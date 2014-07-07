Will ‘Arrow’ Be Tied To ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’?

DC is basically cramming every possible character they can get away with in Batman V. Superman. Wonder Woman, Cyborg, hell, they’ve probably got Ambush Bug running around in the after-credits teaser. But there’s one superhero who definitely won’t be in the movie…
…And that would be Green Arrow. Although the reasons why are less to do with DC hating Ollie Queen, and more to do with logistics, according to Stephen Amell:
I’m not going to be in Batman V Superman. Everything here boils down to logistics… But keep in mind, playing Arrow on television isn’t a consolation prize. We play the definitive versions of our characters in the DC Universe.
Does that mean nobody will try to take Emily Bett Rickard’s place as Felicity Smoak? Because it’s safe to say all of nerddom is 100% OK with that. Beyond that, though, it raises an interesting question in how, and if, DC is planning to tie its cult TV series and its big-budget movie series together. It’s kind of hard to see Arrow fitting in with Man Of Steel, for a host of reasons, the least of which being that the city is so self-involved Metropolis getting utterly trashed just doesn’t show up on their radar. It would also lock DC and Warners into some casting decisions, including major characters like The Flash and Deathstroke.
Then again, it would also explain the seemingly relentless rumors that sooner or later Arrow will be crossing paths with Nightwing and why Batman villains will apparently be turning up in the third season of the show. Worth noting is that in current DC continuity, Ollie is not a member of the Justice League, but rather the anti-Justice League strike team assembled by the American government, currently fighting aliens in Canada. Yes, comics are weird.
Somehow, we suspect that not even DC really knows how this is going to work. Either way, just focus on keeping the movies and TV shows worth watching, guys. That’s really all we ask.
I just read that Brandon Routh will be playing Ray Palmer on the next season of Arrow. He’s got a 14 episode arc and will be a love interest for Felicity. I guess size doesn’t matter to her.
I like Routh, he’s had a good sense of humor about himself and played some fun parts. Although Dylan Dog is an abomination.
If you’ve read Ultimates, you know how Hank Pym makes use of that ability.
@Darkest Timeline Zach Morris Dyaln Dog was bad but not due to Routh. I also enjoyed his run on Chuck, and frankly his Todd in Scott Pilgrim was just great.
@Duchess Dog was just low budget bad, really. But I agree, not on him. Like I said, I like him, so I’m happy to see him in more genre stuff.
I’d love to see this world connected to the BvS world. Just make the events of Man of Steel take place between seasons 2 and 3 of Arrow.
I dunno, I like the idea of Starling City being full of provincial townies that act like any tragic event that happens near them is far more important than your tragic event. It would fit well with the show recycling flyover footage from Boston.
Honestly anyone who doesn’t leave starling city after season 1 and 2 are completely idiotic. Starling makes Gotham seem stable and well run!
Like who would want to live in New York in Spider-Man or Avengers world?
@Duchess Let’s face it, after a few years of the Marvel U actually happening, we’d all be living in underground bunkers clutching shotguns.
@Dan Seitz Can you imagine the gun control debates then?
@Dan Seitz For sure… and buying a lot of “new pair of pants” every time a thunderstorm happens.
@Darkest Timeline Zach Morris “Guns: How many should be issued to each citizen, and what kind? Why the liberals are wrong that our rocket launchers don’t need homing capacity.”
@Dan Seitz Glenn Beck selling Kryptonite to old people would just happen immediately. “Do you have enough Kryptonite for when Super-Commie collapses the economy? The answer is NO!”
I like the series. More for the action and the guy playing ollie and some of the other cast. But why not put them together? movie and tv? Agents of shield is doing it why can’t we? When I say we I mean dc fan. Really hoping for DC to make a comeback. they got solid stories.