Still Not Sure What ‘Watch Dogs’ Is All About? Get A Thorough Primer With This Latest Trailer

Man, it hardly seems possible that Watch Dogs could actually be coming out in a couple weeks. The game was first announced nearly two years ago, and the hype machine has rarely let up since. That said, despite all the buildup, it was often hard to gauge exactly what kind of game Watch Dogs was going to be — to separate fact from empty promises. Thankfully, the game has started to come into focus over the past couple months, and now Ubisoft has released a meaty, nine-minute overview trailer that spells out pretty much everything you need to know about Watch Dogs.

Check it out below…

So, after all is said and done, are you guys on board for Watch Dogs?

