When The Looting In Ferguson Started, Something Remarkable Happened

After a calm, but tense Friday afternoon, things got heated again at night and early this morning in Ferguson, Missouri, where 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed one week ago today. Stores were looted, Molotov cocktails were hurled, and teargas was used. But it could have been much worse.
Police told protesters blocking a main street to return home. Protesters refused, and, nearby some looters broke into a beauty store and a meat market — only for other community members to barricade themselves in front of the stores (including the convenience store from which Michael Brown was accused of stealing) to stop looting. (Via)
The indispensable Wesley Lowery was livetweeting the entire time.
Today at noon, protesters will silently raise their hands into the air.
Takes a few bad apples to ruin everything, kudos to rest of the community to stand guard and tell those other idiots looting to stop.
Definitely. Shows the underlying goodness in the rest of humanity, as well as the commitment to keep it about the kid being shot.
Of course there are some asshole politicians who think they’ve got to get their two cents in on the matter. One of the folks I follow on Twitter retweeted a tweet someone had made regarding the timeline of a NC politician that’s making a lot of comments on this matter that an elected official should probably not be making.
I like how he makes sure everyone knows it was “200 Blacks” who were arrested. That’s a really important detail for him.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the guy owns a few robes and hoods…..
You know, normally I’d say that’s an overstatement, but looking at this fucknut’s feed, yeah, that seems quite possible.
My family had a few convenience stores in Watts during the ’92 riots. One got burned to the ground (there was obviously a lot more destruction and looting than in Ferguson), but a few older gentlemen took up security duty around the other. As it became clearer and clearer this wouldn’t work, the local Crip set showed up, and took the security duty.
The store was not looted.
This is what we’re about.
FOXNews: Moments after robbery, vicious thug attacks policeman who shoots him in self defense.
MSNBC: Gentle giant walking down street shot dead for jaywalking by trigger happy cop .
Truth: Likely somewhere between.
