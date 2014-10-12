Why Did A US Airways Flight Attendant Refuse To Hang This Military Veteran’s Jacket?

Meet First Sergeant Albert Marle, a decorated combat veteran and a member of the Army Rangers. On October 9th, Marle was on a US Airways flight from Portland to Charlotte when he asked a flight attendant if she could hang up his ‘dress blues’ uniform. A uniform littered with medals for his exemplary service in combat. The flight attendant refused saying the closet was only for first-class passengers and Marle was seated in coach. Upon hearing that, several first-class passengers offered Marle their seat but he politely declined, not wanting to make a fuss. Others on the plane took to social media and expressed their disgust.

Do not fly US Air, I have just witnessed a US soldier heavily decorated disgraced. Will be sharing with other media outlets ASAP. — Brian Kirby (@Bkirby72) October 9, 2014

According to my flight attendant you have a policy to not hang the dress coats of Army Rangers not seated in first class. #antiusair — Brian Kirby (@Bkirby72) October 9, 2014

US Airways issued an apology the next day but the damage had already been done.

https://twitter.com/USAirways/status/520712539466784769

“We apologize for the situation and are reviewing the incident internally. We have a long and proud history of serving our military members and hold the men and women who serve our country in the highest regard.”

Listen US Airways, you guys have had a bad year with that whole plane in vagina thing. You need a reboot. You need a few days off to compose yourself and come up with a better PR strategy. The one you’re using now is not working, clearly.

PRO TIP: If a military veteran wants to hang up his jacket to keep it from creasing, just do it. Forget your policy, forget first-class, just do it. Thank me later.