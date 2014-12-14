Watch This Young Magician Bring Thug Life To The World Of Magic

#Reddit #Viral Videos
Entertainment Writer
12.14.14

This clip was floating around Reddit yesterday and it was good, funny, but you kinda knew there was more to it. Someone edited the music in there (a shock, I’m sure), but that look, hair, and attitude were all real.

The clip comes from Judd Ehrlich’s documentary Magic Camp, about Tannen’s Magic Camp outside of Philadelphia, and the confident, curly haired trickster is Reuben Moreland. Not only did he love the edit made to the original footage, but he sat down for a Reddit AMA to talk about his experiences at the camp and how the thug life managed to find him.

My favorite part has nothing to do with his responses, though:

If they weren’t frowning then, they’ve got to be frowning now due to all this non-magic related attention. But when you’re living the thug life, rules and regulations are exactly your main concern.

(Via Reddit / Kaley Dickinson / Reuben Moreland / Magic Camp)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reddit#Viral Videos
TAGSAMAILLUSIONSMAGICMagic CampREDDITTHUG LIFEViral Videos

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP