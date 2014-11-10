Watch A Bunch Of Kids Try To Figure Out How To Use A Point And Shoot Film Camera From 1998

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Fine Brothers rounded up some kids for another one of their stellar “Kids React” videos, this time seeing if a bunch of kids know what to do with a point and shoot camera from 1998 that actually uses film. I feel like the first digital camera I ever had, which was like the size of a shoebox, was around 2001 — so this camera must have come out just before the cusp of the new technology. At any rate, I used point and shoot cameras all through my childhood and adolescence and I still could never get the dang film in the right way, so I’ll cut these kids a break for ruining a few rolls of film.