Watch This Hopelessly Dopey Dog Totally Suck At Catching Treats In Its Mouth

I feel like after that video of the super cat rescuing the kid from the dog earlier, it wouldn’t hurt to serve a reminder — in the form of this video which has been floating around for the past day or so — that while a small percentage of dogs are vicious and terrible, most of them are big, harmless dopes. Take Nana the Great Pyrenees, here, who literally could not bite a child’s leg if it were thrown directly into her mouth.

Poor Nana. You’ll get the hang of it one of these days, you big fluffy thing.