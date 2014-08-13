Watch This Kansas City Police Officer Hilariously Lose A Dance Off With Some Kids

The Kansas City Police Department posted this video of one of their officers engaging in (and arguably losing) a dance-off with some local kids — because apparently in Kansas City local authorities have a better sense of humor than in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where a park ranger was recently fired for dancing on the job. It’s a win-win: It makes the kids trust police officers, who as it turns out, are people too — and the officer himself gets to have some fun on the job.
I mean, just look at these sweet moves.
Maybe this is some desperate PR to distract from what’s going on in Ferguson.
You know, the whole “look, not ALL cops in Missouri are terrible.”
I assume if the video went on much longer the kid in the white tank gets shot.
This is actually pretty goddam awesome.
Best cop ever, if there’s good ones…
‘To protect, and get served’
Bravo!
Police officers shoot and kill black kids = nobody reports on it or cares outside of urban based websites
Police officers dance awkwardly in front of black kids = LMFAO SO FUNNY AND POLICE ARE PEOPLE TOO YA KNOW
The hell are you talking about? The Michael Brown story has been in size-72 font on CNN.com for the last week.
@Kubo there have also been a couple articles on Uproxx about it IIRC.
I guess that’s the difference between Kansas City and St. Louis. St. Louis cops would have just shot the kids in the face with tear gas canisters for “making agressive movements toward a law enforcement officer”.
Durrrrr Michael Brown….. So have you heard of Dillon Taylor? NOPE White Guy killed by cops….