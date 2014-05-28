Watch This Rescued Leopard Get Totally Hot Over Mens’ Body Spray

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Big Cat Rescue out of Tampa, Florida, is the world’s largest sanctuary devoted entirely to big cats. They provide homes to over 100 rescued exotic cats, including lions, tigers, cougars, and leopards. One such leopard named Reno, in the above video, was given a cardboard tube covered in men’s body spray — I’m not sure what brand though, male readers, help me out? — and then he just WENT TO FREAKING TOWN on that cardboard tube. Kind of like my housecats do with a catnip-stuffed toy.

Which is all good and all, but it makes me wonder how Big Cat Rescue knew that Reno would be attracted to men’s body spray? All I know is that I would not be surprised if there was a massive coverup involving a cheap cologne wearing janitor.

Also, this was all I could think of while I was watching the video:

Meanwhile, Mrs. Reno is all: