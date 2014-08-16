When The Looting In Ferguson Started, Something Remarkable Happened

After a calm, but tense Friday afternoon, things got heated again at night and early this morning in Ferguson, Missouri, where 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed one week ago today. Stores were looted, Molotov cocktails were hurled, and teargas was used. But it could have been much worse.

Police told protesters blocking a main street to return home. Protesters refused, and, nearby some looters broke into a beauty store and a meat market — only for other community members to barricade themselves in front of the stores (including the convenience store from which Michael Brown was accused of stealing) to stop looting. (Via)

The indispensable Wesley Lowery was livetweeting the entire time.

Today at noon, protesters will silently raise their hands into the air.