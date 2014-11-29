Watch Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson And Kurt Russell’s Beard Compete In A Thanksgiving Dance War

You can thank Julianne Hough for this gem. The Dancing With the Stars judge has a pretty talented family and they don’t mind showing off their dance skills during holiday get together. After breaking it down in a series of Instagram videos for last year’s Turkey Day celebrations, the Houghs decided to issue a challenge to all of their celebrity pals and so Thanksgiving Dance Wars 2014 was born.
Nina Dobrev, Jessica Szhor and Maria Menounos all accepted the challenge but it’s Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell’s dance clips that might just be our favorite if only for the fact that this is the most random group we’ve ever seen. Hudson recruited a couple more from the Russell family to help with the video while mom Goldie Hawn counted them down. Take a look at their four part dance number (it includes stuffed animals, wine and Kurt Russell’s amazing John Carpenter beard):
(Via Kate Hudson / The Huffington Post)
I thought Kurt Russell’s beard was Goldie Hawn.
Is Kurt Russell gay? Or is this him being outed as a lizard man?
Sure, Cara, is all fun and games, until your friend Kate’s dad drives you home in his Death Proof car.
Oh, Stuntman Mike, you’re such a rascal!
Such a boring attempt at reference humor. One out of five stars.
1/10 for the critique, as you did not offer an alternative.
Is that Cara on the left? She looks a bit like Zelda from Pet Sematary.
Hilariously mystifying and wonderful.
And reiterates a fundamental law of nature; Kurt Russell is awesome.
Precisely.
Russell is the best!
The fact that we have four movies staring Jack Sparrow and only one staring Jack Burton is one of the greatest injustices in cinematic history.
Truth
Ya got that right!
Is that Oliver Hudson (from Rules of Engagement and Kate’s brother) in the glasses?
The only thing missing are the clips where the girls pour gravy over themselves.
Afterward everyone laughed and laughed as they did bumps of coke out of Cara’s bunghole
It has its own coke dispenser.