For that BioShock Infinite postmortem I’ve been promising, I thought I’d talk, for a minute about why the game is art. Because it is, but not in the way you’d expect.
BioShock Infinite‘s political content is daring for a big-budget video game, and a lot of ink has been spilled on that. It’s not exactly an art movie in that respect, but keep in mind that a fair chunk of gaming is about the highly trained American soldier shooting non-Americans, usually brown non-Americans, in the face. So making a game about the dark side of America’s past is undeniably pretty ballsy when you’ve got millions of dollars on the line.
But that’s not what makes BioShock Infinite art.
In truth, in a larger context, the BioShock series isn’t breaking new ground politically. It’s not really an incisive observation to state that following an Objectivist philosophy to the bottom of the ocean is going to end badly.
Infinite is no different. “Racism is bad”, “freedom is for everyone”, “ideology taken to extremes inevitably goes terribly wrong”, these are history lessons we learn in high school. But that was never what made BioShock great.
The first BioShock is, at root, a lengthy meditation on one of the key illusions in video games, that you have free will within the game world. Sure, everything looks wide open, you can theoretically do anything you want… but you’re not truly free, are you? Corvo can’t blink his way onto a ship headed to another country. The soldiers in Call of Duty can’t lay down their arms or try diplomacy first. Would you kindly head to this next objective, and watch this cutscene?
And BioShock Infinite tackles a similar trope/problem: The escort mission and princess to rescue.
Infinite ultimately works its way through just about every permutation of the damsel in distress in video games, and if you want to stretch a point, really the entire game is about how she’s seen and how she’s treated, and how that echoes back on everyone in the game. Victim, daughter, compatriot, villain, spunky sidekick, friend, walking key, escort mission, ammo regeneration; any role a female character plays in a game, Elizabeth fills it.
Probably Songbird is the most relevant part of the game here. In game he’s a big scary monster, but it’s worth considering that in many games, Songbird would be the hero. Think about it: His princess has been taken from her perfect tower. She’s in the hands of some trigger-happy outsider. Obviously she has to be saved, because who’s going to do it? Elizabeth herself? He’s written as an abusive husband for a reason.
So, BioShock Infinite is art not because it has something to say about politics, but because it has something to say about its medium and those who consume it. And in a market where too few games have anything to say at all, it’s refreshing.
Love this. I’m almost done with the game, and this seems to make a lot of sense with what I’ve played so far.
Without spoiling anything, I thought the ending was really good. I almost don’t even want to play the game again because it’s just like, “Fuck you, Booker.”
I’m glad Wounded Knee was an important plot point and not just a throwaway reference.
One of the finest endings in a game I have ever seen.
I like the idea of Songbird as the hero. But “perfect tower” realllly stretches it. He doesn’t really care about her until….well I don’t want to get too spoilery so I’ll stop there. But, Songbird does Comstocks bidding and is simply the warden of her not-perfect-at-all tower.
Yeah, I know it’s a BIT of a stretch. I’m just looking at it from his perspective.
it’s the type of ending where, unfortunately, 90% of the people playing it are going to complain. and not enough people are going to appreciate it for the artsy and thoughtful ending that it was. I liked it a lot. and I LOVED the ‘surprise’ towards the end (even hinting at it would probably ruin it so I’m not going to. those who finished it will probably get what I’m referring to)
Can I just say, dancing around spoilers was a massive pain in the ass for this article? Damn this game has an intricate plot.
I know what you mean, dirty. One of my best friends is the type of person who thinks “twists” like that are some kind of insult to intelligence or something. I want to make him borrow the game, but based on that I’m pretty sure he won’t like it.
Even if there are some minute flaws in the game overall, and regardless of how the ending strikes some people, damn if this game wasn’t art just based on the sheer scope of its ambition. I think you nailed it nicely, Dan. Like the first game, I found myself pausing and really thinking about the implications of what is happening. The ending wasn’t just another cutscene — it prompted you to really wrap your head around the plot.
I loved that the ending wasn’t like the original BioShock. All that great story and it just devolves into a massive boss fight? BioShock Infinite was the most SATISFYING game I’ve played in a long time.
Excellent article as usual, Dan.
No “boss fights” but I have never played a game so in love with the “murder box” style of gaming. Why not just call the single-player campaign “survival mode?”
Yeah, they REALLY make you rely on different vigor combos.
I’ve recommended this game to all of my friends. I absolutely love the game. I had no idea why they called it Infinite until the end. This is how stories should be made.
I pictured Lionel Hutz saying “Mr. Simpson, this is the most blatant case of fraudulent advertising since my suit against the film, “The Never-Ending Story.”
Luckily, I was proven wrong.
Be the Bee!
pretty much.
That must have been tough Dan, I figured you were waiting as long as you did so that enough people have played through it and you could break it down spoilers and all. I do love your point about Elizabeth being an examination of women’s roles by filling all of them at various points in the game. And what makes this art for me is that at no time was that ever rubbed in your face as you played. And that exemplifies how artfully the narrative and its details were constructed.
From the opening at the light house where you could click on the holy water and Booker refused, to that final… baptism, every major moment’s connection in the story clicked when they wanted it to and the more detailed ones you may have missed because of the action, detonate like bombs in your head later.
Regardless of the game’s rocky development, it stands as a tribute to Ken Levine and his staff as master storytellers writ large in a medium that all too often sacrifices this kind of depth and effort for more businesslike ideals. Especially at the level that Irrational is playing at.
For me, I think that’s what was so effectively awesome about Bioshock Infinite. The sheer level of detail and how nothing felt unfinished or even unpolished. It just worked, and worked so well that you can be happily absorbed and invested in the characters without ever getting that feeling that your quest is just another one of those “go there and flip that switch so you can go here and flip this switch”.
In other words, the narrative might have been on rails but it still left you with just enough emotional agency that you didn’t feel dragged through it. In my case I couldn’t wait to get there and see what happened next and having some glorious bad guy-filled killboxes combined with some divine combat mechanics to implement in them along the way was just icing on a bloody excellent cake.
You should e-mail this to Roger Ebert, that’ll change his mi-oh, wait…