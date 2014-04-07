Watch Don Cheadle Attempt To Leak ‘Avengers’ Spoilers To Arsenio Hall, Only To Get Shut Down By Marvel

#Avengers: Age Of Ultron
04.07.14

Don Cheadle was on The Arsenio Hall Show (check your local listings) on Friday, presumably to talk House of Lies and make the Marvel family happy by promoting Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

He did not make the Marvel family happy. At one point Arsenio harmlessly brought up Avengers: Age of Ultron and asked Cheadle if he could offer up any tidbits. Wanting to give the crowd a little something, Cheadle attempted to oblige. That’s when the Marvel/Mickey Mouse mafia stepped in.

The Arsenio Hall Show

