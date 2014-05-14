Still Not Sure What ‘Watch Dogs’ Is All About? Get A Thorough Primer With This Latest Trailer

Man, it hardly seems possible that Watch Dogs could actually be coming out in a couple weeks. The game was first announced nearly two years ago, and the hype machine has rarely let up since. That said, despite all the buildup, it was often hard to gauge exactly what kind of game Watch Dogs was going to be — to separate fact from empty promises. Thankfully, the game has started to come into focus over the past couple months, and now Ubisoft has released a meaty, nine-minute overview trailer that spells out pretty much everything you need to know about Watch Dogs.
Check it out below…
So, after all is said and done, are you guys on board for Watch Dogs?
via Destructoid
What’s with the faux-shaky camera on the cutscenes? Weird stylistic choice.
Also, call me a simp, but having a video game where a major mechanic is walking around and hacking the communications of random passerby sounds pretty boring. Hopefully, I’m wrong.
I think its mostly an excuse to find side missions or other goodies. Just kind of an intro to it all.
…hot damn there is a lot going on in this game. I think the the “trips” and game changer stuff and the way its implemented is pretty damn great.
Yeah, I have a feeling a large portion of my playtime with this game will be spent on the trips.
Forced multiplayer doesn’t open my wallet.
My biggest problem with ‘Grand Theft Auto’ is that despite the fact that you can do anything, you’re still essentially alone in a world of repetitive, boring NPC’s. Hopefully giving each person in the city a backstory helps bridge the gap between fun to great game.