Which Halloween Costumes And Candies Are Most Popular In Your State This Year?

Shutterstock

If you’re still scrounging for that last second Halloween costume, or you’re one of those brave souls who waits until the morning of Halloween to go out and fight for the remaining bags of the good candy at your local stores, you’re about to get a little help from an old friend – statistics. Thanks to the numbers and trends that are revealed through Google Search Volumes, the friendly ghosts and superheroes at Sumo Coupon were able to determine not only which Halloween costumes were the most popular in terms of online searches this year, but also – and much more importantly – which states are giving out the best candy for Halloween.

More specifically, in case you’re a nonbeliever in the sciences of Internet search engines, Sumo Coupon’s methods are such:

In order to determine which candy stood out in search volumes for each state, we analyzed Google Search Volumes. To determine the specific winner in each state, we used Google Trends, which gives scores out of 100 for the popularity of a single search term. Some states had more than one candy with a score of 100, and since we could only choose one candy per state, we chose the candy that was more unique (for example, if apples and peanut butter cups were tied for 100, but peanut butter cups were already present in other states, we went with apples for that state).

Simple enough, right? Well, it’s all in good fun, so let’s not go getting all riled up if our states don’t feature our favorite candies. However, I am giving New Mexico full permission to freak out over its “best” Halloween treats.

Not cool, New Mexico.

So what about the costumes? Which characters and creatures are people searching for the most in your state?

The maps were created by looking at the popularity of different costumes, according to Google Search Volume. We looked at the first trending costumes in the US this year, and to determine the specific winner in each state, we used Google Trends, which gives scores out of 100 for the popularity of a single search term. Some states had more than one costume with a score of 100, and since we could only choose one costume per state, we chose the costume that was more unique (for example, if Batman and doctor were tied for 100, but Batman was already present in other states, we went with doctor for that state).

Honestly, I’m shocked that Florida is Deadpool and not “Slutty Meth Dealer.”