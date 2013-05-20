Why The Biggest Change To ‘Man Of Steel’ May Be Minor

By all accounts, one of the bad ideas from the bleak early 2000s attempts to revive Superman has actually made it into the upcoming Man of Steel. But is it such a bad idea? Possible spoilers will follow.
So, here it goes: Instead of sending his son Kal-El away to Earth to save him from an exploding Krypton, Jor-El apparently packs him off to save him from a bloody civil war that the House of El is about to be on the losing end of. This is something the trailers hint at, and is supposedly why we see Zod, lots of Kryptonians, and lots of spaceships in the trailers.
However, a few points do need to be made, starting with:
Kryptonians May Still Be Around, But Krypton Might Not Be
Zod is the kind of insane despot willing to drop a planet-cracker to make a point. Since the entire Earth is threatened in this movie, and Hollywood screenwriters are painfully predictable creatures, my guess is that said planet-cracker will be making an appearance early on in the movie, and turn up again during the third act. Or, of course, Zod has been chasing after Kal-El and left behind a doomed planet. Really, we have multiple options for Zod dickery to choose from here.
Even In The Comics, Superman Was Nowhere Close To The Last Kryptonian
You know, for a supposedly extinct species there are a hell of a lot of Kryptonians running around. Argo City survives for a while as just a floating rock in space, there’s the bottle city of Kandor which never gets expanded up to normal size because Superman is a dick, Kryptonians boned some of the natives on another planet and spawned the Daxamites, there’s Zod and all the other criminals dumped in the Phantom Zone, and this isn’t even getting into the various robots, animals, plants, oh, and biological weapons like Doomsday Krypton apparently dumped on Earth because screw you, that’s why.
So there’s a lot of leeway here for Zod and his crew to show up and kick ass without sparing Krypton.
It’s Kind Of Unrealistic That Jor-El Is The Only Seismologist On A Planet Of Scientists
Granted, using the term “realism” to describe a fake planet named after a gas populated by either pulp SF tropes or asexual intellectual weirdoes is a bit much. But you have to admit, planet-shattering forces are, scientifically, really, really hard to miss. Jor-El sending his son away because he doesn’t want him violently murdered by a despotic lunatic makes a lot more sense, as a story, than his being the only seismologist with a working brain on a planet that is canonically unstable, geologically speaking.
It Doesn’t Change The Overall Theme Of The Story
Many arguments are made that Superman was so popular at first because of his origin: In many ways, Superman is the ultimate American, somebody who emigrates here in desperate circumstances, only to rise to be the best of the best. In 1938, that was almost freakishly resonant with the experience of too many kids, newly minted Americans and scared out of their wits. Unfortunately, it only got moreso as time went on.
Even today, it’s a little hard to argue that a man being chased from his home by a despotic tyrant isn’t a fairly common part of the American immigration experience. Making the destruction metaphorical rather than literal doesn’t change the tone of the story much. Superman is still a man without a home, and most importantly, he’s still the good guy.
I suppose the Kryptonians are a very advanced species and Jor-el knows that his son will have abilities above and beyond the inhabitants of earth. Is that a secret that only he knows? Is it common knowledge? Why wouldn’t everyone on Krypton just come to Earth where they could basically live as gods?
Earth would be easy pickings. That’s also why we don’t want to encounter any aliens in real life. They will most likely be more advanced than us and we can be easily displaced. That’s the history of native earth species. I don’t see why it wouldn’t work on a galactic level.
For the same reason we don’t all move to the worst neighborhoods in our area: Yeah, we may be able to stretch ourselves a lot further… but we’d be living in the worst neighborhoods in our area.
That’s why I’m not concerned about alien invasion: It’s like being concerned New Yorkers will invade some Tennessee hill town. Why would they?
“Does this Steak n’ Shake serve fair trade gravy? Hansel, Truth, get your scarves, we’re leaving.”
On the other hand, ask the Cherokee about the aliens who invaded the village they used to call Tanasi.
As some one from New York State but not New York City I might have to disagree with your example Dan on New Yorkers not going to other people’s towns and telling them what to do. (Yeah I know I’m closer but especially to my friends in towns where people from NYC vacation it is a touchy subject).
I’m pretty sure I read somewhere that they confirmed Krypton actually does indeed explode. I guess we’ll have to wait and see though.
Poor Kandor. ::stifles painful laughter::
I remember a tweet from Russel Crowe that basically confirmed that Krypton was destroyed. I’ve also read press release stuff that mention the Phantom Zone, (also, if you look up in the banner picture, Zod is clearly in some kind of restraints).
My guess is that there was a civil war, Zod lost and was sentenced to the Phantom Zone, but by that point was too late for the planet.
Honestly, I kind of hope what happens is that the planet is just utterly trashed by civil war. Partially because Kryptonian technology going crazy would be awesome.