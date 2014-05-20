Walmart Needs To Give This DVD Bundling Anti-Belieber A Raise

“Whoever bundles the movies at Walmart has a good sense of humor,” says the eagle-eyed so-and-so who uploaded this funny picture to Reddit (hat tip to Josh Keown). Redditors were trying to figure out the theme for this sensibly-priced DVD bundle featuring Justin Bieber, One Direction, and Hitler. Possible themes include:

People we could do without

Fandoms that later grew to regret it

People being literally Hitler

It makes total sense, though. Anne Frank was the most famous Belieber, after all.