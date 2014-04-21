Why You Don’t Want A ‘BioShock’ Movie

No idea in Hollywood ever dies for good, and so it is with a BioShock movie. Apparently, Sony has been making quiet noises behind the scenes of making that happen. And really, those noises should stay there.
BioShock’s Story Only Works In Video Games
The brief and painful history of video game adaptations is littered with terrible ideas. While a spare handful of movies have managed to be worth watching once, for the most part it’s crap.
That’s because video games are all about player agency: i.e. you run around and make things happen. It’s true that game designers set up events in a certain order for you to make happen, but the point is, you still flip the levers and shoot the mooks to continue the story. You are the protagonist. That’s the whole idea.
BioShock is essentially a game about the illusion of free will in video games, and that’s what gives the central twist its power. Ken Levine essentially yanks away the illusion inside the plot of the game and yanks your chain nice and hard. But that doesn’t work in a movie: You’re passively watching events unfold. It’s a cute twist, but it’s not going to do much.
The Political Message Will Be Removed
At minimum, doing BioShock remotely right, even if it’s Jason Statham in front of a green screen, is going to cost $80 million. Movie studios are often criticized for fearing art, but come on; if you’re dropping $80 million on something, you want to get that money back.
As a result, anything that might poke anybody is carefully sanded off. It doesn’t help that you can keep Andrew Ryan’s motivations vague and it still works. If Sony is faced with a choice between getting yelled at by people and not getting yelled at, they’ll take the latter every time.
It Won’t Be Rated R
Again, Sony wants to make its money back. Scrub off some of the gore, take out some of the profanity, and you’ve got a nice inoffensive horror/action flick.
And Most Importantly: Sony Knows It Doesn’t Need The Fandom
Part of the reason BioShock might be going to Sony is that Sony has learned it can essentially ignore the nerds and they’ll pay up anyway. This is the studio that heard the fans gripe, at length, about The Amazing Spider-Man and saw it make $750 million. The sequel, the subject of even more griping, just opened to $47 million worldwide and pantsed Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Sony doesn’t care what you think; Sony knows it’ll get you in the end.
In other words, if BioShock happens, it’ll be sanitized, dumbed down, and poorly translated. We’ll stick with the game, thanks.
Counter Point: You put the Rock in a wet suit, flippers and a snorkle, have him burst through walls, hold up a power drill and have him say: “I’m the Big Daddy” while giving the eyebrow. Now there’s the Bioshock movie we deserve.
BioShock Too: Terry Crews and the Rock destroy shit underwater
I was going to come in here just to say “You could never criticize capitalism in a major Hollywood production, so the whole thing won’t work.”, but I see you mentioned that. All good points, Dan.
Hollywood does almost nothing but criticize capitalism. It’s hypocritical of them but they do it.
I don’t agree with the first point, but the other three are solid. I never felt like I had much free will in BioShock. There was more spatial freedom than in the average game, in terms of backtracking, and of course you could choose what to do with the little sisters, but things were pretty linear in terms of story progression. So I don’t feel like there’d really be much of a difference between a player’s agency and a viewer’s agency.
But yeah, I don’t think they would do a good job with that story in a major motion picture. Maybe if they decided to tell a totally different story set in Rapture, that could work. Or in Columbia.
I want this about as much as I want A new Bioshock game. I love the series but i’m okay with it being over.
I don’t think they will be able to get the level of psycho christain singing that it deserves either…. They will complain…