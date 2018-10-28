Will Ferrell Went Door To Door In Georgia To Encourage Voters To Support Stacey Abrams

News & Culture Writer
10.28.18

Getty Image

Whenever he’s not too busy lampooning Sherlock Holmes, the Eurovision song contest and other cultural items cherished overseas, Will Ferrell dives into the world of grassroots political canvassing. Per a slew of tweeted images and videos uploaded to social media by the Democratic Party of Georgia and others, the Saturday Night Live alum went door to door in and around Atlanta on Friday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell stopped by Atlanta’s Frank and Wanda In The Morning radio show and several campaign stops throughout the day on Friday. But as Twitter quickly took note, he also devoted a chunk of time to going door to door in the surrounding suburbs with his wife Viveca Paulin-Ferrell and other volunteers. Aside from stumping for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, the pair was also encouraging registered voters to vote early whenever possible.

In a video, Ferrell said “this is a very important election, not only for the future of Georgia, but for the future of the whole country.” He’s not wrong, either, as many national and mainstream media outlets have taken a keen interest in the state’s race for the governor’s seat, which sees Abrams squaring off with Brian Kemp, currently Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Social Media#Politics#Will Ferrell#Twitter
TAGSGEORGIAPoliticsSocial MediaStacey AbramsTwitterWILL FERRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP