Walmart Needs To Give This DVD Bundling Anti-Belieber A Raise

Entertainment Editor
05.20.14 3 Comments

“Whoever bundles the movies at Walmart has a good sense of humor,” says the eagle-eyed so-and-so who uploaded this funny picture to Reddit (hat tip to Josh Keown). Redditors were trying to figure out the theme for this sensibly-priced DVD bundle featuring Justin Bieber, One Direction, and Hitler. Possible themes include:

  • People we could do without
  • Fandoms that later grew to regret it
  • People being literally Hitler

It makes total sense, though. Anne Frank was the most famous Belieber, after all.

