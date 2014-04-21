Which Part Of Karen Gillan Will Appear In ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’?

Which part of Karen Gillan will be in Star Wars: Episode VII?

I’m sorry, I can’t hear you with all these hearts floating in front of my eyes.



The Star Wars: Episode VII news has been slowly trickling in, and it looks like another drop just hit the basin. The studio has only confirmed one cast member, but through leaks and detective work, we’ve been able to piece some more of the cast together. Well, here’s some big info for you: Karen Gillan will be in Star Wars: Episode VII! Sort of. But not really. Someone who looks like Karen Gillan will be in Star Wars! Well, someone who looks like Gillan from above, and maybe behind. Okay, a piece of her will be in the movie. Specifically, her hair.

I’m not sure if regular readers will remember this, because we barely touched on it, but Gillan shaved her head for Guardians of the Galaxy. It turns out that when your character is bald, they actually want the actor to be bald too. That’s not a big deal for actors like John Travolta, whose hair is drawn on his head with a Sharpie. It’s much more difficult for someone who is known for her hair, like Gillan. She told Collider:

Marvel are the best company to work for, they really are. They treat you really well. They made my hair into the most incredible well-made wig and they gave it to the Star Wars people. It’s just so funny to think that my hair is made into a wig, next to all these Star Wars monster heads in a warehouse. I thought that was really funny.

There you have it. Marvel is awesome to work for, and not just because they give you money to pretend you have superpowers. It’s because if you do something big for them, they repay that favor. “Hey Karen, we’d like you to shave your head for a part in this movie, but you won’t have a ton of screen time. So we’re prepared to have experts make your hair into an amazing wig that will be immortalized in the most famous movie series of all time. Also, we’ll introduce you to Jack Curley, that blogger you’re always talking about.”

Of course, now everyone is wondering who the wig will be used for. There’s one character that jumps out, and it’s Mara Jade. For those of you unfamiliar with the Extended Universe, she is a former assassin for Emperor Palpatine who goes on to marry Luke Skywalker. However, it’s quite possible that Star Wars: Episode VII will entirely ignore the EU. It might just be worn by someone who walks by in the background. But if it’s not going to be on one of the main cast members, I have one request. Make a baby ginger Wookiee, please.

Their love was forbidden by the Elders of Kashyyyk.

Via The Independent