Watch This Model Walk Around NYC With Painted-On Jeans

“Today, we’re sending out Leah with painted on jeans, see if anyone notices the difference.”
Um, yes someone’s going to notice the difference because:
a) You’re following her with a camera and pointing it at her butt
b) SHE’S NOT WEARING PANTS!
Like, take this guy for example. You think HE noticed?
All in all, I’m not sure what this video was supposed to accomplish. You mean to tell me people like staring at butts? Wow, really? We definitely need a video to prove that. Good job pranksters, you are obviously keen observers of the human condition.
I did almost the same thing once and now I’m not allowed at those father son picnics anymore. Paint labels should clearly state whether they are sweat resistant or not.
Lets paint the earth on Kim Ks ass and see if the ISS changes orbits.
It all makes sense now, who could blame them. I’d want a bite too.
[media.tumblr.com]
We need more women doing that to get fat guys walking.
Just one person noticed? WTF?
not too many people actually noticed the difference…
So somehow this video proved that guys are gross…
And some ladies.
This post needs a Tina Belcher gif to really tie it all together.
Where’s the link to his instagram?
Was this supposed to point out the disparity between the levels of tightness/acceptability of said tightness in women’s versus men’s jeans?
Is ‘feminism’ (this video is somehow related to that right?) supposed to give me a raging, mega-huge boner?
…I don’t understand the world anymore.
also why the god-awful EDM production to soundtrack this? “HEY MILLENNIALS, A$$ & UNTZ-UNTZ! WATCH THIS DUMB SHIT, YOU KNOW YOU WILL!”
No it’s supposed to point out that Model Pranksters are stupid as fuck, and not funny. They’re the same cornballs that post the “…In the Hood” videos
i bet you’re really fun at parties
Sounds like the author “Josh Kurp” is not only a hater but is jealous that willow and jaden are smarter than hE his. I think they gave very intelligent answers.
wrong post…hilarious nonetheless
I would love to see all comment-rants be on the wrong articles from now on please
Wait, why wasn’t she “street harassed” and “verbally raped” all day?
You better not be talking shit about pajama jeans.
it is correct
thank you
Compare this to that video recently put out on the girl being harassed as she walked around New York. Makes me think that one may have been edited to show all the jeers and cat calls she got since this girl who I think is prettier and of course much more reveling got nothing. Not even the 2nd looks. Only the guy taking the picture at the ATM. Just shows these videos do not tell the truth.
Honestly, we should be talking about how awful that music was in the video, not the painted on jeans.