Viewers of the Wendy Williams Show noticed that something seemed off during Thursday’s show, when the titular host was repeatedly caught slurring and fumbling her words on-air. After canceling Monday’s show, Williams revealed on Tuesday that she was “on the mend” having suffered a hairline fracture to her right shoulder, which as it turns out, was partially to blame for her behavior.

Fans took to Twitter to express concern for Williams, seen above interviewing the old school East Coast hip-hop group The Lox on Thursday.

I hope @WendyWilliams will be able to really take a break and work on her health over the break. The way she's speaking on the show is concerning me. #WendyWilliams — Ashia Sims (@ashia) December 20, 2018

Is something wrong with Wendy right now. Her voice sounds weird. Hope she is ok. Worried. #WendyWilliams — Delynn Turner, M.S. (@c4cb0d0972db44c) December 20, 2018

Um, did anyone else just notice @WendyWilliams speech seemed high pitched and slurred!?🤤What's wrong? #WendyWilliams — Natasha Alicia (@msnatashaalicia) December 20, 2018

Anyone else notice @WendyWilliams is speaking differently? – i’m no doctor but it’s reminding me of someone trying to speak with MS. I hope all is well for her. #HotTopics #WendyWilliams — WTFGFX (@wtfgfx) December 20, 2018

What is going on with @WendyWilliams voice today? I understand she may be high off painkillers for the arm but did something happen to her jaw as well? #inquiringminds #WendyWilliamsShow — Illustrious One (@lifesajourney09) December 20, 2018

Mmmm is #WendyWilliams slurring her words today!?! I’m concerned — Nupeskolar3 👌💎💃 (@Nupeskolar3) December 20, 2018

Later on Thursday, Williams penned a lengthy Instagram post explaining to her “Wendy Watchers” why the show was “less than stellar,” pointing to pain medication she took to power through her show.

I sincerely apologize if you feel that today’s show was less than stellar. I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer. As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell. I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life. In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price. I’ve never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week. I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgement of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being. I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%. Not to mention everyone is aware at this point about my thyroid condition (don’t cry for me Argentina). For all my fellow thyroid sufferers, you know what the deal is. And for those that don’t: I encourage you to please read up.

She added that she had no regrets and appreciates everyone’s genuine concern for her wellness and care, promising “a better Wendy in 2019” after taking the next couple of weeks to rest and recuperate.

This isn’t the first time Williams has triggered concerns about her health. Just last year the host fainted on live TV in a Halloween-themed episode, which she later blamed on overheating in her costume after a commercial break.