Was ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Secret Of The Ooze’ Really That Bad?

In my editor’s ongoing attempt to grind my sanity down to a booze-sodden nub, I’ve been reviewing some of the lamest reboots and worst atrocities Hollywood has visited upon beloved characters and franchises. And now it’s the Turtles’ turn in the barrel. And boy howdy, is it ever one nasty barrel.
The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is, despite the whining of Cinema Sins, actually pretty good for what it is. The action sequences are pretty solid, the humor isn’t too stupid, the effects are shockingly good for 1990 and hold up still, and the movie actually takes a relatively serious tone where there’s some genuine concern over the Turtles. I’d forgotten that a major plot point is one of the Turtles getting almost beaten to death, which is grim, but ballsy, and there were some smart ideas that made the movie work pretty well as a kiddie action flick.
And it was an enormous success! So they threw out everything that worked! First of all, the first movie came out in 1990, and witnessing that the iron was hot and they had a genuine attempt to turn the Turtles into something other than a passing fad, New Line rushed out a second one within a year. Worse, they listened to moronic hand-wringing parents, who complained that somehow the movie about anthropomorphic reptiles trained in martial arts fighting ninjas who ran a Neverland/pawnshop might be mistaken for reality by their equally moronic children. Instead of maybe suggesting that the problem could be avoided by not giving a six-year-old a katana, New Line caved and made a movie without the Ninja Turtles doing anything that could possibly be mistaken for martial arts.
The result is embarrassing if you loved this movie as a kid. It’s both shamelessly pandering and rushed as quickly as possible and, despite costing twice as much as the original movie, somehow looks like the budget was brutally slashed. Elias Koteas, better known as Casey Jones, was too busy making weird sex movies in Canada (and just as a friendly reminder, Koteas and James Spader both starred in Crash, which means Casey Jones and Ultron did butt stuff), so he was summarily replaced with experienced stuntman, and painfully inexperienced actor, Ernie Reyes Jr. The locations consist entirely whatever was cheapest to rent in North Carolina. Even David Warner looks bored.
And the sleazy exploitation vibe is pretty thick, to be honest. Part of the reason the original movie worked was that it didn’t assume kids were stupid. Crude, maybe, but not stupid. This movie thinks you are stupid. Not just stupid, but possibly mentally handicapped.
It’s condescending to tell parents that you don’t know how they do it, but how my father, a patient and loving man who still did not suffer poorly done film gladly, did not take my VHS of this movie and snap it across his knee is a question I have no answer to. And honestly, it hurt New Line at the box office, but not enough to convince them to make a good movie. It made less than half of what the first movie pulled in, but that was more than enough for it to rack up three times its budget at the domestic box office. So, really, if you’re wondering why fart jokes and cheese will rule the movie hitting theaters this weekend, consider that they learned it from the money we threw them when we were in grade school.
this was the worst of the trilogy i think. at least the third one had actual ninjas and actual swordplay. also hockey.
Rewatching the third one it’s… surprisingly good in some respects. It’s still kind of stupid even for a kid’s movie, but within acceptable stupidity thresholds.
The third one had NINJAS going back in time as SAMURAIS … that is historically inaccurate.
Also, I just realized I used “historically inaccurate” when referencing a movie about talking turtles who know karate and shit.
The second one had flaws, for sure, but errybody loved Ninja Rap. it was so popular that Ice is STILL tryna get that money with Mac and Cheese commercials.
Even as a child I understood that the third movie was a steaming pile of shit.
How can gamma squad complain about cinema sins? That’s like Lucas wearing the Han shot first shirt.. It hurts my brain
Personally, I find it whiny and nitpicky for the sake of being whiny and nitpicky.
Yeah I do
Sorry it posted before I finished. I mean to say: I don’t mind nitpicks even in a joke format, hell I love the honest trailers and red letter media guys but cinema sins come off as the worst nerd trolls that just sit in theaters to complain about anything. It does help that they aren’t funny.
Apparently, some people don’t realize Cinema Sins is just a joke. Like a poor man’s MST2K.
No I get it’s a joke… The problem is it’s a lazy terrible joke. Comparing it to mst2k is like comparing steak to… To unfunny garbage
@LoveWaffle For me the key difference is that MST3K builds off the movie to some absolutely sublime jokes, and for the most part, they don’t hate the movie they’re watching. Or, if they do, their jokes are largely about why the movie is pissing them off.
Which is why I called it “a poor-man’s MST3K” (fixing my earlier typo). If you don’t find the joke funny, you don’t find it funny. If you criticize it for “whining,” you’re missing the joke.
It’s like calling out an Onion article for lying to you.
@LoveWaffle it’s one thing to whine and complain and be a nerdy jerk about things, but when your purpose is to make people laugh and you fail at that purpose, you have to start to question why the thing exists in the first place. Everyone knows that Cinemasins is a joke… but if the joke isn’t funny then there’s no point to keep doing them. I avoid it by not watching it. More people should do what I do.
Yeah I don’t watch them and then something nathan birch said about how many clicks it gets made me even stop looking at the stories to complain. I figured if we start ignoring them they’ll stop posting them
I’m also taking the same approach to nathan birch in general, who is the only writer on here I just can’t seem to like.
Might as well put it out there…I liked the second TMNT…
I was pretty mad about the lack of Rocksteady and Bebop, but other than that, liked it as a kid. But even then I had the feeling that the first one had more substance, even if I didn’t even notice nobody using their weapons in Ooze.
Tokka and Rahzar>Bebop and Rocksteady.
I haven’t seen this in years, but I loved it to death as a kid. However, I have zero recollection of any of the points you discussed, so who the fuck knows. I loved all three of them.
I wonder if Kevin Nash ever tried to convince the director to let Super Shredder go over at the end.
It was great! You’re not going to convince me otherwise! Go Ninja, Go, Ninja Go!