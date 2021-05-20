Former President Barack Obama’s never too far away from public view these days while weighing in on everything from UFOs (which he does take seriously) to Amazon Prime’s The Boys (he’s definitely a fan, and Homelander actor Antony Starr loves it). Barack was certainly never been a Trump fan, and he’s expressed disapproval of his follow-up prez’s policies, but we’ve never really heard 44’s unfiltered take on 45, until now.

The Guardian details key excerpts from a new book, Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump, by The Atlantic staff writer Edward-Isaac Dovere. The book’s arriving with a May 25 release date, and contains claims that Obama called Trump a “corrupt m*therf*cker” along with “madman,” “that f*cking lunatic,” and “racist, sexist pig.” Here’s how that all apparently went down:

“He’s a madman,” Dovere reports Obama telling “big donors looking to squeeze a reaction out of him in exchange for the big checks they were writing to his foundation.” “More often: ‘I didn’t think it would be this bad.’ Sometimes: ‘I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig.’ Depending on the outrage of the day… a passing ‘that fucking lunatic’ with a shake of his head.” Obama’s strongest remark, Dovere reports, was prompted by reports that Trump was speaking to foreign leaders – including Vladimir Putin, amid the investigation of Russian election interference and links between Trump and Moscow – without any aides on the call. “‘That corrupt m*therf*cker,’ he remarked.”

Weirdly enough, I can totally hear Obama saying “m*therf*cker” in my head even though Obama has never come close to uttering that word in public. And if you’ve had the same thought, too, we’re not alone. Now, if you’d like to hear how Stephen Colbert also imagines Obama saying, “m*therf*cker,” check out the clip at the 3:30 mark below.

(Via The Guardian)