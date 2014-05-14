Watch This Hopelessly Dopey Dog Totally Suck At Catching Treats In Its Mouth

I feel like after that video of the super cat rescuing the kid from the dog earlier, it wouldn’t hurt to serve a reminder — in the form of this video which has been floating around for the past day or so — that while a small percentage of dogs are vicious and terrible, most of them are big, harmless dopes. Take Nana the Great Pyrenees, here, who literally could not bite a child’s leg if it were thrown directly into her mouth.
Poor Nana. You’ll get the hang of it one of these days, you big fluffy thing.
Why does she look so sad? I want to hug her
Because she knows she sucks at sports, and her owner Biff dragged her away from a great DND game to throw food at her.
Because Biff is actually promoting a facebook page for his dog
That dog probably can’t see well..making fun of handicapped animals is not what the internet is for.
You sound whinier than a 2 legged cat tied to a skateboard.
Thanks Buzzkillington
now lets all go watch the hbo sports piece about usafe breeding practices with dogs. this dog is probably the offspring of a father daughter combo.
Aww she’s so adorable. Glad she finally got one at the end. I laughed pretty hard at that one she seemed to miss by a full second. My dog isn’t very good at this either, but it’s mainly because she immediately breaks for the treat in my hand as soon as she sees it.
Pretty sure I’ve coached that dog in Little League.
Now I’m watching all of these videos and seriously missing the two Great Pyrenees I grew up with as a kid. Fantastic dogs. (Not always that great at tricks.)