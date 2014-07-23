Why Video Games Need To Ditch Online Multiplayer

This fall, quite a few games are hitting consoles with co-op or competitive multiplayer as their core feature. And none of them seem to realize online multiplayer is, for the most part, a huge waste of time and resources.
Titan Needs Players Badly
Titanfall is a superb example of this. It’s not that said game can be considered a failure by any logical stretch of the imagination, but compare the overall hype, which was that it was going to make everybody desperately want an Xbox One and was the killer app the system had been waiting for, with the reality, which was that it couldn’t even sell a million copies in its first month.
The simple truth of the matter is that many developers and publishers sorely misunderstood Call of Duty‘s success. If you quiz hardcore gamers, the people who buy the games consistently, I’m betting you won’t find much intersection between them and the hardcore CoD crowd. Call of Duty, for whatever reason, has managed to become the one game that millions of people who otherwise never play video games in the first place buy, every year, just like Madden and FIFA.
And that’s not even getting into the more fundamental problem, which is that multiplayer can go wrong well before a match even starts.
Personality Clashes
The fundamental problem of online multiplayer is that everybody plays games differently. For example, I’m a plodding, methodical gamer: In most FPS games, I figure out which guns I can use to scope the terrain, pick off any obvious problems I can hit at a distance, deal with anything that ticks off, and then carefully advance forward. I hoard resources and only whip out the big guns when I absolutely have to.
It’s not even that I’m not typically a go-in-guns-blazing guy, it’s that I don’t get people who do that. Similarly, I doubt the guy who finds his fun in walking into the level with two fully automatic rifles gets why I’m back there headshotting dudes one at a time. To me, that guy is Leroy Jenkins, and to him, I’m a tax accountant. That’s not a recipe for a fun game for anybody.
And then there’s the time problem. I have no hard data on this, but I’d lay down money that the ages of Call of Duty‘s biggest multiplayer gamers form a perfect bell curve with age 18 at the tip and 23 being where the participation really starts to slope off. Even if you want to play, it’s a matter of finding time, which becomes increasingly scarce as you get a day job, find out getting laid is easier now that you’ve gotten through puberty, and other distractions reveal themselves. Now try to coordinate an entire group of people going through that.
And furthermore, it’s really around that point that hanging out with people who don’t have responsibilities and really have nothing more important going on that topping the leaderboards gets annoying. It’s common to fault the players for this, but really, I don’t. I’m in my early thirties; what teenager wants to hang around a guy in his early thirties?
Soloplayer
One suspects that if you got your hands on some honest marketing data, most gamers would admit that they don’t even look at multiplayer features. Why would they? They’re just going to go unused, especially if they’re tacked on to a game with a great single-player campaign. It seems largely to exist because CEOs believe that at some point, they’ll hit the same vein of gold.
It’s sad in a way because there are some genuinely good multiplayer games out there. The Last Of Us and Batman: Arkham Origins both had interesting ideas, for example. But they’re dwarfed by the single-player games they’re bolted onto. I don’t expect multiplayer to die any time soon, although it’s telling that Wolfenstein: The New Order was allowed to just be a single-player game.
I expect to see more of that in the future. The truth is, online multiplayer games have a future, but not tied to single-player experiences. Don’t be surprised if the future finds us with two separate games, and we only pay for the experience we actually want.
You hit on a lot of valid points. I would love to play some multiplayer games, the one that immediately comes to mind is Left 4 Dead, but finding people who have the same free time as you is impossible. And you want to play with people you know, people who aren’t going to be assholes.
i agree with this 100%. Although I don’t necessarily want to see multi-player go away completely, I’d rather games be developed as either purely multi-player, or purely single player. trying to accommodate both divides game dev resources. I can see how from a business standpoint, the suits would prefer to make a game that appeals as broadly as possible. But i don’t think the market can handle the kind of mediocrity that plan is geared toward.
The purely multiplayer games I’m seeing are pretty fascinating. Screencheat is a good example.
Excellent points in this article. My multiplayer days are long gone, they were mainly my college years and that makes sense. Large groups of people all with consoles or access to a console and a variety of people to play with ect ect. Got class? Screw it, let’s play Call of Duty 2. (yes, Call of Duty 2)
I don’t play multiplayer anymore…I find it boring, annoying, and a general waste of time. I am an achievement whore, and the multiplayer achievements often elude me for the reasons above.
I also cannot stand the endless amount of whiny and annoying 12 year olds that play online.
I always thought that Titanfall would struggle. It’s an incredibly stupid way to make a game, to buy in you have to play multiplayer? No thank you.
I am solo gamer and I am fine with that.
Where do I even begin with this article… I understand your opinion, i totally disagree, but the way you make your points, the conclusions you draw are so absurd, that I’m at a loss at where to begin…
The simple fact that multiplayer games sell more copies, which is an actual fact, as opposed to your anecdotal “facts”, undercuts the entire premise of your post. Worst part: you don’t even spend one sentence on this fact. It’s astonishing.
I usually like your stuff Dan, but this article is click bait nonsense.
I should have said games with multiplayer components as opposed to multiplayer games.
I haven’t seen anything that demonstrates any sort of a “multiplayer bump,” but I’d be curious to read it if you’ve got it handy.
I think you mean to say that AAA studios think that Multiplayer elements increase the sells of games, but no, there isn’t any objective data that out there that proves this is true (I have several friends that work at EA who have said that everyone but upper management know this is bollucks and that people are going to either buy a game for the single or multiplayer experience, not because it has both).
EA are the originators of this theory after Dead Space sold only 1 million copies, but 3 mil played it because of resales. People dont sell games with MP back as quickly, which is why they added it to Dead Space 2, etc… Other examples are Uncharted and EA’s Mass Effect. So i call bullocks on your EA insiders…
So it’s not so much that it boosts sales, but it reduces the numbers of copies in used circulation? OK, actually, I can see that making a degree of financial sense. Still, they could try, you know, adding more depth to the single-player.
More than anything, Multiplayer ONLY games are a crap idea that needs to be thrown out. Titanfall lost all interest for me once they said there was no single player (and from what I’ve seen, not even a FFA game type).
I agree, but I’d be willing to bet that this sentiment is shared more by people that started gaming before multiplayer was a big thing. I have younger cousins that ONLY want multiplayer, smash strangers, win an arena play. I’m the pick through every corner, make sure to hit ever side-quest, replay with both alignments type, and I think it comes from growing up with a very different type of game.
I will say, I was really pleased with Wolfenstein’s decision to omit. I’m a big-time completionist, and the only time I venture into multiplayer is to hit the xbox achievements that I can’t get in solo games.
Oh, it’s definitely an age thing to some degree. My careful playstyle was beaten into me through years of dev dickery.
That said, I’m not discounting online multiplayer out of hand, just the idea that it needs to be bolted to every last game.
Well, I guess I’ll be that asshole, but I disagree. I bought an Xbox One in February to be ready for Titanfall (which I will admit was a mistake because I could have gotten Titanfall for free if I waited a month, but that’s neither here nor there). I still play Titanfall when I game, which isn’t that often anymore, thanks to work. The fact that it has no single-player is great, because frankly, I wouldn’t have fucking bothered with it because I knew going into it that the main draw is multiplayer. I still love single-player games like the Arkham franchise, but I would argue that, at least Xbox-wise, the future is multiplayer. Sunset Overdrive, the next big game on that platform, is multiplayer-heavy, while it looks to have a strong single-player game, the multiplayer looks epic, Halo is on the horizon, and that new Tom Clancy’s game is all online. I still have a spot in my heart for single-player, but it is quickly becoming a dinosaur.
I don’t think it’s an either/or thing, but rather games should choose one or the other. It’s getting to the point where one dev does the single-player and one does the multi.
As for Titanfall, it’s got good mechanics, but honestly, notice how the game had to spawn all these AI clods to get where it needed to be?
And for the record, you’re not being an asshole for disagreeing with me. I’m not the Gaming Messiah. If I was, really, I’d be too busy to write posts like this. :-)
This is an excellent point: “hanging out with people who don’t have responsibilities and really have nothing more important going on that topping the leaderboards gets annoying.” Most gamers feel this way. Games need a playlist for grownups: [www.penny-arcade.com]
And multi-player only games never sell as well as games with a single player component. Titanfall in particular was never going to be as successfull as it was expected to be. There’s a reason Call of Duty games always have single player campaigns full of impressive (if not bloated) set pieces.
Like I said, it’s a two-way street. I’m just as annoying to them as they are to me.
I managed to get into a Red Dead Redemption multiplayer game for the first time in two years a few weeks ago and I didn’t want to tell the two 17 year olds that they were in a lobby with a thirty year old who had too much time on his hands. They were just happy I wasn’t 12 and my voice had already changed.
Every multiplayer is essentially the same few modes repeated over and over. If the single player story mode isn’t any good, what the hell is the use?
I think it boils down to a couple points: play style and the want to play with friends. To be honest, I have zero interest in competitive MP anymore. Between the need to be playing constantly to be able to truly hold your own and the twelve year-olds calling you a ‘F*G’ because your k/d ratio isn’t up to their standards, it just has nothing there for me. I’m very much a ‘slowly stalk the level’ player as well when I’m playing any SP game and it can be infuriating to play with a ‘Leroy Jenkins-type’ when you’re trying to sneak up on some camp only to have them go all gung-ho and fuck up your slow stalk toward the ‘camp’ or whatever. Much like you, Dan, I’m in my early thirties and time is the biggest factor in trying to play any MP at all. But there have been several games, with more on the way, that have done a great job of making co-op MP great fun. The Borderlands games, the Payday games (though these are a pain to play SP since your AI teammates are trash), Destiny (at least thus far in the Beta), and the upcoming FarCry 4 and The Division all seem to showcase a game that can be played in single player but are more fun playing with a team. This is perfect for my friends and I as we’ve moved away from each other and thanks to being adults, have much less time to play games in general. However, it really is a joy to be able to drop into a game of Borderlands 2 with a friend and help him clear a mission, even if I’ve already cleared it personally. I think it’ll start being about creating a smarter MP experience for the games instead of how most games just feel like the MP is tacked on to the SP or vice-versa. The idea of the shared experience in a campaign just works for my friends and I at this point in time for some of these games, obviously a game like The Last of Us is meant to be played solo. Granted I know this isn’t for everyone, but I for one am very much looking forward to more co-op MP games allowing my friends and I to ‘hang out together’ for a few hours when we have the chance.
Its amazing how the more multi-player has taken off, the more un-social playing with other people has become.
I miss the old days with split screens and friends to punch when you die
This. A bunch of friends sitting around playing in the same room is the best gaming experience.
I want more LOCAL multiplayer… Games I can play with people in the same room as I am (outrageous, I know…)
Wouldn’t it be cool if there were games you could play with your friends while you were both in the same physical location? Why does every co-op have to be online you greedy whores?
Also an early 30s gamer weened on Sega Master System and NES. I have never played online MP and Im proud of it. It never appeals to me because back when I did play online stuff, Starcraft and Brood War, it became obvious to me that some people were only interested in their stats and not having a fair or great game. Disconnects, map hacks, whatever trick people used to give themselves an advantage, I just found it stupid.
I also have no desire to be called offensive and bigoted names by some phony e-thug hiding behind their internet connection. Its just not worth my time or energy. Additionally, Ive watched it turn my otherwise adult friends into 15 year old idiots who’s only desire is to troll other people online. I guess if that gets you off, good on you. But, I dont like it when that attitude becomes so prevalent, the fix becomes so needed, that you start trying to get it in real life, around real people, who supposively are your friends…
My best multiplayer experience ever was playing in the same room with a gay man who had a voice like Barry White. “Oh, you f***ed my mom? Well, I f***ed your dad. Like barbecue. Low and slow, baby. Low… and… slow.” To this day I kick myself for not having recorded that.
I hear you on turning friends into children. I used to play Madden online with a buddy of mine and he got so childish that when I told him I was tired of Madden and didn’t want to play anymore he threw a hissy fit and started an argument that basically ended our friendship.
I don’t play online multiplayer anymore.
Never been an MP player, do not have any desire to try it. I’m one of those who never even look at a game’s MP features.
I get enough online trolling just reading the daily news, I don’t need it while I’m trying to relax and play a game. Also true that I prefer the steady stalk method, and being paired with a Leroy Jenkins would drive me insane.
The brilliant MP game will be the one that balances all the approaches. Like you need the sniper to clear away some obstacles so the tank can pull a Kool-Aid man on the rest of the compound.
I agree, although I played a ton of Injustice and MK…..and I can’t wait to play MKX…….
4 player split screen >>>> all
on a 28 inch screen.
I think there is MP by yourself and MP with friends… For me I like gaming with my friends and we often seek out games that have multiplayer so we can play together. Though we each have our own solo preferences I personally get bored playing a game with nobody to talk to about what I am doing. So sometimes 3 of us will be playing 3 different games but in party chat sharing our experience….. bottom line is the ones who tack on the MP only to have it suck usually have outstanding solo campaigns so nobody cares (not why they bought game) and people who say they don’t care for MP probably don’t have friends or at least gamer friends
I’ve found, personally I like smaller MP for the most part. Titanfall moved this way, and it is a game I have yet to truly burn out on, simply play less as other titles have come out. But I always go back. Sunset Overdrive, The Division, the new Rainbow Six…all of these seem to be embracing that and I’m excited for them even without single player which is predominantly what I play.
The only large large scale MP I’ve ever really enjoyed was Battlefield, so I think there is definitely some refinement. Hopefully we can get back to some more party/group-centric MP that doesn’t require online connection but just linking up with some friends locally.
I agree 100%
Assassin’s Creed games were amazing before multiplayer. I’ll even admit the one on ACB was quite interesting, and the one on ACR added a few new features that we all felt would have made the ACB MP better. That said, the ones on ACIII and ACIV are utter crap, not to mention that the MP is probably the reason this series has become a shitty gold mine of yearly releases. They screwed up the story big time and I hate people who keep buying it just for the MP. I feel Ubisoft deserves being punished for ruining such a good series.
IMHO, multiplayer is what makes FPS games fun. The computer is too damn easy. The biggest point however, is that I dont want to pay $60 for a 8 hour game. Add in the multiplayer and all of the sudden I’ve got 100 hours invested.