Watch This Model Walk Around NYC With Painted-On Jeans

“Today, we’re sending out Leah with painted on jeans, see if anyone notices the difference.”

Um, yes someone’s going to notice the difference because:

a) You’re following her with a camera and pointing it at her butt

b) SHE’S NOT WEARING PANTS!

Like, take this guy for example. You think HE noticed?

All in all, I’m not sure what this video was supposed to accomplish. You mean to tell me people like staring at butts? Wow, really? We definitely need a video to prove that. Good job pranksters, you are obviously keen observers of the human condition.