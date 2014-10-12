Why Did A US Airways Flight Attendant Refuse To Hang This Military Veteran’s Jacket?

Meet First Sergeant Albert Marle, a decorated combat veteran and a member of the Army Rangers. On October 9th, Marle was on a US Airways flight from Portland to Charlotte when he asked a flight attendant if she could hang up his ‘dress blues’ uniform. A uniform littered with medals for his exemplary service in combat. The flight attendant refused saying the closet was only for first-class passengers and Marle was seated in coach. Upon hearing that, several first-class passengers offered Marle their seat but he politely declined, not wanting to make a fuss. Others on the plane took to social media and expressed their disgust.
US Airways issued an apology the next day but the damage had already been done.
https://twitter.com/USAirways/status/520712539466784769
“We apologize for the situation and are reviewing the incident internally. We have a long and proud history of serving our military members and hold the men and women who serve our country in the highest regard.”
Listen US Airways, you guys have had a bad year with that whole plane in vagina thing. You need a reboot. You need a few days off to compose yourself and come up with a better PR strategy. The one you’re using now is not working, clearly.
PRO TIP: If a military veteran wants to hang up his jacket to keep it from creasing, just do it. Forget your policy, forget first-class, just do it. Thank me later.
I don’t see the controversy here. Just because he is a soldier (decorated or not doesn’t matter) doesn’t mean he should get special treatment.
Hanging a jacket is special treatment? He wasnt asking for a handjob, he wanted to maintain his required appearance, it was asking very little.
Thats true, it is asking very little. But those closets are also for first class passengers and he was in coach. If they were for first class passengers and whoever else asked real nice, then it would make sense.
Yes, I believe that is EXACTLY why he should get special treatment.
I agree he shouldn’t. However, that first class passengers were allegedly willing to give up their seats for him, as a compromise, they should have just let him use their closet space, no? Why didn’t they (the passengers up there) offer to hang it for him?
Yes it is seeing as how this was a privilege that was reserved for first class. it sucks but that’s how the world works. You pay more you get more benefits. And you know what? This soldier knows this because unlike those whiny passengers he didn’t make a fuss and demand special treatment
@Mat B
I am guessing they offered but the soldier seems like a decent human who didn’t want all the fuss those whiny crazies were making about him and just wanted to let it all die down
So every American now has to decide in every situation, follow the written rules (closet for 1st class only) or the unwritten rules (veterans get special treatment, depending on number of medals on jacket.)
And if you don’t, the oh so ready to judge, waste of skin twitter people will harshly criticize you.
You know there was another group of people that claimed they were just following orders…
Mormons?
Godwin’s Law didn’t take long today
He’s obviously referring to the Power Rangers and let’s be honest, Zordon never made the best decisions.
Yeah, Every person that has ever served in the military.
The flight attendant did NOTHING WRONG. If anyone should understand, that there are protocols that have to be followed, it is a soldier
Wow, you people are taking this way too seriously. My comment was a joke and was referencing the Clerks cancer merchant scene.
So lighten up all you Francises.
Your Clerks reference is wack and if it was a baby it would be have to be first on the list of back alley abortions.
I hope it feels so good to be right, there’s nothing more exhilarating than pointing out the shortcomings of others, is there? I think we should all relax and have a some Chewlies Gum. :)
I didn’t know you meant Clerks, but that’s funnier now.
Someone asked me once if I knew the difference between a civilian and a citizen. I know now.
+1
I’m strangely torn on this one. On one hand, sure, it’s not a big deal, he’s a vet, let him use some damn closet space.
On the other hand, it seems like the people frothing at the mouth about this (in the other comments sections I came across) are the same type who rally behind “free market” and letting a business conduct itself how it wants.
Although personally I likely would’ve just let him use the closet space.
Also, it’s weird what makes news headlines nowadays.
No one is saying the law should require USAir to hang up the jacket. In this case, that’s the point you’re missing about “letting a business conduct itself how it wants.”
No, I don’t believe I’m missing a point, or part of a point, here at all.
The weekend patriots frothing at the mouth over this are probably the same ones who are out in droves every week at the VA hospitals demanding policy reforms. Oh wait…
They can’t get the care they deserve because of these protestors blocking the doors!
It wasn’t a big deal to help the guy out by hanging his coat, especially if others in first class offered. On the other hand, who the hell flies in their dress uniform? Granted, the Army dress blues may possible be more comfortable than Marine dress blues…but come on! I don’t know any veteran who would go to the airport in full dress blue uniform, let alone on a flight. I wouldn’t be surprised if this ends up as a case of Stolen Valor and he’s just some civilian trying to pass a soldier and get special treatment/sympathy. I can only speak from a Marine pov, but I can’t imagine too many 1stSgts that young hanging around an airport in full dress blues and their hands in their pockets.
Why the fuck would you wear dress blues at an airport??? Makes no sense. Maybe class a’s but dress blues?!
Dress Blues are the only authorized Dress uniform. Class A’s went away some years ago.
I couldn’t spot any obvious uniform errors, but I’m not as versed in Army uniform standards. He could be a vet, but it still doesn’t seem reasonable to wear your dress uniform to a flight. Maybe he was picking up on women.
He was on his way to an interview and he said he likes to wear his uniform to them. Perhaps he was crunched for time?
You guys are absolutely ridiculous. Did the soldier make a big deal of this NO. It was the passengers around him that made it a big deal. Anyone who has one bad thing to say about this soldier should remember its ppl like him that protect that right for you to publicly be an idiot and display your thoughtless comments. All he did was ask. When she refused he did not make a fuss. It was the people around him that spoke up. And it isnt about this soldier. If there is empty room in that closet. By gods anyone who asks to get their coat hung up should be allowed to do so. To me this speaks highly of us airways policies and the way they teach their employees to follow with disregard to common sense. He fought for this country and still did not make a fuss and this is how they treat him. I can only imagine the treatment us “normal” folks must get unless you got the pockets to pay for first class. Disgrace and so are half of you people commenting.
As a veteran, I don’t find the comments here disrespectful. Some are raising good points. The guy here didn’t raise a fuss like some people would. That makes me believe he’s legit. But I just don’t understand why he would want to fly in full dress blues. Most vets are very humble and don’t go looking for attention. Unless it’s for a discount, we love veteran discounts.
Where do you see this contempt exactly? Especially from half the people around here.? I haven’t seen anyone bash him just a few people wondering why he was wearing his uniform
Also you are confusing soldiers with lawyers and activists. They are the one protecting our legal rights.
Except for the fact that this isn’t how business works. Airline companies offers perks to people who pay more.And yes it may be stupid but a closet is considered a perk in this company.
Actually they were following common sense. Because people especially locked in metal containers in the air are disgruntled spoiled babies. If they had taken his coat chances are big that five six other passengers would have demanded the same and a disturbance would have broken out on the plane. Probably even bigger then one that happened
How they treat him? You mean absolutely the same way as everybody else in his price range instead of giving him special benefits? yeah that’s so horrible
Yes money determines level of comfort quite often. Welcome to the world
What if coach was full of soldiers with decorated uniforms? How would you choose who could hang their coat in first class? The guy with the most medals? most tours?
Ooh checkmate. Game over right here with this hot logik taek.
Nobody cares about some shiny medals. Seems like a retarded thing to get incensed over.
This seems odd. It’s rare to see someone with an SF tab serving in the Ranger Regiment. It’s weird that there is a picture of this gear wearing said jacket in an airport. It’s weird that he was wearing his uniform on an airplane. Of course, there is more to this story than was written above but I’m on a cell right now and looking it up.
The real problem is when the coat closet became 1st class only. It is a closet, not a perk you should have to pay more for. Some of the restrictions on airlines seem like scenes out of Soylent Green.
Obviously on a cell.
Ok apparently he’s legit but..whatever I’m going back to the game
I didn’t even know planes had coat closets.
If it wasn’t for the case people made a big deal out of this by using Twitter this wouldn’t even be news. I swear, half the news out there isn’t news – it’s people reacting on social media to situations that aren’t newsworthy.
I’m going to go tweet my opinion on this now.
Having served in the US Army 20 years (1987-2007), I dont see the airline policy as discriminatory at all. I would’ve made such a big deal about this. First Sergeant or not.
We’re just not a bunch of whiners in public. We keep that shit in rank.
who the fuck wears dress blues on a civlian flight, other than those looking for attention?
You know he’s gonna have some sob story come out tomorrow that is going to make you feel really bad about what you just typed. The story will focus on one or more of these things: parents, wife, fiancee, child, dog, hospital.
Pro-tip…Don’t travel in uniform. With all the IS and any other threat why bother? In your dress uniform no less. Seriously NEVER understood why ANYONE would EVER travel in uniform other than the attention it gets you. Don’t wear it on your sleeve that you’re military. If you spark up a conversation and you feel comfortable talking about your career etc, then let em know you’re military. Stop bragging to the world.
I never ever once traveled in uniform unless I was ordered to in 9 years…Military people are so spoiled it is crazy. They all act poor when they are overpaid…live within your means and don’t display your military status to the world. Practice OPsec like you’re trained to.
People need to learn to pick their battles. The dude obviously didnt really give a shit about it…but did everyone really have to make a huge stink over it? WHO FUCKING CARES IF HE WAS IN THE MILITARY? If these people really think that it matters, maybe they should buy his ticket next time.
I can’t believe the disrepect and contempt that is being shown to our military. We have never been overpaid. The last few generations have voluntarily joined the service to protect us. I’m not worried about US Air. This soldier wasn’t. Now think, do you really believe that our military men and women won’t protect you when the threat of terrorism is real? Just cause you didn’t have the cajones to serve doesn’t lessen the need to preserve our freedoms, foreign and domestic. As a US Marine, I hope you know how to fight when it’s on your doorstep
shut up. critiquing is not contempt.
Protect us from what exactly? This is not the past. This the 21st century. First world countries don’t use the military for protection. They use them to enforce political and economical agendas. Terrorism is an irrelevant threat compared to things like regular carime, traffic accidents and so on. A cop or a doctor is literally hundreds of times more important to our security then a soldier.
So while of course it’s idiotic to disrespect them for no reason I fail to see any real reason why we should treat them as a demi gods either. They are just another person who is part of our society and we should treat them with the same basic decency. Nothing more nothing less
Tammy, get the ‘cajones’ out of your mouth so you dont accidentally choke on them when you step down off your high horse.
When I was a pilot during the cold war, my plane broke down in England…had to hop a civilian flight back to Dover Del…wore my dress blues…medals and all as required back then. But I did not take my “blouse” (the correct name for jacket) off…because if I did, I would be out of uniform.
The weird thing is…I’m not sure what the rule about hanging up garments is. I flew first class on US AIR last month and I expected to be able to hang my suit, but they told me they don’t do it even for first class anymore. On my connecting flight they asked me when I got on the plane with my suit if I wanted to hang my suit, and they had the same closet as the last plane!
Oh my Gad….Who. the hell. cares?
Wow Zero fucks given. Really how gives a shit.
I was a Flight Attendant with United Airlines for 25 years. I would have hung it in the First Class closet, if it wasn’t too crowded to where the jacket would get wrinkled. If that was the case, I would have checked with the Cockpit to see if I could hang it with their coats in the cockpit. The Pilots would have been honored to do it!
@TheMuffinMan1234 people fighting for our country is the only reason you even have the opportunity to have an opinion on this matter. The attendant should have hung up his jacket. Period. It’s a jacket in a closet. And that just further emphasises how we respect Individals who only have money. It’s disgusting that we forget as a country what people have to do in order for us to maintain our freedom and the privileges and rights we have. I bet if it were the anniversary of 9/11 they would have hung his jacket.
How so? Who exactly is out there threatening to invade you at a moments notice? Canada? Mexico? Where exactly is the overwhelming threat that the military is currently fighting against?
Hell in case you haven’t actually bothered to learn some history militaries are often the reason why you can’t have an opinion since they are ALWAYS the fist of opression. The ones fighting for your rights are activists,lawyers and humanists. They are the one who change history. Military is just there to follow the orders of whatver ideology is currently in charge
I have flown over 1.8 million miles on Us Air-America West. The flight attendant was being rude to say the least. The majority of their flight are on Air Bus’s 310’s, 320’s and 321’s. The hangers for jackets are on both sides of the aircraft in front of the bulk head behind the last seats in F/C. I have never see it filled.
I’m sure the flight deck crew would have allowed the flight attendant to hang his jacket in the cockpit next to theirs.
On my future flights this will never happen again. I will give up my F/C seat, with pleasure and move myself and my jacket to the back of the bus.
FREEDOM IS NOT FREE!! BTW: US AIR always board military first right after people with extra needs. BTW 2: The flight attendant should have been written up for her nonsense and lack of respect.