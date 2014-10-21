Watch These ‘Potty-Mouthed Princesses’ Shout F-Bombs To Fight Discrimination

If you’re the kind of person who loves it when little kids curse, this might be your favorite video of the year. But if you’re also the kind of person who loves when precocious children act silly for a very serious topic, then the Internet’s not going to get much better than this. The folks at FCKH8, which is hip youth speak for Hatred is Icky, gathered some adorable young girls, dressed them up like princesses and then had them curse like sailors who were just recalled from shore leave after one hour. The cause? Ending discrimination against women in the workplace and beyond.
A sampling of the choice quotes before you click play and think about how you’ve been behaving:
“Women make 23% less than men for the exact same f*cking work. I shouldn’t need a penis to get paid.”
“Stop focusing on the way I f*cking look and give me a book. My aspirations in life shouldn’t be worrying about the shape of my ass.”
“One out of five women will be sexually assaulted or raped by a man. Stop telling girls how to dress and start teaching boys not to f*cking rape.”
As you might expect, the reaction of the FCKH8 Facebook post is mixed, with some women celebrating these girls and their parents for having the figurative balls to ignore the taboo of “bad words” for the sake of the greater cause of gender equality. Others, though, are furious that parents would let their young daughters curse like this, and there’s really no better way to judge parents than through Facebook comments.
I’m not sexist. I think everyone should worry about how their ass looks. DOWN WITH FATTIES!!!
Fuck yeah, feminism and sparkly accessories for all!
I almost wrote “Jesus. What a bunch of fucking cunts”, then, changed my mind.
Pervert
Brilliant.
I hate shit like this. Stop using kids to make your point
Give me like 5 other examples. I’ll wait.
No?
Thank you Rill. As usual you’ve said it better than I could have.
I believe in equal pay for equal work– some of the statistics around it are misleading, but I have never seen a study that didn’t conclude that there was a real, unexplained gap between the sexes in most professions. Is it 23%? Probably not(here’s wikipedia, if somebody want deeper citations it’s easy enough to find many of the studies and surveys)…But any gap for anything other than performance is bullshit. Accepted. Let’s move on.
This video pisses me off because it’s absolutely the wrong thing. It trivializes the issue and, by choosing to have a bunch of little girls swearing, makes /that/ the focus rather than the problem at hand. Sass is not going to break up the fucking old boys club. It just will not.
I read a recent study that said, when factoring in maternity leave and women leaving the work force to stay home after pregnancy, the pay gap disappears.. .or is accounted for.
Not jumping on a side. My little girl deserves every bit she earns. Just thought I’d point that out. Sorry I don’t have a link to cite that study.
I’ve read quite a few– I also have a daughter– and it /mostly/ disappears. As in Aliens, that “mostly” is a bit concerning.
I get it. On face value, that number is egregious. But it doesn’t take into account other variables, and I’d rather have the correct number be used, than hundreds of thousands of internet posts using bad data.
I’m for equal pay for equal work. We’ll never see that, but we can at least cite the correct numbers so we have a starting point. Otherwise, it’s just a club to bash people about the head with.
And agreed, ‘mostly’ is ‘usually’ alarming.
While we’re at it, let’s teach people not to rob, assault, or murder.