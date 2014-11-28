This Morbid Little Girl Won Thanksgiving With Her Perfect ‘What Are You Thankful For?’ Response

#Thanksgiving
Creative Director
11.28.14 20 Comments

Another Thanksgiving is in the books, and with it the annual barrage of standard answers to “What are you thankful for?” Classic American responses like “family” and “friends” and the increasingly rare “health” were popular once again, but young Isabella Jerhigan delivered an answer we should all be thankful for:

(Via IMGUR; H/T Jezebel)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thanksgiving
TAGSTHANKSGIVING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP