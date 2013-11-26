Why Assassin’s Creed Needs To Dump Its Main Quest

I’m currently going back through games for my year-end review, and one name pops out constantly in my notes: Assassin’s Creed IV. But it’s not for the reasons you’d expect. If anything Assassin’s Creed IV perfectly sums up the biggest problem with the entire series, which is that it’s far, far more fun to do literally anything other than the main quest. Here’s why.
The Side Missions Are More Fun
Assassin’s Creed III was justly roasted for its climactic chase at the end of the main quest. But while Assassin’s Creed IV didn’t quite have a mission that bad, it also made the biggest problem of III a lot worse.
Here’s a game where you can spend hours sinking ships, sneaking into warehouses, hunting down scumbags, finding buried chests, destroying forts, getting into fistfights, exploring shipwrecks, fighting sharks, finding puzzles, and upgrading the Jackdaw, your pirate hideout, and Edward Kenway like Pokemon. The shipboard combat alone can eat up hours of your time and is practically a game in of itself. When you pop out of the Animus, it’s fun to hunt down post-its and hack computers. Everything else in the game is more exciting than what’s supposed to be the centerpiece.
The Main Quest Missions Are Dated and Dull
Assassin’s Creed IV finally brings the franchise a decent set of stealth mechanics. Which is great, because the main quest missions consist, far too often, of walking behind dudes while being “undetected.” Maybe there’s a light bit of combat or stealth mixed in, but too often, it’s walking behind dudes as they yammer about stuff you honestly don’t care about.
Even worse, it’s on rails, half the time, and the only way to really nail it is through trial and error. Oh, and then there’s that wonderful countdown clock that appears the microsecond you get out of “range.” Granted, “follow” missions are never the most fun in any game, but most games limit them to one or two. The franchise, at this point, seems to be clinging to the concept out of sheer stubbornness.
The Story Breadcrumbs Are Boring
One main mission in particular stands out, in IV. Kenway is in Kingston, following a slaver and the man he’s got on the inside. You have to stay in range of the conversation while hopping from hiding place to hiding place. But there’s literally nothing in the conversation that you need to know. It’s literally busywork justifying the main quest.
The Main Missions Are Badly Paced
The worst part of the above mission is, when you finish it… you discover it was all for naught anyway, because you’re seen and have to fight a bunch of mooks anyway. Why would you do that, when you could ram ships with your ship instead?
The entire franchise is like this; III had you walking from a cutscene to another cutscene constantly, for example. The pacing has always been terrible, true, but it’s getting to the point where the franchise is being known for it.
What To Do Instead?
It’s fairly clear that the franchise is going next-gen in a big way when the inevitable next entry arrives in a year or two. So, here’s a modest proposal: Make it a game where you’re solving a mystery, and you can only piece the clues together by completing side quests.
When you complete an assassin’s contract, you come away with a hint to find something in a location. Emptying out a warehouse has you stumbling across a letter that guides you to another location. Digging up a secret includes a hint to go to another location.
Assassin’s Creed is best when the player is granted control. How about writing a story that gives us that control?
Missions which are based solely around, “Follow This Asshole”, are literally every other mission and they are on par with the shitshow that is escort missions.
Did you find the main missions in the first or second games bad? I actually thoroughly enjoyed them, especially in Assassin’s Creed since every side mission was based on the 3 or 4 mission types that were used to further the plot.
I find the missions where you do things like swoop into a compound on a glider and stab a dude falling from the sky to be amazing. Following that guy around to find the compound is like pulling teeth.
QTE and follow missions need to go away forever. Maybe get rid of escort missions while your’e at it.
I have been 1 starring the shit out every single eavesdrop/follow/escort mission I’ve played in AC4.
I really really hope Ubisoft is fucking listening because it drags down an otherwise excellent pirate simulator.
I stuck with assassin’s creed for a long time but I couldn’t make it through III, I just hated it so much. And then I realized that the main story (which is goofy, sure, sun exploding and all, but damnit I’m invested!) was never going to be finished and they were just going to drag the series on forever like it was Call of Duty or Madden. So I quit forever.
I was almost in the same boat after AC3, I just wanted to take Desmond and Connor and set them both on fire. But I would give AC4 a shot just for the pirate stuff and the naval combat/exploration which really are awesome. And I cant even tell you how glad I am they ditched the Desmond crap.
My biggest complaint with the story missions is how they are needed to unlock other things. I don’t want to “progress” to being able to dive into a shipwreck. I want to do it right fucking now.
The weird thing is that alot of stuff you can do early on without a story explanation(assassins contracts, mayan stones, etc) and yet they do so anyway.
Don’t even get me started. I’m simultaneously grateful that I could do more and annoyed the game was telling me how assassin missions worked when I’d finished half of them.
“When you complete an assassin’s contract, you come away with a hint to find something in a location. Emptying out a warehouse has you stumbling across a letter that guides you to another location. Digging up a secret includes a hint to go to another location.”
I believe the first game had alot of “digging around for dirt on this guy” sidequests. Steal a letter to find out where the target was, find a map to figure out the patrol routes
The last time I had fun playing an AC game was the armor sidequest in ACII, which was phenomenal. Honestly I would trade there being no more AC games ever for there being one more Saboteur but made by a company that actually has money.
You know… I think I agree with this in principle — there really isn’t much variety in the story missions. However, I really dig the story, so I find that I am more interested in advancing that than just running around and doing the other stuff. Mainly, because there’s SO MUCH to do that it becomes a little overwhelming and then I just end up getting bored.
But overall, plot, characters, and world together… I think AC4 is my favorite to date. But then, I also loved AC3, so maybe I’m just weird.
I’m really enjoying the meta-ness of the framing device for Kenway’s story and Kenway’s story in and of itself is pretty interesting but Dan completely nails it in that most of the main quest mechanics are fucking dull.
The pirate sim stuff is the best reason to get this game.
ACIV is, I think, the best game in the series. The mechanics have been greatly refined, the stealth actually works, the platforming makes sense, and the expansion of the naval battles has essentially made it into a full, rich second game worthy of a spinoff. It just really brings out how dull the following missions can be.
What are you saying you don’t like.. “Follow these guys and listen to their conversation” but don’t follow too close or they will know you are there only to have no cover so you rent a bunch of whores to walk with you… Then you realize you only got 80% because you didn’t use 2 sleep darts on gunners?
The core writing is and has been all along, childish and pedestrian, and so far undersells the actual excitement and scope of genuine historical events, that only a bunch of ill-educated modern children could ever have been interested in the series in the first place.
So basically you want Far Cry 3 with the mod that unlocks everything from the start?