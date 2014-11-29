Watch Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson And Kurt Russell’s Beard Compete In A Thanksgiving Dance War

You can thank Julianne Hough for this gem. The Dancing With the Stars judge has a pretty talented family and they don’t mind showing off their dance skills during holiday get together. After breaking it down in a series of Instagram videos for last year’s Turkey Day celebrations, the Houghs decided to issue a challenge to all of their celebrity pals and so Thanksgiving Dance Wars 2014 was born.

Nina Dobrev, Jessica Szhor and Maria Menounos all accepted the challenge but it’s Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell’s dance clips that might just be our favorite if only for the fact that this is the most random group we’ve ever seen. Hudson recruited a couple more from the Russell family to help with the video while mom Goldie Hawn counted them down. Take a look at their four part dance number (it includes stuffed animals, wine and Kurt Russell’s amazing John Carpenter beard):

Part 2 @katehudson @juleshough #thanksgivingdancewars A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Nov 28, 2014 at 2:46pm PST

(Via Kate Hudson / The Huffington Post)