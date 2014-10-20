Why Is Lockheed Building A Fusion Reactor? A Non-Nerd Explainer

Lockheed Martin just did the scientific equivalent of whipping it out and slapping it onto the table: They’ve promised to deliver a working fusion reactor within ten years. So, why the big promises, and more importantly, can Lockheed actually deliver?
What is fusion?
It’s the process of slamming two atoms of one element together really hard to make them an atom of the next element on the periodic table. In this case, it’s two hydrogen atoms and a helium atom. Essentially, it’s what the sun does on a daily basis.
Oh. That sounds hard.
Yeeeeeeep. Work on fusion reactors started in the ’50s, and we still haven’t cracked it, partially because a fusion reactor will heat up to, oh, about 200 million degrees, so you have to contain it with light or magnets. Although there have been some important breakthroughs, in that we’ve proven it’s possible and given a guy named Omar Hurricane the single best pick-up line in human history. Now it’s just a question of getting the reaction going and keeping it going.
So Lockheed Martin is making big promises?
Lockheed Martin has just basically announced they’re going to change the course of human history within a decade. Promises don’t get bigger than that.
Can they pull it off?
Good question. The basic physics work; Lockheed’s not reinventing the wheel there, they’re containing the reaction with magnetic fields. What’s different is that usually fusion reactors use a donut shape called a tokamak, and Lockheed is using what amounts to a tube with a powerful magnetic wall; the more the reaction pushes against the wall, the stronger the wall pushes back.
Also, there are a few challenges. Their reaction design generates the radioactive isotope tritium and some parts of their reactor will be radioactive, although not on the order of fissionable material.
And the timeline is ambitious; promising to do in ten years what the rest of the scientific community couldn’t do in 70 is either an announcement of confidence or utter hubris.
What happens if they do pull it off?
Their spec commercial unit could power 80,000 homes for a year off 50 pounds of fuel. Energy demand has risen dramatically over the last few years, and a fusion reaction would be self-fueling, self-sustaining, and draw more power out of it than you put into it. That would essentially end oil wars, crush pollution, and give us essentially limitless energy. So, yeah, things would change a little bit.
I am very hopeful but not holding my immediate breath. I liked Ars Technnica’s take on this was that essentially they are looking for investors to spread out cost on building and testing this thing should it not pan out.
If DARPA doesn’t have at least a finger in this particular pie I’m going to be shocked.
It’s the Skunkworks baby. Next to DARPA, they’re the kingshit of cool ass, crazy tech.
And robots that will enslave us all. But hey, small price to pay to reduce carbon pollution I suppose.
Let’s see if Big Oil doesn’t torpedo this idea before Lockheed get’s it’s feet wet. There is a reason fusion has sat by the wayside…and money is that reason. Lockheed is banking on turning this into the next big energy generator for the world and laughing all the way to the bank. If the big Oil corporations allow this they are signing their own death warrant. Let’s see how long it takes for Shell to get boots on the ground to take Lockheed out.
If there’s one industry I’ll take in a war against Big Oil, it’s the guys who make the missiles.
If there’s one industry I’ll take in a war against Big Oil, it’s the guys who think they can build a fusion reactor in the next 10 years.
Oil companies could not care less about this. Coal producers probably aren’t happy.
Also, the real problem has been containing a tiny sun within a powerful magnetic field. That’s a bit of a tricky problem.
Would this be the same way that people who made horse carriages strangled the car companies in their cribs?
Dan…you must have missed this but apparently the fusion reactors will be small enough to power most vehicles. This would effectively kill Big Oil. The car made them what they are today…
@cajunhawk They’re the size of jet turbines.
I think just the reactor is projected to be the size of a tractor trailer and even if you could get them that small having everyone own and drive around over a nuclear reactor would need to clear so many safety regulatory hurdles it defies imagination.
Theoretically, but I mean if you spending billions of dollars spending on in the technology that works over the one that might work is a big deal. Which is not to say research shouldn’t be done, just that risk aversion exists for a reason.
Hey, whatever gets us building NASA’s theoretical warp drive faster, I’m all for.
I for one welcome our new nuclear-powered fusion overlords…
I’ve not read a lot on it, but I thought a major sticking point was the tremendous amount of energy and engineering required for fusion that made the cost/benefit not practical for usage?
Unless of course this will just be for the military, then cost be damned! Power for the ships, taxes for the people.
In theory, once it’s up and going, the power generated will outstrip the power needed. Basically they’ll self-operate.
Well, we’re gonna run out of it, eventually. Also, there’s that whole killing the planet thing.
A) Isn’t tritium the stuff Malcolm McDowell used to snuff out stars in Star Trek: Generations?
B) If they pull this off everybody gets his own Millennium Falcon or at least a TIE fighter, right?
