So This Second-A-Day ‘What If London Was Syria?’ Save The Children Video Is Pretty Effective

Wow. Just wow.
As my wife will attest, it’s not often that I’m speechless, but after watching this 93 second video for Save The Children UK, produced by the amazing production team Don’t Panic, that’s exactly what I am. Launched as a part of their “What If London Was Syria?” campaign, they have taken the second-a-day format, following a year in the life of a little London girl, and given it gravitas. It is short, poignant, and important.
So I guess the answer to how long does it take to make me cry is exactly one minute and one second.
On the one hand it’s sad that we need “A Time To Kill“-esque “now imagine she’s white” video to really drive the point home, but damn if they didn’t just drive it up my lawn, through my window and directly into my brain.
What do you think? Is this viral video appropriate? Does it have the desired effect?
Visit Save The Children here to donate.
British people are really good at making commercials. Between this and the drunk driving ones…they should start submitting these to the Oscars for best short film.
You know what else would help them Syrian kids, UK? Stop selling them weapons to conduct a war…
I didn’t realize that Syrian children with British weapons were the cause of the Syrian War. Thanks for clearing that up.
Hey, if you can’t trust a 10-year-old with an assault rifle, who can you trust?
We need the money from those guns to make Sherlock.
And nerve gas… Don’t forget the nerve gas! Good money in that shit.
Reminded me of Ana’s Playground which was part of the Kicking & Screening film festival here in Houston back in 2010.
[anasplayground.com]
I watched something on PBS like a month ago that followed a few kids in Syria. The most noteworthy thing about it was how much like ordinary kids they acted. There would be explosions in the distance or just like a block away every now and then, and one girl talked about how she often has nightmares of being surrounded by guys with guns and getting filled with bullets, but despite all that stuff, they really just seemed like normal kids like you’d meet in America or England or any other peaceful place. This ad resonates in sort of the same way, I guess, although it focuses a little more on the violence. Very well-made.
And the kid’s a good actor.
Whatever doesn’t kill you … doesn’t kill you.
Yeah, this commercial definitely made me want to invade Syria. I hope that was the desired effect. Affect? Bugger. One of them, anyway.
The one thing I have learned in this life is that there isn’t always an answer to every problem. In Syria, you have a brutal dictator fighting a bunch of radicalized rebels and a bunch of innocent people getting slaughtered. You can’t just stop the slaughter without tipping the scales of the war for one side or the other. It’s an awful, awful situation.
Wish more people understood this. Too many people are only able to consider a situation as being composed of two sides. That’s the basis of the modern American political system in fact. They don’t realize that problems are not always composed of a good side and a bad side. Iranian-backed Hezbollah fighters and Al Qaeda jihadists are fighting each other in Syria right now, along with many other factions. Pretty hard to take sides there.
This is like watching the montage in UP except much, much sadder… And apparently that’s possible.
Seen that! Actually, done that. In 2000. Check out the original: [youtu.be]