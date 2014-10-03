Meet The Woman Who Orchestrated That Wild Teacher-Student Threesome

On Thursday evening, we learned more about the threesome that landed two Louisiana teachers in jail. According to police, 32-year-old Shelly Dufresne (pictured above) carried on a sexual relationship with the 16-year-old student for quite some time. There were “at least” two sexual encounters (and probably more) before the menage a trois on September 12th. Moreover, it appears Dufrense orchestrated the threesome, coaxing the other teacher, 24-year-old Rachel Respess into hosting at her apartment.

Dufresne “enticed and transported” the teen to Respass’ apartment, with the purpose of engaging in sexual acts, and she “approached (Respess) in order to proposition her into joining the sexual encounter.” Respess told detectives she was aware that Dufresne was bringing the boy to her apartment for sex. At the apartment, the boy told police, he had sex with both women. While Respess was having intercourse with him, Dufresne “began intimately kissing (Respess) in an attempt to arouse all parties involved, all who were complete(ly) disrobed.”

I’m almost positive this whole story’s based on the 1998 film, Wild Things, but I digress.

Investigators say they have no doubt sexual intercourse occurred and believe there is a tape of the incident. Both Dufresne and Respess have been released on $7,000 bond. If convicted, they face 17 1/2 years in prison.

[Nola.com]