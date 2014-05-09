Watch This Elaborate And Terrifying Paranormal Ghost Prank This Guy Pulls On His Friend

The following prank video comes from Prague-based friends Erik Meldik and Cenek Styblo, who have an entire YouTube channel called the ViralBrothers in which they stage elaborate, mean-spirited pranks on one another. In this prank — which is revenge for a previous kidnapping prank involving sleeping pills — Cenek stages an elaborate ruse using multiple cameras and friends to terrify the holy living sh*t out of Erik.
You’d think that two dudes who are constantly screwing with each other would be on guard for this sort of thing, but then again I would probably have a complete heart failure if someone did this to me even if I knew it was coming. Ghosts are no f*cking joke.
Holy shit that was brilliant.
I know I’d have embarrassed myself to the point that I could never forgive my friend for that prank. I’m talking underpants/pants/carseat destruction level event.
That is probably the scariest ghost archetype for me: young, short, frail, pale, long haired, white girl. I can totally understand his reaction.
This is great but you couldn’t pay me enough to play the “ghost”. Way too easy for it to go the Bill Murray In Zombieland route
Santino’s Cousin?
The main thing I took away from this is that I would have physical relations with that ghost.
I don’t buy it.