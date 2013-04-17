Why Politicans Are Blaming Video Games For Violence More Than Ever

You’d think that, with the Brown Vs. ESA decision making video games protected free speech, that politicans would just pack it in.
Instead they’ve been going after video games even more vociferously. Even people who really should know better, like Diane Fienstein, have been insisting that Congress must regulate video games.
But why?
Brown Vs. Entertainment Merchants Association is one of the stranger cases to come out of the Supreme Court. The lead opinion was authored by Justice Antonin Scalia, not exactly a guy noted for leading the charge on freedom of speech in the court system, and is essentially unassailable. Here’s what would need to happen for the court to reexamine Brown Vs. ESA:
- There would have to be strong scientific evidence that playing violent video games actually causes violence.
- The lawmakers would also have to demonstrate that parents were completely powerless to keep inappropriate audiences from playing a video game.
- On top of that, they’d have to prove the industry is not properly regulating itself.
If that seems like an impossible standard… why, yes. Yes it is.
The irony is that impossible standard makes it ideal for politicians to blame video games, if they’re even aware of the ruling in the first place. Politics is a discipline where no matter what you do, you’re going to make somebody angry, so, to keep your job, you have to enrage the right people.
So video games are perfect. Old people are scared of them; old people vote at a much higher rate than young people; and, most importantly, you don’t have to actually do anything. You can talk tough, do nothing, and if a constituent angrily asks why you aren’t controlling video games, you just tell them that the Supreme Court is tying your hands.
But don’t worry, you’re sure evidence will come through about how video games are totally the cause of murder aaaaaaany day now.
In short, politicians have free license to blame video games because it gives them the ability to pretend to be doing something. So, if they’re representing your district or state, write them a polite letter informing them of the Supreme Court’s decision. But if you don’t, just ignore them. The less attention they get, the less likely they are to waste their time and your money.
::slams head into desk::
Desks cause headaches, they should be regulated!
You can forget that, man. The National Desk Association has a lobbying outfit even better than the NRA’s.
do not under any circumstances ignore them. they do what they do in response to outside pressure. that background check bill failed today because 41 of those clowns felt like they could get away with voting no, that the outcry if they voted yes and agreed with 90% of the country, would be greater than the outcry when they voted no. And saying “Just ignore them and they’ll go away” feeds right into that.
So don’t ignore them, do the opposite. Call their office. Write pen and paper letters to their office. sign on to petitions. protest outside their office. volunteer on their opponent’s campaign, contribute money to their opponent, vote for their opponent, register your friends and get THEM to vote for their opponent. We win when they’ve been cowed enough to do what everyone knows we want.
+ infinity
It’s important to sort chickenshit behavior from bullshit posturing with many politicians. What you’re citing is chickenshit behavior, the video game stuff is bullshit posturing.
Why so many metaphors about politics involve feces is an exercise I’ll leave to the reader.
You treat both the same: when they misbehave, you hit them with a newspaper until they stop doing it.
I’ll bet if you ask most politicians they thing the Government should regulate Video Games in the same way it regulates the Motion Picture Industry.
Sadly they would be correct, but they would have no idea why.
I always think of this scene from Slapshot when I hear stories like this.
[www.youtube.com]
Starting at 1:15 this lady throws down the standard argument you hear from these types.
Then Paul Newman responds the only way you can, “You’re fucked.”
I just always ask people, “So, wait, you think I’m mentally ill? Do I need to worry you’re going to shoot me on sight?”
While I largely agree with your entire sentiment, Dan, I still think the media we consume is worth discussing at times like this.
Now hear me out. Under no circumstances am I suggesting that video games directly cause violence in real life. I think video games (can be and often are) art and we should never let the government censor it.
That said, I do think it says something that the best selling games tend to be fairly violent. Try to consider the sheer amount of hyper-brutal games there are: most shooters, God of War, etc. Surely this says something about our culture’s relationship with aggressive behavior. We champion Han when he shoots first. We cheer when John McClane shoots everyone in the face. Our favorite movie villain is the Joker. Again, GTA can’t be the sole reason for a random act of violence. It’s problematic to say that an individual who does something unspeakable, an individual who might have been strongly bullied or have serious mental health issues, did this thing because of a game. But to completely deny any possibility of a correlation is irresponsible, in my opinion.
Another thing I’m curious about is the how the level of interactivity exclusive to the medium of video games effects the brain. No one would argue that games provide a level of immersion that movies can’t provide. Have we had studies done on this? Not trying to jump to conclusions, but I’d be surprised if the degree of involvement exclusive to games had ZERO impact on already troubled individuals.
GTA is ultimately commentary on the ugly side of the American Dream. So are the best mob movies. The Joker’s thesis on humanity is disproven at the end of The Dark Knight. Some of the best art uses violence to make a statement about our culture as a whole. But sometimes I question the content I consume. I think it’s perfectly healthy to talk about how necessary or effective some of Tarantino’s stuff. It’s irresponsible of him to shoot down the question every time with a “I do whatever the fuck I want.” That’s just as unproductive as blaming movies and games in the first place.
Wow. Sorry for the rant, everyone. I’d be interested to get Dan’s (or anyone else’s) thoughts on what I said. Because, you know, I need more excuses to be unproductive today. Super Hans out.
An important comment, I think. Whatever mass culture we consume, video games, movies, books, whatever, we should “question [its] content,” as Hans says. I’d like to push Dan on his first bullet point about the Brown case: consider the possibility that this is a literally impossible standard (and thus a straw man). I’m dubious of anyone’s ability to provide “scientific” evidence of a link between real violence and violence in video games. What does “scientific” even mean in this case? The sorts of experiments or surveys done by social scientists to try to answer questions like this strike me as dubious, at best.
Seems to me that the question of violence in video games is better left to sociologists, cultural anthropologists, and cultural historians, who are willing to play around with probably unanswerable questions in a much broader (temporally and culturally) context. The problem for people like Dan, who want scientific proof, and are fixated on the “old people” thing (to which…really? Maybe I’m working from a sample of one young person, myself, but….Come on, really?) is that such research can’t provide a definitive answer, just possible answers and interpretations.
I think it’s short-sighted for people to react viscerally to violent content and say, look! That’s what’s causing gun violence! I think it’s equally short-sighted to circle the wagons and insist a priori (which is what Dan is really doing, I think) that there is nothing to see here.
To reiterate, Hans is right to say we should all question the content we consume.
I think it’s a good point that we should question everything with an open mind. I think most of the problems out there right now would be dealt with much better if people would just examine them with an open mind. Be willing to question everything. Saying anything is off the table to question brings about some of the worst consequences.
That said, I really try to have an open mind about this stuff, but I do grow weary of the arguments of people that will not try to see the other side of things. The possibility that people do things because people make bad decisions. That it always boils down to blame. Why wouldn’t the blame fall directly on the person that performed the act first. Why is it always something else? Why do people constantly look everywhere, but where they should.
An open mind is reasonable, but to be honest, we are a non-violent society with some of the least violent entertainment in human history. Look up, say, Jacobean revenge dramas if you don’t believe me.
Secondly, if a person is mentally disturbed, anything will set them off. They’re not machines. Why are we focusing on whether or not something will set them off instead of getting them help?
I tend to agree with this sentiment. Video games are not to be blamed for anything, but I do believe that with each passing generation we consume more violence (and sex, etc) than the previous one and we shouldn’t be surprised if we start to see it played out in society. Violent games and more graphic TV/movies lead to desensitizing the masses. Look back 20 years at the TV and movies we watched compared today, there is just no comparison.
In no way do I think government should be regulating anything, I fail to see how Congress can fix anything here. But not recognizing that the violence and graphic nature of what we consume is likely leading to desensitizing is missing a key element in some of the random acts of violence we see played out in society by troubled individuals.
Dianne Feinstein is an idiot, she does not know better. Old people are still stuck in this mentality that video games are predominantly for children, and not adults. That is not only untrue, but the government doesn’t have trouble regulating tobacco, alcohol or movies.
This is what happens when you have such a sexually repressed society.
If they start doing background checks for video game purchases before gun purchases I’m moving to Canada. Or maybe England. I can fake an English accent.
I think it’s hilarious that the same generation that laughed when their parents told them that Rock and Roll will make you worship the devil is now thorougly convinced that video games turn children into killcrazy murder machines.
Holy crap. I never even thought of that, but that fits perfectly. Haha…
You get old, you get scared. It happens.