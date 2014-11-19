Watch This Massive Wall Of Snow Swallow Buffalo, New York

11.19.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

The residents of Buffalo, New York have been hammered by a crazy blizzard this week. Apparently a massive current of snow has poured off Lake Eerie in a weather pattern commonly known as “lake-effect” snow — the instance when warm, moisture-rich lake waters mix with ice cold air to create giant clouds of snowfall. Usually, this phenomenon is extremely localized allowing drivers to pass through such flurries in just minutes. This looks like a giant avalanche from the sky! From CityLab:

The ongoing lake-effect storm was right on schedule, as they tend to blow in from November to February. And it had locals scrambling for cover in whiteout conditions, with driving banned on many roads and the National Guard coming in to help with the recovery. According to The Buffalo News, in some places this “may turn out to be a six footer.”

Being a Southern California resident, I really have no concept of what a “six footer” looks like. Twitter user @Joseph_Video posted the image below which makes this “lake-effect” snow appear to be pretty horrifying. Can someone remind me what rain looks like?

(Source: CityLab)

Around The Web

TAGSblizzardBUFFALOLake EerieNEW YORKSnowWeather

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 19 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP