In the words of the great Whoopi Goldberg, “What the hell is going on?!”

The View host and comedian had an understandably exasperated response to the news that COVID-19 continues to ravage our country while Republicans in office debate the merits of sacrificing personal freedoms in favor of wearing a mask and preventing the virus’ spread. Goldberg appeared shocked during Thursday morning’s airing of her daytime talk show while watching a video of South Dakota GOP Governor Kristi Noem and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany reaffirm their belief that mask mandates are an attack on American freedoms.

AMERICANS UNWILLING TO TAKE COVID PRECAUTIONS? As the United States crosses a tragic threshold of marking 250,537 American lives lost to COVID-19, the co-hosts weigh in on the latest. https://t.co/0sZC4T9Klv pic.twitter.com/yKMAe3T4Wu — The View (@TheView) November 19, 2020

“We are nine months into this pandemic,” she said. “People are still not on the same page about all this? What is happening?”

Both Noem and McEnany are sticking to a script laid out by President Trump, despite South Dakota’s alarming surge in COVID-19 cases — the state has a 60% positivity rate, meaning six in every 10 people who get tested have the virus. And while that might be the status-quo amongst GOP politicians scrambling to stay in power despite Trump’s loss in the presidential election, it’s not a good look for the rest of us who live in reality and realize how bad this pandemic could get in the coming weeks.

Goldberg blamed Trump and his administration for the misinformation and politicization of something as simple as wearing a mask before dragging the outgoing president for his laziness when it comes to stemming the rising number of cases.

“It’s willful ignorance!” she said. “I’m sorry. You know, at some point, you know what you are looking at. He did not win. He lost this election, and because he lost all those people who now have the virus who don’t make it from now until January 20th, this blood is on his hands because this isn’t like he’s sitting around thinking, ‘How can I help?’ He’s sitting around doing nothing. He’s doing nothing, and he knows what he needs to do, and he’s not doing it, and neither are these Republicans, and I don’t know when America turned into this particular version of America, but I got to tell you I don’t like it. I’ve always had, you know, we’ve always had conversations that we don’t agree with people, but I’ve never been — I’ve never seen a president that didn’t care whether people lived or died, and it’s very clear.”

To be fair, Trump is doing something — he’s been playing golf and trying to stage a coup. The president is reported to have personally called two Republican officials on Michigan’s Wayne County Board of Canvassers Tuesday, thanking them for rescinding their votes and refusing to verify election counts in their area. This comes after Trump has lost dozens of lawsuits across the country, trying to get ballots thrown out and stir suspicion about the legality of the voting process amongst his supporters. Otherwise, yeah, he’s pretty much phoning it in.