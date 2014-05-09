Watch This Elaborate And Terrifying Paranormal Ghost Prank This Guy Pulls On His Friend

The following prank video comes from Prague-based friends Erik Meldik and Cenek Styblo, who have an entire YouTube channel called the ViralBrothers in which they stage elaborate, mean-spirited pranks on one another. In this prank — which is revenge for a previous kidnapping prank involving sleeping pills — Cenek stages an elaborate ruse using multiple cameras and friends to terrify the holy living sh*t out of Erik.

You’d think that two dudes who are constantly screwing with each other would be on guard for this sort of thing, but then again I would probably have a complete heart failure if someone did this to me even if I knew it was coming. Ghosts are no f*cking joke.