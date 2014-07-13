Watch A Man And His Loyal Dog Act Out Movie Clichés

John Esquivel had a really good idea one day. “OK, action movies…WITH DOGS.” Simple, brilliant — if it worked for Air Bud, it can work for him, too. Here’s what he actually had to say.

Sometimes my dog and I act out movie clichés. Here, the soldier drags his best pal, who just got shot, to safety…but it’s too late.

Stay tuned for future installments “Evil Cat Gives Monologue Instead of Just Straight-Up Murdering Good Guy Dog,” “Detective Dog’s Had Enough of This Sh*t,” and “Manic Pixie Dream Dog,” starring Zooey Dachshundnel.