Watch A Bunch Of Kids Try To Figure Out How To Use A Point And Shoot Film Camera From 1998

11.10.14 3 years ago

The Fine Brothers rounded up some kids for another one of their stellar “Kids React” videos, this time seeing if a bunch of kids know what to do with a point and shoot camera from 1998 that actually uses film. I feel like the first digital camera I ever had, which was like the size of a shoebox, was around 2001 — so this camera must have come out just before the cusp of the new technology. At any rate, I used point and shoot cameras all through my childhood and adolescence and I still could never get the dang film in the right way, so I’ll cut these kids a break for ruining a few rolls of film.

