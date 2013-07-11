Why ‘Pacific Rim’ Is Going To Take Hollywood By Surprise

Yes, we know, we talk a lot about Pacific Rim around here. That’s because we’re excited for it, and we’re not alone. But according to Hollywood, nobody else is excited for it and Adam Sandler will easily beat the ass of a bunch of giant robots at the box office. Oh? Wanna bet?
To be fair, this isn’t just an ass pull on the part of some Hollywood executives hoping to keep farting out reboots, it’s based on audience awareness of the movie and box office pundits are assuming that it’s only going to make $30 million or so this weekend. That’s why all the trailers and TV spots: Warner Bros. trying to raise awareness of the general public as much as possible. Some argue Grown-Ups 2 is doing a better job of it.
That said, though, if we had to lay a bet, we’d say Pacific Rim handily clobbers Adam Sandler, and will make a run at #1 this weekend. Why? A few reasons.
The Reviews Are Great
Honestly, it’s easy to expect critics to dismiss a movie out of hand for having a giant monster in it. But instead, the word for Pacific Rim is surprisingly strong (with one exception), especially considering it’s a genre movie. While Hollywood loves to gloat that critics don’t mean anything, the reality is, movies with a broad appeal that also appeal to critics tend to do better than those that don’t. If you want an example, look no further than The Lone Ranger, which might actually be outgrossed by its inevitable porn parody The Long Ranger. Also, there’s another factor at work…
The Word Of Mouth Is Also Great
We’ve already done a brief story on what celebrities (and Rob Liefield) think of the movie courtesy of Twitter, and they haven’t stopped weighing in with a thumbs-up since, Patton Oswalt’s standing out in particular. And they’re far from alone on that; the general consensus is that it’s a great movie. That’s reflected in Fandango’s ticket data: Currently, 60% of all ticket presales are going towards Pacific Rim.
Warner Bros. Is Weighting Screenings Towards 3D
It’s always fun to check the screening times of movies: It tells you a lot about studio strategy. Currently, in my area, all the first screenings of Pacific Rim are in 3D, and 3D screenings are more widely available than 2D. Obviously, that’s to boost the numbers… so, you know, it’ll probably work.
And Finally, Box Office Predictions Tend To Get Genre Movies Wrong
It’s a pretty consistent pattern; box office prediction, never an exact science, tends to lowball when it comes to genre movies. Man Of Steel was widely predicted to make a solid $90 million or so: It grossed $113 million in its opening weekend instead. Iron Man 3 was totally going to make “over $125 million”… except instead it made $175 million.
And that’s just this summer. It’s a consistent pattern: Box office analysts insist nobody but useless nerds will go see a movie, and then people show up in droves. Yet, they refuse to acknowledge that maybe their model needs some tweaking.
Will Pacific Rim be number one? Maybe. Despicable Me 2 is a kids’ movie, and you never count out a kids’ movie, especially with decent reviews. But one way or the other, the giant robots are going to take Hollywood by surprise.
If Pacific Rim loses to Grown Ups 2, a movie I’m not sure anybody asked for, I for one will welcome our new Kaiju lords….or at the very least the Ancient Ones from Cabin in the Woods…they may be evil but at least they wouldn’t condone the making of that movie
If that happens I’ll welcome our new overlords right along with you.
I for one welcome our new kaiju overlords, and would happily aid them in rounding up those resistant to their rule.
This is Kent Brockman, signing off.
What are the chances that “cancelling the apocalypse” actually refers to making sure Happy Madison doesn’t make enough money to warrant Grown Ups 3?
Well if there’s anyone who could do it, its Stacker “Heimdal” Luther.
Man, I’m just really skeptical about this movie at this point. Still going to see it though, so obviously they’ll get my money to add to the opening gross.
I can see this movie bombing, no matter how great it may be.
All the first screenings of Pacific Rim were in 3D where I live as well, which is stupid. I refuse to see any movie in 3D
I don’t want to live in a world where Adam Sandler has a movie open at #1. It’s not ’96 anymore guys.
Honestly, I’d like to live in a world where an Adam Sandler movie opens at #1, but instead he keeps making this crap.
You mean he keeps making #2. Or was that too Sandlerian a joke?
Seriously, what is Sandlers’ audience?
It’s not people under 25, none of them have a clue who he is.
It’s not people over 30, we’re fucking sick of him.
WHO SEES HIS MOVIES?
25-30 year olds?
Ehhhh I dunno. There are plenty of people over 30 who still think Adam Sandler movies are hilarious. They are horribly, catastrophically wrong, but they still exist.
I’m just sick and freaking tired of seeing his stupid face, and all his buddes’ stupid faces, on every network and sporting event whenever he has a new movie. I can ignore his movies easily enough, but I still see his dumb ass on the TV every day.
Ah yes Buckaroo B, it must be the pirates who downloaded the movie that accounted for Grown Ups making over 271 million at the box office.
i like so much grow up but pacific rim are not sure that the movie pacific rim goinng to be a big blockuster movie
This movie lived up to the hype. It was really, really fun. If you like kaiju movies this is the one you’ve been waiting for.
Totally lived up to the hype.
best movie i’ve seen this year
the action scenes were great because of the lack of “michael bay’s camera flies eveyrwhere so you cannot see crap” technique
some minor plotholes here and there but all acceptable
but the female lead’s acting was crap, the little girl acting as the young mako acted tons better than her
oh and my brain just could not accept that Charlie Hunnam is not Channing Tatum
Neither is going to top Despicable Me 2.
I still think it’s going to make its budget back on foreign box office alone.
“In South Korea, it opened 209 percent ahead of Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which went on to gross north of $300 million internationally”
It should do quite well in Asia. If it can come close to 80 million here, I think we might get the sequel.
Oh wow Box Office Mojo is calling it to win the weekend for 46, DM2 with 25, and Grown Ups 2 with 38
*45