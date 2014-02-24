‘The Walking Dead’ Recap, ‘Claimed’: Killing Zombies With A Smile!

“Claimed,” this week’s episode of The Walking Dead, may not have been the most informative episode of The Walking Dead, and it may not have been one of the better written episodes, but goddamn, it was intense. It was the first episode directed by Seith Mann since Home back in season three (and he’ll direct next week’s episode, as well), and he did a superb job of creating one of the more tension-filled episodes in the show’s run. There were a few moments this week where I literally held my breath. It feels like it’s been a while since this show made my heart race, but there was plenty of that in this installment.
Carl and Michonne — Carl and Michonne had the time-filling plotline, where the writers say to themselves, “How do we fill ten minutes? Oh, I know! How about another supply run?!” This particular supply run, however, continued to provide more dimension to Michonne, who displayed not only a motherly side, but a decent damn sense of humor. The Easy Cheese/Zombie gag was priceless, and Carl should be fed to the zombies for not laughing. What the hell is wrong with you, Carl?
Chandler Riggs’s terrible acting this week, however, actually lent itself well to the character, as it better gave us a sense of how young CORAL really is. The supply run also allowed Michonne to better bond with him, divulging the name of her three year old (Andre) and sharing a little more about her life pre-apocalypse. Honestly, the two have a genuinely sweet rapport. The best moment in their sequence, however, was the creepy, gruesome suicide scene that Michonne walked in on, a superbly staged room that once again demonstrated the lengths some go in the apocalypse to avoid being turned.
Rick — Meanwhile, Rick stayed behind to rest, but didn’t get much sleep in before the house was invaded by assholes with guns. Rick was forced to hide under a bed, which prompted some of the tensest scenes we’ve seen the series. It was all very well done, from the guy standing at the foot of the bed, to the other guy strangling him in order to lay claim to the mattress, to the douchebag with the bouncing ball. They were straight-up horror movie conventions, but they were executed well.
I’m not sure who those guys were, but I get the impression that they’re not good people, illustrated by the fact that one was willing to strangle another guy for a bed, and another was hoping for a rape opportunity. His name wasn’t listed in the credits, but that guy on the porch was Jeff Kober (i.e., Jacob Hale from Sons of Anarchy), and he’s a recognizable enough face to suggest we haven’t seen the last of him. Were they “The Hunters” that we’ve heard about from the comic books?
In either respect, after several close calls, and having to kill one guy in a loud enough way that it’s ridiculous he didn’t call attention to himself, Rick managed to escape with CORAL and Michonne as they returned.
Abraham — This is going to sound sacrilege, but with Abraham around now, the Internet would only riot half as much if Daryl dies. Abraham is badass (and I really hope that seeing his character will encourage some of you to check out Michael Cudlitz in Southland, where he was criminally robbed of multiple Emmy nominations). His extended introduction to The Walking Dead was nearabouts perfect: The man enjoys killing zombies, and he might be a bit of a nutcase. He’s the closest thing this series has had to Zombieland’s Woody Harrelson character, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we eventually saw Abraham say, “Nut up.”
Abraham finally brought a bit of levity to the series, and for the time being, a sense of purpose: He, Rosita, and Eugene are on their way to Washington D.C. to fix the whole damn world. Eugene is a scientist, and apparently, knows exactly what caused this mess. Why won’t he tell us? “It’s classified.” In a zombie apocalypse? Okay! I’m skeptical, based on the fact that Eugene doesn’t seem to be all that bright, but he has the kind of voice and cadence that elicits laughter. I mean this was hilarious: “A fully amped up state and an ignorance of rapid-firing weapons.”
I like him, and Rosita seems “sweet” (and by that, I mean “attractive”) and Tara continues to grow on me. I think this crew is going to fit into the show quite nicely, and for the time being, Glenn — a series regular — feels like an afterthought in his own subplot.
Anyway, after Eugene shot up the truck, they all agreed to follow Glenn back in order to find Maggie, who is a three-hour drive behind them and probably still on that bus wailing. It shouldn’t be too long, however, before Rick, Michonne, and Carl at least catch up to Daryl/Beth and Tyreese/Carol, as they all seem to be on the same railroad tracks headed toward Terminus.
A few things:
1) The kid that plays Coral isn’t as bad actor as we think. I think he’s suffering from some really shitty dialogue and scenarios. That whole Judith bottle thing was some of the dumbest shit we’ve heard on the show.
2) Slight complaint: How did weak ass Glenn take on Abraham despite being weak? Abraham should have moped the floor with barely alive Glenn.
3) I thought it was a pretty strong episode overall. I don’t blame that guy sitting on the toilet relaxing. His buddies are/were annoying as fuck. Nothing wrong with some quiet time.
why has no one mentioned Eugene’s sweet mullet?
I’m going to reference the comics a little, so *spoiler alert* if you don’t want to read anything related to the comics…
For those that aren’t enjoying it right now that haven’t read the comics, once they leave the prison, they’re in full travel mode until they reach a destination that will allow them to basically set up a town. They have several things happen to them while they’re traveling that have a big impact on the characters. It appears the writers are going to use “Terminus” as their “town” destination, so I’m expecting the next couple of episodes to have some action in them as they approach terminus.
Also, the horde!
someone help me out with this..
when Rick first wakes up to the sounds of bad men in the house, you can hear the interaction between a “victim” and one of the men. was this an actual innocent person getting killed down there, or was it one of the men just telling a story about how he killed a guy (and therefore re-telling what the victim said, ie “please! we can work this out! ::scream::)
I was pretty confused during the show.
I think your 1st guess is correct.
I had to rewatch the scene twice to make out any of the audio (props to the sound mixers b/c I swear I heard a “MF’er”). One bad man says “State your business!!” a few seconds before he delivers what sounded like a fatal blow. Then it sounds like the other bad men are calling dibs on whatever the victim had on him.
I’m a little late to the party here but did anyone else notice that Eugene might be high functioning autistic? He’s a “scientist” (not sure if it’s bullshit or not) and he seems to have a very forward way of speaking and didn’t make much eye contact. Total signs…
If the family killed themselves, how come they didn’t come back to life as walkers?
That’s the major minor details….
That’s messed up. Like Chris Benoit messed up.
I think the most disturbing part is that judging by the decay of the bodies, this family offed themselves at the onset of the zombie apocalypse. They probably had a plan for this; they were just waiting to find out what kinda apocalypse it was going to be.
correct. he/she probably shot the family in the head one by one, and then turned the gun on his/herself.
They showed one person shot themself in the head. Assuming everyone did, blowing you brains out the same way you’d kill a zombie is probably the only way to prevent turning into one.
Not sure I like the new, smiley Michonne.
Glad it’s pointing to the Hunters storyline. That would be perfect for 1/2 or 1/3 season arc.
it always feels like dustin and I are watching different shows. this episode was not good, and none of the things you liked about it were good. cudlitz/abraham is a shitty character who looks like a guy who delivers pizza for a living, he’s not “stacked” just naturally big. eugene and rosita are stock comic book characters, and the idea of going to DC is, honestly, the dumbest thing the writing staff could come up with. The scenes with Rick under the bed were not tense so much as they were cliched, and that these dudes were willing to kill each other to fight over a bed is a very, very shitty way to set them up as “bad guys.”
also, why didn’t the dude who got choked out turn and eat rick up under the bed? if it’s been over a year now why aren’t they stabbing dead bodies in the brain at every turn?
I really like this show, and when it’s done well it is incredibly tense and enjoyable (like the suicide house and the creepy paintings), but this episode was probably about 60-75% meh.
That guy who fell to the floor was just knocked unconscious after a ”Sleeper Hold” type move, you could see him breathing as he lay on the floor. This does make sense as over-butch and angry/dangerous men could possibly fight over things like a bed/food/women in an apocalyptic world. So him knocking him out was just the equivalent of beating him up to show his dominance.
Why is the idea of them going to DC so dumb? It seems that these people are a bit deluded, and the “Scientist” doesn’t seem like he is all that bright. The fact that the explanation is “Classified” also suggests that it’s all a hoax or simple dumb. So yes, these are the type of people that would travel to Washington on the whim of a radio broadcast that may or may not even be real
Pretty sure the guy who noticed Rick under the bed was merely put unconcious, not killed. I think I saw him breathing or he twitched at one point when Rick climbed out from under there.
I’m really not a fan of the buddy-cop thing they’re doing with Michonne and Carl. They’re taking a lot of Michonne’s badassery away by having her do/say these stupid things to impress/cheer up Carl, and Carl’s acting is just god awful as many people have pointed out. For as good as the stuff with Rick was, I still found myself struggling to get through the episode because of Carl. I read and love the comics, and Carl is a huge part of them after the prison. But I’m really hoping they keep the focus off of him as much as possible until he gets better as an actor. He’s like a right fielder in little league. You need someone to fill that spot on the field, but it’s usually one of your worst players, so you just hope nobody hits the ball in his direction.
So please Walking Dead, put Carl in right field.
@Thatsamare I agree, just think they could develop her in other ways. She reminds me of a teacher that is trying too hard to be cool in the eyes of her students.
It’s good to show Michonne has a human side. Otherwise she just becomes a two dimensional character, which would be very boring.
Can the people that have been “so done with this show” since S01E05 please actually be done with it so we don’t have to hear your whining? Why do you feel the need to come here and tell us how awesome ̶B̶r̶e̶a̶k̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶B̶a̶d̶ True Detective is? We are aware of these shows, and I would guess the majority of uproxx readers have seen and enjoyed them.
Now don’t get me twisted, there is nothing wrong with voicing your gripes about the show, (that’s part of the fun) but if you hate a show and you actively seek out posts about it so you can comment and make yourself feel good because you watch better shows that you think nobody else has heard of, then you need to find another bridge to orally pleasure yourself under.
I think we should hang out and watch the show together because you speak knowledge.
anyone else think the recent focus on CORAL eating cereal is a lame attempt to make him the new flynn?
Why did Rick give Carl his revolver? Doesn’t Carl have his own pistol?
Ran out of bullets last episode.
Well I thought this episode was a lot better than the last two. All the stuff with Rick was genuinely tense, and this Abraham fella (and Cudlitz playing him) is fantastic.
Coral is still awful, and that kid can’t act for shit. The moment when he mentions Judith’s name and storms off was hysterical.
ohmygod, that part where he just says “Judith…” and then leaves was painful.
I was severely disappointed. As a fan of Band of Brothers, Southland and The Walking Dead comics, I was looking forward to Michael Cudlitz as Abraham. But the whole execution, from script to hair dye was lame. And Carl is UNBEARABLE. There was a moment when I thought “if this was Michonne and Lori talking about their dead kids I’d be way more interested.” How horrible is that?? I actually wanted Lori back in the show!
The show is beginning to bore me to the point where I’ve begun to notice really small, nitpicky things about it that bother me. For example IT NEVER RAINS. EVER. I don’t think it has rained once on this show in its entire run?
Thats genuinely put my mind at ease. Still, thats a helluva drought.
It rained in like the 3rd or 4th episode. Washed the zombie guts off of Rick and Glenn.
Worst season ever. This show is going down the drain hard. It’s cheesier than a 80’s horror movie now. I haven’t read any of the comics but I doubt this season is doing them justice. I don’t even watch talking dead anymore…. I think last nights episode was my last.
You missed out the full stops on either side of “season”.
Jeff Kober’s name WAS in the credits. I remember because I said to myself, “Gee I wonder if he gets to play yet another in a long line of scumbags.”
I honestly don’t know why I keep watching this show. I pretty much hate what the characters turned into. Remember when Daryl and Michonne were badasses? I miss those days.
Bull from Band of Brothers is a welcome addition though.
Eugene? I thought that was Bill Hicks on the Walking Dead last night.
Jeez where is this True Detective Kool-aid coming from, did i miss some crazy episode of amazing? im pretty sure ive seen every episode and still that bandwagon keeps passing me by…
Is it just me, but have they made Abraham, Rosita, and Eugene very comic bookish? Abraham with his over the top orange hair and big ‘stache. Rosita with that ridiculous outfit. And Eugene walking around like he’s had a lobotomy. They just seem like caricatures, rather that characters.
100%. I couldn’t stop laughing at their introduction. It was cartoony. At best. I say this as a fan of the show who is just immensely frustrated at the pacing/story since they left the prison.
so you are upset they dont fit with the other characters? the ones that you already hate? wouldnt that be a good thing?
and no, its not that eugene cant afford a haircut, rather, its that ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE is happening. would you also like to bitch about rick’s dirty ass shirt?
you clearly hate this show. why bother?
exactly what i thought. they don’t seem to fit with the other characters. and the whole “on the way to DC” thing is… stupid honestly. who cares what started it? can he fix it? and can he afford a haircut?
Rosita got that outfit from Jill Valentine. That’s a lady that knows how to dress for the zombie apocalypse.
LMAOI I’m glad you said that cuz that’s what I’ve been thinking this whole time I been watching it hahaha I’m like “woot Jill is in the walking dead!” :P
Like I said in the past: Her backstory would only be good if they put it on HBO. It’d also explain why she wears that outfit.
I was preparing to say this very thing.
Plus zombie repellent tube top.
Miniskirt and a sweater are perfect zombie garb.
What, no comments about how this show is awful, terrible, stupid and boring from people who still watch it every week?
I think it’s cute that @IronMikeSharpie says TWD sucks because there are “too many cooks in the kitchen” and that there’s too many executive producers… meanwhile if he knew anything about production he would know that an executive producer does fuck-all. Frank Darabont is even still credited on the damn show and he’s been gone for over 2 seasons now. meanwhile Robert Kirkman is the guy who CREATED THE ENTIRE SERIES and he’s still heading up the show and the writers.
Meanwhile one of the most critically lauded television shows in history, Breaking Bad, had an entire writers room team. so your theory is shit.
@Iron Mike You didn’t need to explain yourself, but it’s cute you gave a little back story into your zombie fandom. i personally wouldn’t feel the need to explain myself in paragraphs why i’m a fan, usually my comments reflect that. and yeah i was born in the mid 80’s so you are far more seasoned on what makes a good plot in a zombie live action…yes i laughed there…and of course when i started reading these comics in high school the pop culture bandwagon had room for haters to so pardon my manners.
please try and understand you are arguing apples (HBO series) to oranges (cable prime time ratings). and to reiterate, going to a recap and saying “you didn’t bother watch”, then dropping some regurgitated TD is amazing oneliner isn’t saving face for what they have going on, because like i said any other actors or channel for that matter I bet you personally would be singing a different tune.
I’ll get on that MRI though i do feel my quality vs. common sense detector is a bit off, or so the many T.D.lievers have brought me to think.
This show is awful, terrible, stupid and boring.
Um…go fuck yourself? I’ve been watching The Walking Dead since the very first episode. I love zombies. I have been a zombie movie fan since the mid 80s (most likely, long before you have been – not that it matters particularly, but if you’re going to crap on me for feeling like TWD has started to suck sweaty balls then I’m going to crap on you for being a pop culture bandwagon jumper). And I do not need your approval, or disproval, because my opinion exists in a world where your’s means fuck all.
The Walking Dead (the TV show) was a great concept. But it has gradually become terrible because the show lacks a singular vision. There are too many Executive Producers and too many writers for any sort of cohesive story-telling. And this sort thing happens on any TV show or any film where you have too many cooks in the kitchen. It’s just a thing that is.
One of the things that happens to make True Detective so awesome is that there is one writer, and he’s also the Executive Producer, so you have one vision. And if you find it boring it could be that you’ve recently suffered some sort of retardation-inducing brain trauma, but that’s just a best guess. You might want to get an MRI, though. Just sayin’.
glad you could still swing by the WD recap to pet your TD boner…I watch TD im still not impressed yet, its become predictable. The only thing i appreciate about it (and probably the only reason anyone puts it up on a shelf) is the star power. If that show was with any other actors it would of been booed down river.
I have come to the conclusion that True Detective is all the awesome I need. Yesterday was the first Sunday where Walking Dead was on that I didn’t bother watching the late-night repeat or downloading the episode. Sorry, Walking Dead, your writing is so shitty that I no longer care to watch.
But was I the only one screaming at my TV, “RICK WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!?” Why did he keep going out into the hallway? Why didn’t he just hide until they left or climb out a window IMMEDIATELY?!? Geez I had a headache after that episode. I was so stressed out almost the whole time!!!
He was also trying to escape the bedroom as the guy who was unconscious was bound to wake up and kill Rick. He also did eventually climb out of a window. But it’s not like he could just do that. He could clearly hear various voices inside the house. It’s just as possible that there could be at least one guy outside on the lookout.
@poonTASTIC @Venicejuggalo – that’s what my husband keeps telling me. Maybe I need to rewatch the episode – I just felt like he should have gone outside immediately, and I felt like he kept moving out into the hallway when he didn’t need to. Stressin me out man.
Yeah he didnt know what direction his son went to head them off before they got back.
Because his son and friend were heading back to the house and perhaps he didn’t want to get them killed.
Maybe I missed something, but the suicide scene was off, right? If you shoot your family and yourself in the head to avoid being killed and becoming walkers/biters, do you still turn into walkers, albeit dead versions of them? I know we all supposedly turn when we die whether bitten or not, but would we after destroying our brain??? Me was confused…
@Billybob Awesome point – I didn’t even think of that.
The real question there is: Where’s the gun they used? Seriously, Michonne should have checked for that.
I was just trying to figure out who did all the shooting. Was it the one who looked like a kid sitting upright with her head blown out? I couldn’t tell the age. Regardless, that was a tough room to look at. And what was up with the creepy painting outside the door? Who did that?
I don’t think they were supposed to be walkers, just decayed bodies.
If you go back to last week’s episode you’ll see that Daryl and Beth were headed the opposite direction Tyrese, Carol and the kids were headed.
Noticed that too, but just shrugged it off as an editor oversight. According to the maps, all rails lead to Terminus.
Seemed to me that Eugene had a bit of a smirk on his face at turning around and not going to DC.
I don’t think he knows shit. Haven’t read the comics, don’t know if he’s for real or not. I strongly think he’s blowing smoke to have someone else save his ass and wants to drag it out as long as possible.
Also, was really really hoping this was the episode where Rick was going to die. Don’t care about him any more, I want Abraham to lead the survivors to the promised land.
I cant say anything aobut him without spoiling anything but this episode made me hate him so much.
Agreed – Eugene is full of shit. However, Abraham and Rosita are coming across as really, REALLY stupid, gullible, and easily manipulated.
I dont trust Eugene at all I think he’s full of shit, and Abraham is just following him along because he needs something to believe in. Rosita looked fine as fuck last night her and tara provided some great gif material last night, sadly I haven’t seen those gifs here on uproxx at all
“Hey guys, I’ve got to get to DC and fix the world and… what? Oh, okay. Let’s start walking back the 200 miles we’ve been driving all goddamn day because the scientist with the mullet said so.”
Abe said it was classified…maybe he was there? The Mist anyone?
you know, the “smart” one who just killed the truck
I like this show enough, just had several problems with this episode that were so bad it was distracting.
“I’m not sure who those guys were, but I get the impression that they’re not good people, illustrated by the fact that one was willing to strangle another guy for a bed”
Are we to assume that these guys kill often? If so, why would one strangle another, and then just assume he could lay down for a nice nap and let the guy re-animate? Finish him off! that was really frustrating to digest that someone who was a killer would be that stupid.
Did Abraham come across a trailer full of ‘Just for Men – Red’ on one of his supply runs? I almost had to turn down the contrast on my t.v. to adjust.
I can’t picture a really smart scientist like person rocking mullet.
That’s total primitive alpha as fuck prison style. Dude on the floor isn’t going to do anything when he gets up because he now knows his place.
I’ll have to re-watch. Still distracting how stupid the guy is portrayed. “Hey, I’m gonna choke you out so i can take a nap on your bed….promise you won’t do anything to me when you wake up….mmmmkay?”
You’ll see.
He didn’t kill him over the bed, he choked him out. He was snoring while lying on the floor.
I don’t want to give up on this show so I”ve gotten to where I DVR, keep my finger on the FF button while watching about 10 minutes of actual story and it is a much more enjoyable experience.
I will forever love sweet angel Maggie, but damn me if Rosita isn’t making a strong push for my heart.
It doesnt really seem like anyone cares what they are wear. I mean the riot gear was the biggest step toward putting thought into it. I always crack up on Michones boots, the way she wears them, there is no way she can actually run in them.
What the hell was that guy in the bathroom doing? He was sitting on the toilet but the entire seat was down. Was he sleeping on the shitter? Why would anyone do that? He deserved to die for having unclear bathroom motives.
I once passed out on my friend’s shitter.
There were no zombies around, though.
I was wondering the same thing too. Maybe he was contemplating taking a poop in there. Can’t flush, but they probably weren’t going to stay long anyway…
Considering what happened to his homie over the bed, I’d think that would be your best option with these yahoos. Plus,you get more privacy, cause who’s gonna burst in, like: “I WANT TO SLEEP ON THE TOILET NOW!”
Uh, Glenn, you’ve been driving for over three hours. You are fucking stupid to start walking back. Plus, you are still not tough.
None of you people commenting on Glenn’s turning back seem to realize that there are abandoned cars everywhere. You can’t maintain a very high average driving speed if you’re constantly slowing to thread your way through a a mass of vehicles, stop and push cars out of the way, risk getting stuck by going off road, and fight off hordes of dead.
It just isn’t a matter of going pedal to the metal “no sleep til Brooklyn” kind of scenario in TWD universe.
Glenn is a fucking idiot. It’s worth pointing out that his making everyone stop eventually led to a walker attack and the truck getting destroyed, too. At this point, all Glenn does is cry, make terrible decisions, or both.
3 hours of driving in a world with no speed limits being enforced. And they didn’t make it from Georgia to Washington DC. in that time? Guess they’re trying to conserve their gasoline. I guess that makes…sense? Ugh I’m torn in this one.
Lets think about it really… follow people he doesnt know deeper into a world of Walkers he knows too well…or go back and look for his pregnant wife and friends who have been surviving with and without him?
Yeah, I was able to figure out that brainbuster. Passed out Glenn was in fact NOT driving Abe’s truck.
@Enrico – Glen was not driving. He was riding unconscious in the truck bed.
@Mookie – How many perfectly working abandoned vehicles would Glen have to pass by and totally ignore to walk 40 miles? Use your head, son.
That’s what I was thinking! Three fucking hours?!? Even in the post-apocalyptic shit storm, they had to cover, what, 40+ miles, right? He’s just going to hoof it back, no problemo? Dumb.
No gif of Rosita bending over and picking up the picture? For shame, for shame…
“It feels like it’s been a while since this show made my heart race”
I couldn’t agree more. I was genuinely engrossed last night. That hasn’t happened in a while.
Does Eugene have Asperger’s or is he (as I suspect) just mentally challenged? When he said to Abraham “I’m alot smarter than you.” I didn’t believe it for a moment.
At the same time I have to thank the producers and director for the completely gratuitous shot of Rosita bending over to pick up Glenn’s picture.
Haha. I do the same thing. I watch the Sunday shows in ascending order of quality. Walking Dead is the first thing I watch, True Detective is the last thing – the ‘headliner’ so to speak. The show has improved since the season on Hershel’s farm (where I stopped watching midway through the season), but that’s damning it with faint praise.
Gods above, the actress who plays Rosita was born the year I graduated from high school. I should just order that old-man walker now & be done with it. #agesucks #butistillfeelyoungontheinside
I like Abraham from the comics, but I’m beyond sold to him on the show because he said “son of a dick”.
I thought I was the only other person who said that… (or rather, I haven’t heard anyone else use it, and don’t care enough to see if it has a Google result)
I thought I was the only one who said that too!
I use it quite regularly actually and when I heard Abraham use it I knew I would love him.
Also, I think the expression came from the oft-forgotten game Bulletstorm, or at least where I first heard it.
God was that game great.
haha, I have honestly never heard “Son of a dick” before this episode, and my exact thoughts were “this is going to be my new go-to expression of exasperation.”
“Son of a dick” is going to be my new go-to expression of exasperation.
The home invaders seemed like barely a step up from Mordor Orcs, the way they bickered and fought over everything. All that was missing was the Cockney accents.
Eugene may be the most instantly dislikeable character ever introduced in the series. I can’t imagine any viewer feeling sympathy or compassion towards him after his stellar introduction last night.
More instantly unlikable than Milton? eh… maybe a tie.
Not only did he make a lot of noise killing that guy, was he taking a shit with his pants up and the toilet seat down? Or just sitting on the toilet for some reason?
He was just enjoying some “Me Time.”
“and having to kill one guy in a loud enough way that it’s ridiculous he didn’t call attention to himself”
-Well seeing how those guys literally fight over EVERYTHING, I’m assuming the guys downstairs thought choked out guy woke up and got into a donnybrook with bathroom guy over the last Caprisun or something. Nothing to see there.
For a series about a zombie apocalypse, this show should be much more intense, more suspenseful, more frightening. Hiding under the bed is such a horror movie cliche. I keep watching this show (last night’s episode included) and saying to myself “Is that really the best you can do?”
I think the keys to enjoying this show are to not expect it to adhere to any kind of logic (from either the real world, or the internal logic of the show), accept that the characters are going to routinely make idiotic decisions and Rosita Espinosa.
“Chandler Riggs’s terrible acting this week…” – now that’s an understatement. I’ve seen kids in 6th grade school plays who can emote better than he can.
^agree, but man does his voice crack lol
@Dina Bean is clearly Chandler Riggs’ mom, and @Venicejuggalo – I’m trying to give him a puberty pass, but it’s wearing off quickly. Some people just can’t act.
answer: Puberty
I think we all need to stop being so hard on Chandler Riggs…
Is Rosita and her nice-looking rear going to get her own introduction post too?
The scenes with Rick were tense and that’s something that’s been missing from the show: fear.
But that’s because, by now, the zombies are no longer the source of fear that they were. They’re a threat, but only if you’re a careless idiot, like Eugene was being. I’m more surprised he didn’t accidentally shoot someone. I half expected him to wing Glenn or put one in Tara (and create more tension that way).
he was shooting in their direction i thought someone was going to get hit for sure.
I’m going to make a claim that some won’t like, but which is probably true.
Badass Redneck Rule = Nearly Silent Yet Useful Black Man Rule.
Darryl and Beth aren’t going to make it to Terminus. Just sayin’.
@poontastic Technically they dropped a lot of comic predetermining death. Ty lived passed his due date, Andre got killed off thanks to cynical fans, Dale, the season dedicated to filler trying to find the little girl, ect.
Spoiler: I’m betting they kill Eugene, still alive in the comic, but god did they build so much hate for the guy within a few minutes.
Tell that to Dale….also still alive in the comics at this point in the story.
Because Daryle isn’t in the comics, they can keep him going forever. Most of the other characters who are in the comics more or less have their fate already chosen for them, with the exception of Andrea who is still alive in the comics.
@Stay Frosty – I hope it’s Glenn.
I don’t see Tyreese, Glenn, Daryl and Abraham all lasting at the end of the season or going into next season. One of them is gonna die.
So I have a question: Are these the guys from Season 2? The ones who were with the kid got “captured” by Rick, Glenn and Hershel? Or were those guys from Woodbury and I never caught that part?
I dont think so, That would catch them up way to fast to the comics. AMC knows better than to do that. Plus, there is so much to do on the was to DC, so much to see lol
Probably a completely different group. I’m thinking that the show will use elements of the comic, but divert from the comic – instead of heading to DC, they will all end up at Terminus, which will be similar to the town outside of DC where they stayed in the comic. This group of guys will also show up at Terminus and try to force their way into the town.