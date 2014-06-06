Why Adults Can, And Should, Read Young Adult Novels Without Shame

The Young Adult section of the publishing industry is getting huge, largely on the back of genre novels. The Hunger Games sold copies by the crate, Harry Potter and Twilight are still going strong, and Divergent is a huge success. And the success of YA is angering the kind of person who thinks you should be ashamed to read something they don’t approve of.
If you’re a comics fan, or read SF, a lot of this will sound very, very familiar. Try and not experience deja vu reading this piece from Slate by Ruth Graham:
…The very ways that YA is pleasurable are at odds with the way that adult fiction is pleasurable. There’s of course no shame in writing about teenagers; think Shakespeare or the Brontë sisters or Megan Abbott. But crucially, YA books present the teenage perspective in a fundamentally uncritical way.
Or, you know, DAMN KIDS! Or how about Will Self’s navel-gazing complaint that nobody buys Will Self novels anymore, but instead reads Harry Potter and smut, so clearly the novel must be dead.
I do not mean narrative prose fiction tout court is dying – the kidult boywizardsroman and the soft sadomasochistic porn fantasy are clearly in rude good health. And nor do I mean that serious novels will either cease to be written or read. But what is already no longer the case is the situation that obtained when I was a young man. In the early 1980s, and I would argue throughout the second half of the last century, the literary novel was perceived to be the prince of art forms, the cultural capstone and the apogee of creative endeavour.
Ew. “Genre fiction.” We can’t have any of that in the canon.
Here’s the fundamental problem with every argument against YA fiction, or any “non-serious” fiction, being pleasurable escapism: Yeah… so what? That’s been true of the book since we’ve had books.
One thing it’s important to grasp with articles about this is that they’re not actually about other people, they’re about the author. That entire Slate article up above boils down to “I didn’t like the cancer kids in love book because I’m a grown-up and you’re not.” Because that is, of course, what adults do, lecture each other about how adult they are. Ruth Graham was happy to read Archie when he got political, you’d think she’d calm the hell down about another book about cancer kids.
The unspoken undercurrent of this is “You should read the right books, or I’m going to judge you when I see you in an airport or something.” Again: OK, so what? That very statement underlines that the person in question is a tiresome snob. Why would anyone voluntarily talk to a tiresome snob, especially when they’ve got a good book in front of them? Anybody who wants to tell you how much better their taste is than yours is a human being you can safely ignore.
What’s annoying about all this is that it misses the fundamental point of reading a book. Reading books to impress other people turns books into props, and that’s not what books are for. If a book is entertaining, thought-provoking, or otherwise rewarding to you, then you should read it. If not, take a moment, think about why not, and when somebody brings it up, you can say “Eh, it wasn’t for me” and elaborate if they ask. You know, like how adults discuss books.
^THIS. it’s fine to challenge yourself but I see a lot of people reading for the sake of bragging rights. I think reading anything, whether it be YA, graphic novels, or some epic classic it’s better than watching TV or staring at your phone reading facebook and twitter updates.
Dan, you are the prince of Gammasquad–you really nailed it about tiresome snobs and what they feel you should be reading. Personally, the reason I don’t get into YA very much is because I think I’m not part of the audience. And that’s okay, there are thousands of books and millions of pages of books that I can read that are engaging and entertaining to me personally. And whether it’s YA books or just genre fiction as a whole, I think people forget that moderation is key. Yeah, you can read too much, watch too much TV, etc. but how moderate you choose to be is relative to how you engage with art and entertainment on a personal level. Great article.
You know who else wrote genre-fiction? Elmore Leonard. I’m pretty sure he passes the smug fart test.
I am now going to only refer to The Fault in Our Stars as Cancer Kids in Love.
It’s “Love Story!” That’s what it is! John Green just put the cancer up front, that’s all! It baffles me nobody realizes this.
Someone should track this snob down and leave Dr. Seuss or the Pokey Little Puppy books all over her car.
“… the kidult boywizardsroman and the soft sadomasochistic porn fantasy are clearly in rude good health.”
… was that English? And he wonders why no one reads his crap novels.
He really had to jerk that sentence off, didn’t he?
Yeah. I actually have some pretty strong opinions about the supposed death of literary fiction that just weren’t relevant to the article, but suffice to say, I’m of the opinion that the reason most “literary” fiction isn’t selling is because it’s just not very good.
Take Jonathan Franzen. This guy has been writing the same fucking book, in the broad strokes, for decades. Every Franzen novel since Strong Motion centers around a dysfunctional family and has some glaringly obvious metaphor like earthquakes reflecting the troubles of that family. That’s not writing: That’s shtick. Cormac McCarthy, every book is about how People Suck. Why do people suck? Because they exist, that’s why, and fuck you for demanding Cormac McCarthy actually put some intellectual effort into his “muscular” prose.
There is some really good “literary” fiction out there, even if “literary” is largely a marketing classification at this point. I’ll always read anything from Margaret Atwood, Russell Banks, Fay Weldon, and Michael Chabon. Alice Munro has some short stories, I’m there. But a lot of it is recycled crap, just like everything else from the major publishers.
I’d disagree with you on Franzen, namely because I loved Freedom but didn’t really enjoy anything else he’s written (I got excited and ran through most of his back catalogue . .. It was, disappointing).
I had a guy ask me why I was reading a Harry Potter book when I was in my late 20’s. I told him I enjoyed them, and he said “Those are for kids. I like…” and by the time he got there I was reading again and missed the end of his misinformed rant.
Cuz ya know, when I was a kid, the books we all read were between 600-900 pages long. Right, lol.
“Those are for kids! I like the deep intellectuals, like Clive Cussler and Terry Brooks!”
Excellent and bravo.
I’m an insomniac so every night I have to take melatonin and read for at least 45 minutes to be able to fall asleep ( and then wake up 3 times a night, I love my life) so needless to say I read EVERYTHING. And I have to say young adult series are just as enjoyable as any adult fiction.
(well except for the teen love storylines )
I enjoyed the hunger games and the Harry potter series . Divergent ? Not so much. Don’t know why it didn’t hit home with me but it just wasn’t that good .
But if anyone is looking for a good YA series based around zombies, Rot and Ruin by Jonathan Mayberry is great, check it out.
Mayberry also wrote a pretty good vampire mini, “Bad Blood”, for Dark Horse that just finished up.
Done and done. Thank you Dan, adding to cart.I have most of his books but didn’t know that one.
From my rocki g chair I can say that YA fiction used to be Sweet Valley High and other books about teen girls longing for cardboard cutouts of boys and yeah, it would be kind of weird for adults to read those. But now kids are offered blood sport and wizardry and more mature subjects, so why even classify it as YA at all?
If we’re talking about bran muffins, sure. But we’re not. We’re talking about books. To couch it another way, it’s like arguing you shouldn’t read fiction, period, because non-fiction is real and so much better for you.
Even if it was bad for you, ask any smoker or fat person how much fun it is to have some douche asking them if they really want to do that to their bodies. There comes a point where you have let people make their own decisions.
Henry Huggins is more my speed but then again I have been classified as mildly retarded.
Just like Brick Tamland.
Just fucking read anything with proper English and complete sentences, be it an idiotic vampires in high school novel or a set of waffle iron instructions. Just RRRREEEEEAAAAAD.
The biggest issue for me with intelligent adults reading YA books is that they are all written at YA reading level. How can that not be horribly off putting to anyone who decides to pick one of these up? Don’t you just feel like you may as well be reading Go Dog Go!?
Asimov had a good analogy for this using glass. Stained glass is very pretty, but clear glass is incredibly hard to do. I think the term “reading level” is a dodge, here, partially because what is “YA” is entirely due to marketing.
For example, J.K. Rowling, underneath the magical whimsy, writes cozy mysteries where she tells you everything you need to know to solve the puzzle, and manages to make the plot twist both a surprise and logically consistent. Mystery pros use her books to teach writing workshops how to plot, they’re that technically accomplished.
For me, it’s not specifically the plotting of YA books that is an issue, it’s the vocabulary used, and the repetitiveness of it.
Now that you bring it up though, the plot path in a lot of these books is garbage, and I’m fairly certain that Rowling fits into the exception that proves the rule category.
Oh, absolutely. “Divergent” is utter crap in every technical respect. But the same is true of a lot of “adult” fiction. The only reason most of this stuff is “YA” is because of the age and gender of the protagonist; quality has nothing whatsoever to do with it.
I love how the definition of snobbery now includes adults who don’t consume products aimed at the not-yet-fully-developed brains of teenagers.
If you have to write a long, rambling blog post justifying why you should be ashamed of something, then that’s probably a good indication that you are, deep down, ashamed of it. And rightly so.
Grow the hell up.
To be clear, I’m defining snob here as “somebody who is being a dick to you because they don’t like the book you’re reading.” There is nothing more tiresome than somebody who sneers at you while being functionally ignorant of what you’re reading.
I completely agree with this and wish to translate this argument to PC-only gamers because they can be just as bad.
I give zero shits if adults read YA books, but when they turn the snob tables around and start bashing the movie because “the book is sooooo much better” I draw the line. Just shut up. The shitty movie is a perfect representation of your shitty book. Just accept it and move on. Self-awareness is a lost virtue.
YA books can be pretty good. Stuff like Gone, Eragon, and The Maze Runner are great books
I think this would be the correct place to admit that I really enjoy John Grisham books.
But don’t you know that because the marketing department has decided Dean Koontz for for adults, that makes his stuff better written? (Not that I’m knocking Koontz, but it is kind of ridiculous.)
I think a big problem with the people who attack YA and genre fiction is that they make unwarranted assumptions about reading habits. They act like reading The Hunger Games somehow prevents you from reading Tolstoy or something, and more to the point, they assume that you WOULD read Tolstoy. Maybe, without The Hunger Games, that person wouldn’t be reading AT ALL. I think it’s good to read a wide variety of fiction, for the sake of your vocabulary if nothing else. But I truly couldn’t care less about what other people are reading, as long as they are actually reading.
Incidentally, I would ask those people to read Roald Dahl, Shel Silverstein, Lois Lowry, or Terry Prachett’s YA series, and tell me again why they are inherently inferior.
I guess adults reading YA wouldn’t otherwise be reading, y’know, adult literature so there’s no real reason to attack these people but still, when I see a lady in her forties reading Divergent on the bus or whatever, I judge the FUCK out of them.
Purely because by wasting your time reading disposable narratives, you’re missing out on reading something that has real meaning or truth or intelligence. Literature can be transformative and is still the most powerful medium for conveying ideas.
But the HP books are still my fucking shiz.
“…you’re missing out on reading something that has real meaning or truth or intelligence.”
See, that’s the problem, right there, this assumption that there’s a binary here, or that marketing categories have meaning, truth, or intelligence inherent in them. It’s not called “literary fiction” because it’s good, it’s called that because the publisher thinks it can sell copies to a certain type of person.