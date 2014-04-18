Where Are The Stars Of ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Twenty Years After The Movie?

Getty Image

In case you didn’t hear, there will be a Mrs. Doubtfire 2. During my re-watching the movie (on VHS, mind you), I’ve come to wonder what’s going on with some of the people who starred in the film. It was released on November 23rd, 1993, so over 20 years have passed — a lot of time for people to change, in other words. Let’s take a look at what everyone is up to.

Lisa Jakub (Lydia Hillard)



She played the oldest daughter in the movie. She also starred in Independence Day as Randy Quaid’s daughter. After a bunch of bit parts in TV movies, she dropped out of the business in 2000. She married her husband Jeremy in 2005, and has since started a blog. Another thing to note is her IMDB profile bio documents that her trademark is “her pretty hair.” Apparently it was written by a serial killer.

Matthew Lawrence (Chris Hillard)

Matthew has been the mainstay of, “That guy in that thing” and also, “Isn’t that Joey Lawrence’s brother?” He has been pretty busy since Mrs. Doubtfire. Roles include Rusty: A Dog’s Tale, Big Monster on Campus, Boy Meets World, and The Dog Who Saved Easter.

Getty Image

“Whoa!” – Joey Lawrence

Mara Wilson (Natalie Hillard)

Mara Wilson was a go-to child actor in the 90s. After 2000, however, she pretty much threw up middle fingers to the industry and left. It seems, according to statements she made, that she never really cared for acting. A fantastic thing I’ve read about her is that she hated Twilight. She’s one of us!

Don’t get your hopes up for her to be in the sequel either. She has expressed zero interest.

Robin Williams (Daniel Hillard / Mrs. Doubtfire)

He is of course still around being his over-the-top, fast-talking self. Seriously, listen to his comedy albums. It’s like 2 hours of material squeezed into an hour. Robin Williams can be any kind of actor you want. He can be funny, dramatic, troubled, and Peter Pan. And whenever he grows a beard, award nominations rain down on him.

He currently stars in the The Crazy Ones, which is a show that apparently exists.

Sally Field (Miranda Hillard)

Sally Field has of course been in many, many things since Mrs. Doubtfire. She’s portrayed Forrest Gump’s Mama, Spider-Man’s Aunt, and Abraham Lincoln’s wife. She is a fantastic actress who can get into almost every character that is given to her (minus Lincoln), and it would negate the entire first movie if she doesn’t return for the sequel. That, or she breaks up with Williams again and he pretends to be Mrs. Doubtfire to take care of her cats? That sound ridiculous, but look at all the movies coming out lately? Exactly.

Getty Image

Pierce Brosnan (Stu)

Pierce Brosnan went into general obscurity after Mrs. Doubtfire. He starred in little known roles as JAMES BOND, whoever that is. He also starred in Dante’s Peak, The Thomas Crown Affair, and The World’s End. Joking aside, he is, in my opinion, the best James Bond, and a fantastic actor. Goldeneye is a classic, and the video game stands as one of the lone games based off a film that might even be better than the movie. But, no matter what he’s done, he will never escape this:

“It was a run-by fruiting!” I’m not sure how he could figure into the new movie, but another chance for Robin Williams in drag to throw some kind of fruit at him is always welcome.

Getty Image

Will all of these actors come back to make a sequel to Mrs. Doubtfire? My answer is maybe. That could mean everyone, no one, or an animated movie with Mrs. Doubtfire in the Amazon battling ancient aliens.

