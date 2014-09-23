Why Was There A Polar Bear At A Climate Change Protest In NYC And Why Did It Get Arrested?

There’s a climate change protest currently going on in NYC, you may have heard about it. It’s called Flood Wall Street. It blocked traffic for several hours in the city and WHY IS THERE A POLAR BEAR HERE? WHO INVITED THE POLAR BEAR YOU GUYS?

But why is the polar bear just sitting there? Why is he staring? I get that he wants to blend in, I get that he wants to protest climate change but he can just eat everybody and end the whole thing? Seriously. And while we’re at it, why isn’t the polar bear doing important things, like finding Pete Campbell? God, you’re the worst polar bear.