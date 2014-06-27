We’ve Never Wished Anything Was Real As Much As This Peter Dinklage-Grumpy Cat Selfie

In the moment that passed when I saw this selfie of Peter Dinklage and Grumpy Cat, before I realized that it was a fake, were some of the happiest seconds in my life. I’ve never wanted anything to be real even more than Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy combined. I guess when it comes down to it though, it’s probably for the best that it isn’t real. I think that if Peter Dinklage and Grumpy Cat actually posed for a selfie together and it went on the internet, it would create a paradox not unlike if present day and future Marty McFly saw each other, resulting in a chain reaction that would unravel the very fabric of the space-time continuum and destroy the entire internet forever. Close call, people.

Here’s the original:

(Via imgur)