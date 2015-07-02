Watch As This BBC Reporter Gets Peed On By A Little Lamb

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The unpredictable nature of reporting the news live on TV has always given the Internet a wealth of quality material to laugh at. This video is no exception.

In the clip, a BBC reporter can be seen walking a lamb named Button on a leash. He seems to be filming a teaser segment for an upcoming story about the woolly little gal’s owner, who’s under investigation by the department of agriculture in England. While explaining the story to the camera, he kneels down behind the sheep. Within seconds, Button pees directly on the reporter’s shoes. Ever the pro, he finishes out the segment. The best part of the whole video might be the off-screen laughter of the camera crew.

(Via YouTube)