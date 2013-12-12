Why Gaming Videos Are Being Targeted On YouTube

If you watch a lot of gaming videos on YouTube, you may have noticed a lot of people freaking out. The term “Content ID” may have been bandied about. But for those unfamiliar, here’s what’s going on, why it’s threatening an entire subculture on YouTube… and why the people who would seem to be directly in charge of it can’t make it stop.
Content ID? Isn’t that how YouTube finds pirates?
Yep! Essentially Content ID is a system automated to spot copyrighted content and to deal with it, so YouTube doesn’t get shut down in court. Being run by a computer and not a human being, Content ID is notoriously a rules lawyer, finicky, and dumb. It’ll even yank your video for using Creative Commons music.
So gaming companies decided to crack down?
No, actually. While publishers can have a somewhat…complicated relationship with Let’s Plays and the like, as a rule they see them as free advertising. Quite a few publishers, including heavyweights like Ubisoft, have already stepped in on the side of the YouTubers. This is all YouTube, and a few unscrupulous types.
This seems like more of an annoyance than anything else.
When you get a Content ID notice slapped on you, the money from your video goes to the person making the claim, until the claim is lifted. For some YouTubers, this is the equivalent of being fired out of nowhere from their jobs. Also, once the claim is filed, in effect it’s impossible to start making money on that video again. Not every YouTube channel has a lawyer behind it.
Ah. That’s crappy. So if game publishers aren’t doing this, who is?
Deep Silver, another pro-YouTube publisher, has perhaps unintentionally revealed what’s been going on:
A channel named “4GamerMovie” has been claiming reviews, Let’s Plays, and Walkthrough videos for our games, including Metro: Last Light. We raised this issue with YouTube late last evening (CET) and from the reports we’ve gotten in the past hours, it seems that claims by this channel have been lifted… Claims on titles like Saints Row IV, Dead Island Riptide, and Metro: Last Light have also been made by two companies involved with music: IDOL and Shock Entertainment Pty. Some claims are even about visual content. At the time of writing, this has not been resolved yet.
Oh, hell, somebody realized they could scam YouTube using Content ID, didn’t they?
To some degree. Considering some of the odd claims, like BAFTA and Hearst, it seems more commonly that Content ID is matching footage or audio from cutscenes to footage of the video being blocked and acting according to its programming. In the case of the music, it’s not really clear if buying the music off a company means YouTubers are protected when they make the video. Ubisoft, for example, is painstakingly going video by video and lifting claims filed by idol, their music library firm.
Is there a way to resolve this quickly?
Probably not. YouTube has essentially said “We’ve changed our policies, suck it.” But the good news is that game publishers ultimately have more heft than music library companies, especially when said game publishers spend millions on music libraries.
But that this will be settled in the long run is little comfort to the little guy getting screwed now. Here’s hoping this is solved soon.
What about the games that allow people to upload clips to YouTube?
That’s unclear, but they might get hit as well if this keeps up.
I’m conflicted. On one hand, I am thankful for walkthrough videos for helping with Altair’s Armor and the stupid goddamn ending to ACIII. On the other, must angrier hand, anything that impedes people who think we want to watch their gameplay clips is fine by me.
The simple solution there is to not watch them, though. I actually find Let’s Plays mind-rendingly annoying, but those guys don’t deserve to get screwed out of money because I don’t like them.
That strikes me as generalizing. Let’s Plays can have a purpose, and they can be very entertaining. Of course most of it is garbage, but you can’t disregard an entire sub-culture when there is some legitimate entertainment/purpose within. It’s like when people say they hate country music, “except for some of the better songs”. No, you just like good country and don’t like bad country. But whatever, the only Let’s Plays I watch are Two Best Friends, the occasional walkthrough because I have no idea what I’m doing, and Retsupurae which is a video series built on mocking bad Let’s Plays.
“those guys don’t deserve to get screwed out of money because I don’t like them.”
“What’s that, I can’t hear you over the sound of me writing another post about how the people in Hollywood that make the most money dont deserve it because they’re not as gifable as the spankbank material I gravitate toward.” – Josh Kurp
Unless Kurp is a supervillain, he isn’t unleashing robots onto people he doesn’t like to take the money they made off their work, though.
I think.
Two Best Friends have Machinima backing them, which gives me some hope. They’re the only ones I care about. Smaller walkthroughs should be safe, cause it’s not removing them, just taking away payment, right?
This sucks. Most of my favorite YouTubers are almost exclusively Lets-Players.YouTube needs to figure their shit out
I’m having trouble finding sympathy here. So now those guys won’t get paid for playing video games and talking? They were lucky they made any money in the first place. “YouTuber” isn’t a job and they were foolish to think it would carry on forever.
Its as much of a job as any entertainment job is. Do you think actors/comedians/any other entertainers shouldn’t get paid either?
The problem is that, for example, if they’re talking and some background music is playing, music companies are basically trying to jack the ad revenue on a thin pretext.
We can go back and forth on the legitimacy of YouTuber as job all day, but the reality is, they put work into these videos; they’ve spent years, in some cases, building fan bases; and even if it’s just a fan thing, it’s still a huge slap in the face to be told your work has no legitimacy because somebody has more lawyers than you.
If you can make money off of it consistently and make enough to keep yourself going, I’m pretty sure it’s a job. Blogging wasn’t a job before but how do you think these guys get paid?
Man this sucks. I follow a few people on youtube that record themselves playing games (though “Let’s Play” isn’t in the titles). It’s mostly online pc games that are either free or cheap though. Not any console games. One guy playing Slenderman gets the scare of his life when his roommate, who’d been hiding in the room the entire time, jumps out from behind him with a “Slender” mask on and the dude runs outta the room screaming. I’m laughing about it just typing this out lol.
