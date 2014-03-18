How This Week's 'The Walking Dead' Storyline Compared To Its Comic Book Origins

SPOILERS for this week’s episode of The Walking Dead, obviously.
This week’s episode of The Walking Dead, “The Grove,” saw the deaths of two characters, Lizzie and Mika Samuels. But here’s the thing: Those characters weren’t in the comic book. However, that storyline was in Robert Kirkman’s source material, only it happened with a different set of characters. I didn’t realize this, of course, until Scott Gimple — the showrunner and the writer of this episode — talked about it with EW.
From Entertainment Weekly:
I had originally talked to [creator] Robert [Kirkman] about it because in the comic it’s more Carl’s story and I remember pitching it to him because I wanted to know what he thought. It was important to me. And what was funny is I started going, “I’m thinking about taking this thing away from Carl, this super-important part of the comic,” and initially he was like, “Oh, I don’t know.” And then I pitched him the story and he was like, “That’s awesome!” Which was exciting because I was really nervous, because you want to honor the source material and I wanted him to be excited about it and he was.
In other words, instead of Carol, this was originally Carl’s story. Instead of Lizzie and Mika, it involved twin boys, Ben and Billy, who were introduced to the comic book in the second issue, and were killed off in the 61st issue, so they were around a long time. Like Lizzie and Mika being adopted, so to speak, by Carol, Ben and Billy were adopted in the comic book by Andrea and Dale (who were an item in the comic book) after Ben and Billy’s parents were killed.
In the comic, it was Ben who killed not rats or a rabbit, but a barn cat (he was also cruel to other kids). Ben was f**ked in the head like Lizzie, and ultimately, killed his own brother Billy. He was caught in the act by Andrea. Like Lizzie, Ben delivered the line, “Don’t worry, he’s going to come back. I didn’t hurt his brains.”
Here’s where it differs slightly. After Ben killed Billy, the group got together to discuss whether to kill Ben, in a manner similar to the way that the group got together to discuss whether to kill Randall in season two. Dale — Ben’s adopted father — insisted that Ben not be killed, but the adults came to no immediate decision. Instead, Carl sneaked out, and on his own initiative, executed Ben.
It was a traumatic incident for Carl, who cried about it a lot afterwards, but when pressed to explain himself by Rick, Carl admitted that he killed Billy because it had to be done, just as Carol had killed Lizzie because it had to be done.
At least with the characters as configured in the television show, I actually prefer Gimple’s way, if only because it spares us from three episodes of Carl crying and carrying on. Plus, I think it’s far more powerful to have Lizzie’s surrogate mother have to pull the trigger than simply a friend. It might have been difficult for Carl to kill Ben, but not nearly as difficult as it was for Carol — who had already lost her own daughter, Sophia — to have to kill another daughter. Plus, it tied in perfectly with her confession to Tyreese about killing Karen.
Source: The Walking Dead Wiki
Plus I doubt Carl has the acting chops to really pull off the guilt associated with making a small child look at the flowers.
@LastTexansFan it’s pronounced CORAL!
And we’re spared Andrew Lincoln’s COOORRAAAL, WHAT DID YOU DO?!
God yes. Last thing we need is more whimpering and carrying on.
Unless in the comics he cried for three days, people got sick of it and put HIM out of his misery. Then they’ve made the wrong choice with the show.
True Detective crossover, ol’ Cletus Sisterbanger could make flowers on his sister for Lizzie to look at.
+2 (1 for you & 1 for Carcosa)
The more I learn about the TWD comic the more I am sure of my decision not to bother with it
It’s actually pretty entertaining, at least in the earlier issues. The killing / torture stuff is a lot more intense than the show…especially what Michone does to the Governor.
It’s a great read…There quick and fun. And it’s pretty much a must read for the Michonne Governor interaction. And Andrea is a BAMF in the comic and not a whiny easily attached bitch.
What Michone does to the governor in the comics is brutal…Bye Bye fingernails…..Bye Bye Penis
But he did rape her, so what she does to him is more than valid.
IT was great for the first 7-8 years. The last two or three have been awful. The current storyline is just repetitive and pointless. Terrible.
We should now explain to the non-comic readers how different and fucked up Carol is in the comics. But I’m too tired to remember stuff. Somebody else do it.
Let’s see…off the top of my head…Carol was dating Tyrese and then Michonne showed up and she gave him a BJ which Carol saw…Carol and Tyrese broke up, she went crazy…Sophia hated her…At some point she tried to get it on with Lori and Rick (separate occasions) She slept with one of Hershel’s sons…after that she walked out into the prison courtyard to a zombie they had chained up and let it eat her. I think that’s the gist of it.
Yup. That about sums it up. I usually try not to compare comics to TV, I like the direction and differences in both, however, I am anticipating the arrival of Negan and the Saviors. They make the Governor look like what Marcellus Wallace doesn’t look like.
Yeah, I can’t wait for Negan – the worst, most annoying aspects of the Governor turned up to eleven.
….I’ll be checking out when that happens.
That is one of the main reasons I haven’t completely given up on the show…I want to see the Negan story line. I was a bit upset with how the Governor story line played out…Lots of missed opportunities.
Negan sucks serious balls in the comics. Fuck, that guy is annoyingly written.
But since his casting is inevitable, it’s gotta be Patrick Warburton.
[www1.pictures.zimbio.com]
Negan would actually probably transfer to TV better than he’s being received in the comic. Just mainly because hes a physical threat more than a plotter.
“I was really nervous” said the The Walking Dead’s 3rd showrunner in 4 years.
BOOM
Precisely. Straying from the source material is what gets Kirkman to have showrunners fired.
I partially preferred the show version because it required ADULTS to make the decision. The comic was good at highlighting what kids would likely grow up in a zombie apocalypse, especially when you contrast Carl to other kids (like those in The Hilltop or wherever). When Carl did it, it indicated that prior social mores would go out the window just because the younger generation didn’t grow up with them. With Carol doing it, and Tyrese allowing it to happen, you have adults, ones who know what the world was like and participated in it, actively throwing it out the window.
So Carol not Coral; otherwise, pretty much the same.
zzzing
In the comic, Carl’s killings (Ben, Shane, Walkers, etc) are a reflection of how Rick is never going to win. The Ben thing was the “I learned it by watching you, Dad!” moment in the book, and by not punishing Carl for killing a kid (who Carl killed for killing a kid), Rick proves he thinks he’s above social order. At best, he’s raising a survivor who knows there is no such thing as a structured moral code in a post apocalyptic world. In the worst case scenario, he’s enabling the next Governor.
That said, the best non-comic TWD character was Abuela, and I often wonder how she’s doing.
The best non-comic TWD character was Merle who should still be alive.
OT: This story was a great adaptation and Carol carried the whole damn thing. If you re-watch it, you’ll see that Tyrese coasted the whole way. I think we all knew that Lizzie was a bit bi-polar though. That kid had more problems than the rest of the cast put together. I just wish she would have offed the baby before she got her plug pulled. The baby shouldn’t exist and is an abomination or it’s totally going to ruin the story continuity… either way
Abuela and the rest of the occupants of that nursing home were found executed by the gang in a deleted scene that was going to start off the second season.
RIP Abuela.
Correct, Merle should still be alive. The show would be better if they had killed Daryl instead.
Just rent the movie SLITHER and your Merle addiction should be fulfilled.
Based on the description, I prefer the show version because I have absolutely no interest in seeing the group sit and have a conversation about what is morally right to do about a psychopath living amongst them.
considering that, at that point in the comic, “the group” consisted of Rick, Andrea, Dale, Michonne, Carl, Abraham, Rosita, Eugene, Morgan (the guy from waaaaay back in Rick’s house at the start of everything), and maybe a couple of others I think… it isn’t like a stitch and bitch session or anything. besides, it quickly gets disrupted and then once that storyline gets wrapped up we are on to the NEXT effed up one that I hope they bring into the TV series.
The Hunters
I bet Beth was kidnapped by The Hunters.
Damn, I totally forgot about The Hunters. Holy shit.
Yeah most people thought they would never have the guts to do The Hunters on the show. Then again, most of us thought they would never have the guts to do Ben/Billy on the show. Then they did.
I don’t know why everyone wants to rush into Negan. He first appeared in like #100 or something and was in the background for about six issues prior. With everything in this season so far, we can average it out and say we’re around issue #60. There’s quite a bit that can, and should, be done before Negan.
My spoiler guess has almost become a sure thing:
that Terminus is just the hunters attracting supplies from drifters. after that its off to D.C. Daryl saves the day at the end of the season, where he dies and we all riot…of course the only reason i think he doesn’t survive the season is because he dropped his poncho…
My question is, where was the baby at the end of the episode? In a bag?
in a bag on Tyrese’s back.
Where was the baby when the girls were on the train tracks and ty/carol were fetching water?
“However, that storyline was in Robert Kirkman’s source material, only it happened with a different set of characters. I didn’t realize this, of course, until Scott Gimple — the showrunner and the writer of this episode — talked about it with EW.”
This is how I know Rowles doesn’t read the comments sections here like the rest of the writers do.
why would he want to read about how terrible he is every week?
@ThatOtherDave Does he even know that’s what goes on here? Maybe he just assumes it.
I assumed the writers just misread CORAL in the comics and thought it said CAROL…
I’ll see myself out..
I automaticaly thought of Ben and Billy. Especially with the events in the comic coming close to the events in the T.V. show.
The incident with Ben and Billy take place not to long after Carl and Rick leave the home that they were staying in and meet Abraham, Eugene, and Rosita on Hershels farm.
When they agree to go to Washington with Abraham is when the incident occurs, so that is why I thought of Ben and Billy….Plus her killing the rats, instead of a cat, and being crazy like Ben helps create that thought.
Wouldnt it of been better if they didnt kill her American Me style, and instead they let her live…only untill Coral finds out shes nuts and what she did. then sneaks he away from the group and takes her out. It would of shown just how much hes grown away from the group. which their not doing the greatest at conveying.
TV show> comic book