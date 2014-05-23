What Dangers Lie Ahead In Tonight’s ‘Hannibal’ Finale?

Tonight, the best drama on network television wraps up its second season. Hannibal has been a hell of a ride, and the finale promises to be even more of one. And we have almost no idea what’s going to happen.
OK, so that’s not entirely true. The first episode opened with a two-minute fistfight between Hannibal and Jack, with a few very important details to note.
The first is that Jack is not trying to arrest Hannibal, he’s trying to kill him. This implies Hannibal does something tonight that finally pushes Jack far enough that he stops caring about the law. The second is that Hannibal doesn’t seem to realize Jack’s gun is in that wine cellar.
We also know from the events of season two that Hannibal has something underneath that wine cellar of distinct interest. We don’t know what it is; there’s speculation that it might be what’s left of Abagail. But we doubt it’s not going to come into play.
Secondly, we know that Hannibal and Will are locked in a dangerous game. Hannibal, last episode, all but told Will he knows what’s going on by discussing the legend of Achilles and Patroclus and saying that he’d give Jack a call and let him know he was the Chesapeake Ripper. There’s probably more to Hannibal’s game than just luring Jack to his house and killing him. As Bedelia points out, Hannibal is always in control, and slipping his grasp is harder than it looks.
That said, it seems unlikely Hannibal walks away from this one with no fallout. The show has made a big deal of Alana learning to fire a gun… which actually comes up in this episode’s promo trailer. Will can be surprisingly crafty himself. And let’s not forget dear old Freddie Lounds.
Oh, and Bryan Fuller has confirmed it’ll end on a cliffhanger of some sort. Really, would we have it any other way?
[Bart Scott voice]
CAN’T WAIT!
I’ve been thinking about what would push Jack to try to murder Hannibal, and I keep coming back to Beverly Katz. But there’s also the possibility that the attempted “murder” is itself a very dangerous gambit covering a more subtle trap. Hannibal has only been successfully ambushed once… I’m sure he’ll know Jack is coming, and be ready for what he thinks will happen, which can only mean that that’s what they want him to think.
I could see it being a combination of Hannibal describing in detail exactly what he did to Beverly and Miriam Lass when he confirms that he is in fact the ripper.
Still can’t get over the guy eating his face in the last episode. That is allowed on network television but a nipple? THINK ABOUT THE CHILDREN!
I thought everyone understood by now. Children who see nipples grow up to be criminal-minded Perot-voting drug addicts. Children who see a guy cutting off his own nose and eating it will be absolutely fine with it, and run no risk of having nightmares or anything.
Jeff – not to be on your bad side, and you do have a point to an extent, not everything is going to be for children. This an adult show that comes on late at night when children should be in bed.
The children I don’t have will disagree…or something.
HOLY FUCKIN SHITBALLS
If it had been cancelled, we would have rioted.
I was almost put off the series by last year’s ending until I rewatched it on Amazon Prime, but this would have been on best and worst lists of series finales.
Huzzah for season 3! Can’t wait
That finale was the best movie I’ve seen in a while, let alone episode of TV. Phenomenal.
The finale was beautiful and tragic. GOT had The Red Wedding. After seeing the Hannibal finale, it will be known as The Red Dinner.