know and love another makes it harder. I think she is just a representation of everybody he has lost since the outbreak.
I was thinking the same thing about Tyrese and Karen. How close could they have become in the limited time together and especially in that environment.
The one thing that bugs me about Tyreese is his over-the-top feelings for Karen. I mean, how well did he even know her? Last I remember she was kind of telling him to back off and take it slow. And he’s been mooning over her ever since.
Who would you rather roll with during the zombie apocalypse:
The Shield or The Wyatt Family?
Hmm. The Wyatts have the power to appear and disappear at will, which makes getting bit impossible. Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail would be impactful enough to crush a zombie skull. The major con is, everything is done to protect Bray. So, while he can appear and disappear at will, if he chooses you to be zombie chow, you’re fucked.
Which is why I’d go with the Shield. They’re bros until the end. Plus it’d be pretty fucking awesome to see Reins literally (not figuratively) spear a decaying zombie in half. It wouldn’t kill them, but, it’d definitely merit a “Holy shit” chant by me and the boys. Then again, his Superman punch would bust skulls, which would be badass. And then we are wearing protective gear, which is a plus.
TL/DR: Shield
The Shield has a helicopter, end of story.
the shield for sure. the wyatts would be all about the mind games and bray would try and convince the zombies that he can read their minds and encourage them to take his word for gospel, but the shield would get shit done for the greater good and protect the living. and reigns would be even more awesome as a zombie killer. superman punches, and all.
LOL, I originally read it as The Shield from the FX TV show.
Until Rollins bails on you mid-Zombie attack, only to return and say it’s your fault he left.
Surprised… I’d pick Shield too cause they seem like they’d be more fun to hang with killing zombies and picking up chicks, but the Wyatt’s definitely seem more Daryl/Merle adjacent and those guys are made for that world.
The Spirit Squad. There are five of them!
How about the Crowders? :) Oh, wait….
The Shield.
Even with a million zombies coming at you, they know how to play that damn numbers game.
Shield. I hope they have those riot shields handy, too..
The Shield. They stick together and aren’t completely fucking insane.
Aside from that little girl getting totally Fredo-ed. Who’s mowing the lawns?
Rust Cohle.
Wild cows and goats that eat grass and retreat back to the woods when they hear walkers and Hyundais approaching.
HA!!! Of all the “Old Yeller” jokes people have made, I’m glad someone else besides me was thinking of Godfather 2.
CM Punk had shitty timing doing the Talking Dead. Dude was put on the show with the star of the episode who had to do dark things because it was Best for Business.
Melissa McBride berried CM Punk last night. Punk will never do TD again as he was overlooked by a TV star promoting their show.
I hope next week’s audience chants “We Want Brooks” and #hijacktalkingdead to protest their disgust with how Brooks was handled.
like phil was gonna talk about wrestling during a talk show that’s about ONE OF HIS FAVORITE SHOWS. he will be damn good and ready when he decides to talk about wrestling, but i think he was great talking about this episode and providing at least some comic relief during the panel. plus, yvette and phil are awesome besties and i’m pretty sure that phil wouldn’t have done talking dead if yvette wasn’t going to be on the panel.
I don’t watch “Talking Dead” anymore (I have no idea what they talked about for this half season) but I watched last night for CM Punk.
Talking Dead is great. But yes CM Punk was a bit overshadowed by the other guests.
They’ll still find a way to work Bryan Danielson into the season finale discussion.
Who the F is watching the Talking Dead enough (at all?) to form an opinion on it?
I hope Glenn gets a TWD Yes Movement going. Ideally next week. Dude has been booked like Season 1 NXT Daniel Bryan this entire season.
Also, more Glenn means more Rosita.
Then Glenn can start a #yesmovement and steal all his heat.
I don’t know….I just feel like this show takes the easy way out with this stuff. I feel like it would have been more interesting if Mika had killed Lizzie. That way Carol’s decision becomes much more difficult and grey – Has Mika lost it? Or has she finally grown up?
Everything is just so black and white with these characters, they never let ambiguity creep in at all. When Carol told Rick she killed Karen and David, they took her out of the show instead of injecting that knowledge into the group dynamic and seeing what happened.
And my (least?) favorite instance: they absolutely should have killed Daryl instead of Merle, and had Merle take his place. You want a shocking character death that changes everything and makes the whole dynamic more interesting? There you go.
What has Daryl added to any situation other than looking cool with a cross bow?
Honestly. Even the episode that was all about Beth and him, while a decent ep, would have been better if it were Merle instead.
And what am I not understanding about the show?
From your comments I feel as if you have no understanding of the show whatsoever. Not meant as an insult or tying it I start an argument but each of your examples miss the mark by so much.
Yes, I think they should have killed Daryl. The show would be more interesting with Merle in place of him.
They only took her out for a few episodes, but the point is they took her out of her revelation having any impact on anything, outside of last night’s episode.
I applaud them for doing something difficult, but i guess stuff like that has just left a bad taste in my mouth ever since the first episode where the very first thing Rick does is shoot a child in the face in order to “shock” the viewers
They only took Carol out of the show for what….5 or 6 episodes? Shortly after Rick got back to the prison the war with the governor started. The group splits, and Carol is back in it. it’s more interesting to me that Carol found Tyrese and the girls, than if she would have been there the whole time.
So you think they should have killed off arguably the most popular character in the show, so one of the least popular characters could take his place? merle was an asshole from day 1, and him going out the way he did was his redemption.
Lizzie killing Mika, then Carol killing Lizzie was taken from the comics, except they used different characters. The dialog was even the same (“don’t worry I didn’t killer her brian so she’ll come back”).
If Mika had killed Lizze, not only would it have been a BIG departure from what was established for the character, but Carol never would have shot her. Mika being violent to a person in anyway would only come under extreme pressure and Carol would have known that.
Nobody’s ever accused this show of being subtle, that’s for sure.
I’m mad I got tricked into sitting through Talking Dead last night because of CM Punk.
as i said in the other thread, when phil is ready to talk about what happened with WWE, it will be when he is damn ready. but i think he just did the show because he’s best friends with yvette and hardwick and he wanted to come back to talk walking dead. even on a serious episode from last night. i thought he did fine and he provided one thing that would have been missing had he not been there: some much needed comic relief.
Why would he address WWE matters on this show? The whole point of him (or any other celebrity guest) being on TTD, was for him to contribute to the conversation regarding TWD.
Read the cracked article from yesterday about the joys of being a wrestler. I wouldn’t be pissed if anyone walked out on that.
I was kinda pissed how freely Hardwick used his name. Maybe Punk gave the OK to use his real name but to hear Phil said numerous times over, it bothered me for some reason.
@Thatsamare I think he’s definitely coming back. Just only when he wants to. I’ve done some research on the schedule they have to keep, it’s BRUTAL. I think Punk saved his money, wasn’t happy, so just decided to chill. I’d do the same if I could afford it. And hey, it looks like because of it Daniel Bryan is being positioned to take the strap.
FWIW, Vince has been quoted on the situation that he’s “taking a sabbatical.”
I admit I watched Talking last night because of Punk. But, I wasn’t expected Hardwick to grill Punk on his WWE career. Talking never does that.
Though, did you notice his arms looked bigger last night than they have since he returned after losing to Undertaker? I’m not saying he’s returning to the WWE, but, it looks like he’s trying to not look as scrawny as a manager from Target.
@Baltimore Dan Not only didn’t he say ANYTHING about WWE, he really barely contributed much at all. Oh well, if he didn’t walk out Daniel Bryan would be fighting Sheamus at WM XXX.
Anyone else underwhelmed by the best episode of the season? I dunno, it seems to me last season was defined by “when are they going to fight the Governor?” This season has been defined by “When are they going to fight the Governor and leave the prison” and “when the fuck are they getting to Terminus?”
I’m not saying the show is terrible, but, it really is losing me. I actually like the slower shows, but, if it’s slow with no real development, you lose me. I think the past 3 episodes have really taken me out of the series. Last night was an improvement, but, all we saw was 2 non-important characters die and more walking.
It’s not the destinations, but the journey.
The show isn’t about reaching a goal or a specific showdown, it’s about the people and what happens to them on the way to those goals. The how and why not so much the when.
As soon as I let go the “when are they gonna ____” thoughts, I was able to enjoy the show much more.
I was underwhelmed but realize it was the best episode, probably yet. I’ve hated this half season. It’s just silly that in season 4 (or whatever it is) they’ve decided to focus on developing characters. I don’t need “oh shit” moments every week but I need dramatic moments every week. I’m finishing this half season and I’ll pop back if I hear it gets good again. I don’t know if you stopped at the end of Season 2 and picked back up if you’d notice anything that different besides Carol’s growth. Some people died, some joined- otherwise, pretty much the same.
I’m not being critical of Dustin here, because it’s his job to write about this show, but does anyone else feel like TWD is not worthy of any kind of heavy analysis? I was cringing while watching Talking Dead and seeing Hardwick and Carol near tears about the “emotional” and “dark” episode. It’s giving a poorly written, poorly acted show more credit than it’s worth. And yeah, I know — if I don’t like it, I should stop watching. But I’ve invested a lot of time at this point and I kind of want to see where it goes.
Because moving from point A to point B isn’t proper story structure? And now that I think about it, this current season has done a bit of moving from point A to C, and then back to B. So which do you prefer, Huell? Go watch Momento and stfu.
That’s why I’m done after this season. At this point, “The Walking Dead” is what it is. If you like it, BOOM, you’ll have more of the same. If you don’t like it, it’s not going to change to make you like it. On my side, it’s just meandering with no destination. Kind of what happened in season 2 of “Lost” but at least there some interesting idea popped up. Here it’s just moving from Point A to Point B. Again, if you enjoy it, not judging you- you like the characters or zombies or whatever your motivation is. For myself (and someone mentioned this above), it’s like an 80s TV show like A-Team or Riptide but thinking it’s The Soprano or Breaking Bad. I think that’s where the separation is for people with our mindset.
I’ve always wanted to do an American Horror Story recap (partially so I can spread to as many Uproxx sites as possible), but also because some shows aren’t “meant” for heavy analysis in a modernist/postmodernist way. Like, “This seemed really ambiguous or symbolic; what could it represent?” These shows are meant for recaps instead of analysis. “Wasn’t this fun?” “Let’s make jokes about this.” “Holy shit, I can’t believe they pulled off a serious moment like that!”
It’s not about analyzing, it’s just about sharing a fun show (poor choice of words for tonight’s episode, but I’m sticking to it) with all you lovely fun people.
P.S. WHERE THE HELL DID “THE INTERNET REACTS TO TWD” ARTICLES GO?!
@LastTexansFan: Oh how I wish there would be a deeper meaning or point to the show. Even soap operas have deeper meanings in their quarterly ratings storylines finales. But this show? It just. . .is
I feel like we *want* it to be going places where there’s some deeper meaning to the whole show, but then we’re reminded that nope, it’s just a zombie soap opera. Which isn’t bad because, zombies. But I don’t think there’s some grand, overarching story taking place.