Walmart Needs To Give This DVD Bundling Anti-Belieber A Raise

“Whoever bundles the movies at Walmart has a good sense of humor,” says the eagle-eyed so-and-so who uploaded this funny picture to Reddit (hat tip to Josh Keown). Redditors were trying to figure out the theme for this sensibly-priced DVD bundle featuring Justin Bieber, One Direction, and Hitler. Possible themes include:
- People we could do without
- Fandoms that later grew to regret it
- People being literally Hitler
It makes total sense, though. Anne Frank was the most famous Belieber, after all.
Ein Reich! Ein Volk! Ein Direction!
+ ein (mit iodine!)
Can’t we just call them Non-beliebers?