Watch This Kansas City Police Officer Hilariously Lose A Dance Off With Some Kids

The Kansas City Police Department posted this video of one of their officers engaging in (and arguably losing) a dance-off with some local kids — because apparently in Kansas City local authorities have a better sense of humor than in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where a park ranger was recently fired for dancing on the job. It’s a win-win: It makes the kids trust police officers, who as it turns out, are people too — and the officer himself gets to have some fun on the job.

I mean, just look at these sweet moves.