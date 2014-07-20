‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Is Calling Out Celebrity Name-Droppers In ‘Lame Claim To Fame’

You know that friend of yours who always brags that he met some D-list celebrity one time and they totally became BFF and they always hang out whenever you’re not around? “Weird Al” Yankovic knows him all too well, because all of our humblebragging friends are the target of today’s newest music video from “Mandatory Fun.” Perhaps his most visually impressive video from this #8VideosIn8Days experiment, “Lame Claim to Fame even brings Dr. Demento, the man who originally discovered Weird Al so many years ago, back into the mix, making it a pretty awesome video. But then, I’ve said the same about the other six videos that he’s released in the last week, so I’m clearly biased.
Meanwhile, Weird Al issued apology on Twitter last night for one of the lines in the amazing “Word Crimes,” which has apparently offended people in the United Kingdom. Specifically, “That was sarcastic (Oh, psych!), ‘Cause you write like a spastic” has people upset because spastic is a slur against people with disabilities. Al didn’t know that – and judging by the responses to his Tweet, many other people didn’t know it either – so he apologized accordingly.
Here’s one of the complaints about the use of spastic:
weird al yankovic’s song “word crimes” is ableist. sorry. even if you look past the “not using correct grammar makes you bad!” thing, it says “like a spastic” which uh… i shouldn’t have to explain that.
But you probably should, since a lot of people still don’t know how that word is offensive to certain people. Additionally, at least two people think that “Word Crimes” also promotes “classism and potentially racism.” It’s f*cking Weird Al, you guys. The worst thing that his songs ever promotes is polka music.
Wait why have their been so many articles about Weird Al lately? Is he dying?
He’s releasing his last studio album so he decided funk it, let’s release 8 music videos in 8 days because he’s ‘Weird’ Al and he doesn’t really like Sauerkraut all that much.
Technically yes, we’re all dying
"Additionally, at least two people think that "Word Crimes" also promotes 'classism and potentially racism.'"
I f**king hate this country, sometimes.
“But you probably should, since a lot of people still don’t know how that word is offensive to certain people.”
Had no idea that “spastic” was offensive. But when calling someone out on word crimes…
You can’t be full of word crimes.
“[E]ven if you look past the ‘not using correct grammar makes you bad!’ thing,” which you should, because it’s a joke, “it says ‘like a spastic’ which uh… i shouldn’t have to explain that.” Uh… uh… uh… unless you think that Weird Al is intentionally using a slur in his song, then you clearly DO have to explain it, because he clearly doesn’t know it’s a slur. And if you didn’t have to explain it, then you wouldn’t have to mention it or tweet about it, either.
Even Al Yankovic can run afoul of PC watchdogs, jeez. That makes me unreasonably angry.
Bonus points for the six degrees of Kevin Bacon separation
they way i look at it, if you are offended by this, you deserve it.
and it probably wasnt the last time you were offended that day.
fucking spastics…