Watch These ‘Potty-Mouthed Princesses’ Shout F-Bombs To Fight Discrimination

If you’re the kind of person who loves it when little kids curse, this might be your favorite video of the year. But if you’re also the kind of person who loves when precocious children act silly for a very serious topic, then the Internet’s not going to get much better than this. The folks at FCKH8, which is hip youth speak for Hatred is Icky, gathered some adorable young girls, dressed them up like princesses and then had them curse like sailors who were just recalled from shore leave after one hour. The cause? Ending discrimination against women in the workplace and beyond.

A sampling of the choice quotes before you click play and think about how you’ve been behaving:

“Women make 23% less than men for the exact same f*cking work. I shouldn’t need a penis to get paid.” “Stop focusing on the way I f*cking look and give me a book. My aspirations in life shouldn’t be worrying about the shape of my ass.” “One out of five women will be sexually assaulted or raped by a man. Stop telling girls how to dress and start teaching boys not to f*cking rape.”

As you might expect, the reaction of the FCKH8 Facebook post is mixed, with some women celebrating these girls and their parents for having the figurative balls to ignore the taboo of “bad words” for the sake of the greater cause of gender equality. Others, though, are furious that parents would let their young daughters curse like this, and there’s really no better way to judge parents than through Facebook comments.