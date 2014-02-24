Weed-Flavored Condoms, Get Your Weed-Flavored Condoms Here

The Jetsons can keep their floating cars. I’d much rather live in the version of the future where condoms taste like weed. “Cannadoms” promise “realistic cannabis flavour and smell,” and as you can tell, they’re not made in America. No, they come from Amsterdam, because of course they do. (In Amsterdam, everything is made of or tastes like weed, like Hershey, Pennsylvania, and chocolate.)

Bake a 10-pack into a brownie, and baby, you’ve got a mild high going.

Via Cannadom