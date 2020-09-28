New Line Cinema
Wesley Snipes Is On A Lot Of People’s Minds After Revelations About Trump’s Years Of Tax Avoidance

Over the weekend, President Trump’s elusive income tax returns became the subject of much outrage after being obtained by the New York Times, which reported that he’d paid a very tiny amount while supposedly being a billionaire. The publication also pointed toward astonishing write-offs, including $75,000 for hair styling. That’s incredible no matter how one frames things, but in the harsh daylight of Monday morning, people are thinking of people who haven’t gotten away with not paying taxes, and that includes prominent cases like Lauryn Hill and Wesley Snipes.

The White Men Can’t Jump, Blade, and New Jack City star emerged from a federal prison in 2013 after serving three years behind bars. Although he was acquitted of felony tax fraud and conspiracy charges, he was convicted on misdemeanor charges involved with failing to file tax returns from 1999-2001. Snipes did offer to pay over $800,000 as a settlement offer, but as of 2018, the IRS was still pursuing him for much more money. Yes, Snipes is probably “saying: WTF?!” right about now.

There’s a lot of Blade jokes out there right now.

One user remarked upon Snipes being unable to take advantage of a “fake news” claim, and this Breonna Taylor reference cuts like a knife.

The subject snowballs from there.

For what it’s worth, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany already spun the tax report (as “inaccurate”) on Monday morning’s Fox and Friends edition. The next press conference should be an interesting one.

